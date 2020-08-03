Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Sabaf S.p.A.    SAB   IT0001042610

SABAF S.P.A.

(SAB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sabaf S p A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 02:53am EDT

Press release

Ospitaletto (BS), 3 August 2020

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

With reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on 7 May 2019 and 4 May 2020, and launched on 28 January 2020, Sabaf S.p.A. informs that in the period between 27 July 2020 and 31 July 2020 acquired no. 2,162 treasury shares at an average unit price of € 11.1821 per share, for a total amount of

  • 24,175.78.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date

Number of

Average price per share

Countervalue

shares

(EUR)

(EUR)

purchased

27 July 2020

365

11.2668

4,112.38

28 July 2020

292

11.2101

3,273.35

29 July 2020

823

11.1165

9,148.88

30 July 2020

430

11.1360

4,788.48

31 July 2020

252

11.3202

2,852.69

Total

2,162

11.1821

24,175.78

Following to such operations, Sabaf owns, as at 31 July 2020, no. 300,914 treasury shares, amounting to 2.609% of the share capital.

For further information:

Investor Relations

Media relations

Gianluca Beschi

Talia Godino - +39 348 3499793

Tel: +39 030 6843236

tgodino@twistergroup.it

gianluca.beschi@sabaf.it

Arnaldo Ragozzino - + 39 335 6978581

www.sabaf.it

aragozzino@twistergroup.it

Founded in the early fifties, SABAF has grown consistently over the years to become one of the leading producers in the world - of components for household appliances.

There are three main lines of production: components for gas cooking (valves and burners), hinges and electronic components. Technological expertise, manufacturing flexibility, and the ability to offer a vast range of components - tailor-made to meet the requirements of individual manufacturers of cookers and built-in hobs and ovens and in line with the specific characteristics of its core markets - are Sabaf's key strengths in a sector featuring major specialisation, constantly evolving demand and an ever-increasing orientation towards products assuring total reliability and safety.

The Sabaf Group has more than 1,000 employees. It operates through its parent company SABAF S.p.A. and the subsidiaries Sabaf do Brasil, Sabaf Turkey and Sabaf China, active in the production of domestic burners, A.R.C., which produces burners for professional cooking, and Faringosi Hinges and C.M.I., leader in the production of oven hinges and dishwashers and Okida, active in the sector of electronic components for household appliances.

Disclaimer

Sabaf S.p.A. published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 06:52:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SABAF S.P.A.
02:53aSABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
PU
07/27SABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
PU
07/20SABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
PU
07/13SABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
PU
07/06SABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
PU
07/01SABAF S P A : Italian Sustainability Week
PU
06/29SABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
PU
06/22SABAF S P A : Update n the execution of the buy-back programme
PU
06/08SABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
PU
05/29SABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 162 M 191 M 191 M
Net income 2020 3,59 M 4,23 M 4,23 M
Net Debt 2020 55,1 M 64,9 M 64,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,9x
Yield 2020 4,52%
Capitalization 124 M 147 M 146 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 035
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart SABAF S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Sabaf S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SABAF S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 15,00 €
Last Close Price 11,05 €
Spread / Highest target 35,7%
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pietro Iotti Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Giuseppe Saleri Chairman
Gianluca Beschi CFO, Executive Director & Head-Administration
Massimo Dora Technical Director
Claudio Migliorati Director-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SABAF S.P.A.-17.54%147
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-13.22%49 082
QINGDAO HAIER-7.69%16 979
WHIRLPOOL10.57%10 161
COWAY CO., LTD.-17.62%4 662
RINNAI CORPORATION1.05%4 202
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group