Press release Ospitaletto (BS), 12 May 2020

SABAF: FIRST-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS APPROVED

Revenue was € 43.9 million (+16.5% compared to the first quarter of 2019)

43.9 million (+16.5% compared to the first quarter of 2019) EBITDA was € 7.7 million (+16.2%); EBIT was € 3.4 million (+0.3%); net profit was € 1.5 million (-26.9%)

*****************************************************************************

The Board of Directors of Sabaf S.p.A. met today in Ospitaletto to approve the Interim Management Statement of the first quarter of 2020.

The world is facing an unprecedented health emergency due to the rapid and global spread of the coronavirus pandemic and the violent impacts on the lives of people and businesses. In this context, the priority of the Sabaf Group is to ensure the continuity of its activities by protecting the health and safety of people, aware that it is a leading global player in a sector - household appliances - of great importance in any economy. The Group believes that its business model - oriented towards long-term sustainability and characterised by a high level of verticalisation of production and production facilities close to the main markets - is adequate to face future challenges and new scenarios.

Consolidated results for Q1 2020

After an extremely positive start to the year with sales up by about 30% in the first two months, the rapid spread of the pandemic impacted the business from the second half of March, making it necessary to suspend production at Italian plants. The Group immediately activated the safety protocols and limited the production shutdown period to only 3 weeks (from 16 March to 3 April).

Sales revenue amounted to €43.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, up by 16.5% from €37.6 million in the same quarter of 2019 (-3.2% taking into consideration the same scope of consolidation). China and European markets were the areas that suffered most in terms of sales.

The EBITDA of the period was €7.7 million, equal to 17.5% of sales, up by 16.2% compared to the €6.6 million (17.6% of sales) of the first quarter of 2019. After depreciation and amortisation of €4.4 million (€3.1 million in the first quarter of 2019), EBIT was €3.4 million, corresponding to 7.7% of turnover, up 0.3% on the same period of 2019 (8.9% of turnover). During the quarter, the Group recorded negative forex differences of €0.8 million (€0.4 million in the first quarter of 2019), following the depreciation of the Turkish lira against the Euro. Net profit for the period was €1.5 million, down by 26.9% compared to €2.1 million in the first quarter of 2019.

At 31 March 2020, the impact of the net working capital on revenue was 32% compared to 38% at 31 March 2019 and 29% at 31 December 2019. The increase in working capital in the first quarter of 2020 (€55.7 million, compared with €49.7 million at the end of 2019) reflects the increase in trade receivables, following higher sales in the period compared with the end of 2019. The management of working capital is closely monitored: average days for collection have not increased significantly and inventories remain at physiological levels, after the recent interventions that made it possible to optimise logistics management. With respect to suppliers, the Sabaf Group committed to strict compliance with previously agreed payment terms.

During the quarter, €3.3 million was invested (€1.6 million in Q1 2019 and €12 million for the whole of 2019) and is mainly allocated to new global projects in start-up with some large customers. At present, the Group believes that the strategy aimed at strengthening its international presence remains valid and has therefore not deemed it appropriate to revise the plan of organic investments for the current year, although some investments will be delayed due to current restrictions on mobility.