Sabaf S p A : Update on the execution ot the buy-back programme

Press release Ospitaletto (BS), 16 March 2020

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

With reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on 7 May 2019, and launched on 28 January 2020, Sabaf S.p.A. informs that in the period between 9 March 2020 and 13 March 2020 acquired no. 9,149 treasury shares at an average unit price of € 10.4462 per share, for a total amount of € 95,572.52.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date Number of Average price per share Countervalue shares (EUR) (EUR) purchased 9 March 2020 2,903 10.3105 29,931.38 10 March 2020 3,039 10.7867 32,780.78 11 March 2020 707 10.4083 7,358,67 12 March 2020 900 9.8081 8,827.29 13 March 2020 1,600 10.4215 16,674.40 Total 9,149 10.4462 95,572.52

Following to such operations, Sabaf owns, as at 13 March 2020, no. 218,469 treasury shares, amounting to 1.894% of the share capital.

For further information:

Founded in the early fifties, SABAF has grown consistently over the years to become one of the leading producers in the world - of components for household appliances.

There are three main lines of production: components for gas cooking (valves and burners), hinges and electronic components. Technological expertise, manufacturing flexibility, and the ability to offer a vast range of components - tailor-made to meet the requirements of individual manufacturers of cookers and built-in hobs and ovens and in line with the specific characteristics of its core markets - are Sabaf's key strengths in a sector featuring major specialisation, constantly evolving demand and an ever-increasing orientation towards products assuring total reliability and safety.

The Sabaf Group has more than 1,000 employees. It operates through its parent company SABAF S.p.A. and the subsidiaries Sabaf do Brasil, Sabaf Turkey and Sabaf China, active in the production of domestic burners, A.R.C., which produces burners for professional cooking, and Faringosi Hinges and C.M.I., leader in the production of oven hinges and dishwashers and Okida, active in the sector of electronic components for household appliances.