Sabaf: first-quarter 2020 results approved

The Board of Directors of Sabaf S.p.A. met today in Ospitaletto to approve the Interim Management Statement of the first quarter of 2020.
The world is facing an unprecedented health emergency due to the rapid and global spread of the coronavirus pandemic and the violent impacts on the lives of people and businesses. In this context, the priority of the Sabaf Group is to ensure the continuity of its activities by protecting the health and safety of people, aware that it is a leading global player in a sector - household appliances - of great importance in any economy. The Group believes that its business model - oriented towards long-term sustainability and characterised by a high level of verticalisation of production and production facilities close to the main markets - is adequate to face future challenges and new scenarios.
Consolidated results for Q1 2020
After an extremely positive start to the year with sales up by about 30% in the first two months, the rapid spread of the pandemic impacted the business from the second half of March, making it necessary to suspend production at Italian plants. The Group immediately activated the safety protocols and limited the production shutdown period to only 3 weeks (from 16 March to 3 April).
Sales revenue amounted to €43.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, up by 16.5% from €37.6 million in the same quarter of 2019 (-3.2% taking into consideration the same scope of consolidation). China and European markets were the areas that suffered most in terms of sales.
The EBITDA of the period was €7.7 million, equal to 17.5% of sales, up by 16.2% compared to the €6.6 million (17.6% of sales) of the first quarter of 2019. After depreciation and amortisation of €4.4 million (€3.1 million in the first quarter of 2019), EBIT was €3.4 million, corresponding to 7.7% of turnover, up 0.3% on the same period of 2019 (8.9% of turnover). During the quarter, the Group recorded negative forex differences of €0.8 million (€0.4 million in the first quarter of 2019), following the depreciation of the Turkish lira against the Euro. Net profit for the period was €1.5 million, down by 26.9% compared to €2.1 million in the first quarter of 2019.
At 31 March 2020, the impact of the net working capital on revenue was 32% compared to 38% at 31 March 2019 and 29% at 31 December 2019. The increase in working capital in the first quarter of 2020 (€55.7 million, compared with €49.7 million at the end of 2019) reflects the increase in trade receivables, following higher sales in the period compared with the end of 2019. The management of working capital is closely monitored: average days for collection have not increased significantly and inventories remain at physiological levels, after the recent interventions that made it possible to optimise logistics management. With respect to suppliers, the Sabaf Group committed to strict compliance with previously agreed payment terms.
During the quarter, €3.3 million was invested (€1.6 million in Q1 2019 and €12 million for the whole of 2019) and is mainly allocated to new global projects in start-up with some large customers. At present, the Group believes that the strategy aimed at strengthening its international presence remains valid and has therefore not deemed it appropriate to revise the plan of organic investments for the current year, although some investments will be delayed due to current restrictions on mobility.
At 31 March 2020, net financial debt was €60.5 million (€55.1 million at 31 December 2019), of which €10.4 million relating put options granted to minorities. The financial situation remains absolutely solid and the Group has unused short-term lines of credit. The shareholders' meeting held on 4 May last approved the Board of Directors' proposal to allocate the 2019 profit entirely to reserve as a matter of prudence.
Outlook
In many of the main markets, demand and production levels have been strongly impacted by restrictions imposed by local authorities leading to postponement or cancellation of orders by customers. In April, sales fell by 18% (30% taking into consideration the same scope of consolidation), while a partial recovery is expected as early as May. Based on the information currently available, the Group expects to close the first half of the year with sales of between €78 and €82 million (up 4% - 9% compared with the first half of 2019).
For the rest of the year, visibility is still extremely limited. In the absence of events that would have a further lasting impact on consumption in its main target markets, the Group expects a gradual recovery with sales in the second half of the year higher or, in the worst-case scenario, in line with those of the first half.
Amendments to the Regulations on increased voting
The Board of Directors also approved the new text of the Regulations on increased voting, which incorporates the amendments to the Articles of Association approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 4 May 2020. These Regulations are published on the Company's website
Today at 4.00 p.m. CET, there will be a conference call to illustrate the results of the first quarter of 2019 to financial analysts and institutional investors (please call the number 02 805 88 11 a few minutes before it begins). The Interim Management Statement for Q1 2019, which has not been independently audited, is available in the Investor Relations section of the website www.sabaf.it.
Pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 2 of the Italian Consolidated Finance Act (Testo Unico della Finanza), the company's Financial Reporting Officer Gianluca Beschi declares that the financial disclosure contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, books and accounting entries.
Attachments include the statement of financial position, income statement, net financial position and cash flow statement.
Founded in the early fifties, SABAF has grown consistently over the years to become one of the leading producers in the world - of components for household appliances.
There are three main lines of production: components for gas cooking (valves and burners), hinges and electronic components.
Technological expertise, manufacturing flexibility, and the ability to offer a vast range of components - tailor-made to meet the requirements of individual manufacturers of cookers and built-in hobs and ovens and in line with the specific characteristics of its core markets - are Sabaf's key strengths in a sector featuring major specialisation, constantly evolving demand and an ever-increasing orientation towards products assuring total reliability and safety.
The Sabaf Group has more than 1,000 employees. It operates through its parent company SABAF S.p.A. and the subsidiaries Sabaf do Brasil, Sabaf Turkey and Sabaf China, active in the production of domestic burners, A.R.C., which produces burners for professional cooking, and Faringosi Hinges and C.M.I., leader in the production of oven hinges and dishwashers and Okida, active in the sector of electronic components for household appliances.
Consolidated statement of financial position
(€/000)
31/03/2020
31/12/2019
31/03/2019
ASSETS
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
73,803
75,885
70,479
Investment property
3,869
3,976
4,198
Intangible assets
49,324
51,668
37,849
Equity investments
185
115
375
Non-current financial assets
60
60
120
Non-current receivables
284
297
233
Deferred tax assets
6,583
6,505
4,946
Total non-current assets
134,108
138,506
118,200
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
34,080
35,343
37,676
Trade receivables
53,136
46,929
44,769
Tax receivables
3,067
4,458
3,439
Other current receivables
2,694
1,459
1,776
Current financial assets
1,233
1,266
60
Cash and cash equivalents
12,956
18,687
12,478
Total current assets
107,166
108,142
100,198
ASSETS HELD FOR SALE
0
0
0
TOTAL ASSETS
241,274
246,648
218,398
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
11,533
11,533
11,533
Retained earnings, Other reserves
97,284
92,580
105,061
Net profit for the period
1,547
9,915
2,115
Total equity interest pertaining to the Parent
Company
110,364
114,028
118,709
Minority interests
7,181
7,077
1,686
Total shareholders' equity
117,545
121,105
120,395
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Loans
42,979
44,046
41,515
Other financial liabilities
7,383
7,383
1,938
Post-employment benefit and retirement
provisions
3,718
3,698
2,783
Provisions for risks and charges
988
995
704
Deferred tax liabilities
6,977
7,273
2,915
Non-current payables
68
0
0
Total non-current liabilities
62,113
63,395
49,855
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Loans
19,562
19,015
17,208
Other financial liabilities
4,803
4,637
370
Trade payables
26,558
27,560
20,746
Tax payables
1,617
1,802
2,769
Other payables
9,076
9,134
7,055
Total current liabilities
61,616
62,148
48,148
LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE
0
0
0
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY
241,274
246,648
218,398
Consolidated Income Statement
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
12M 2019
(€/000)
INCOME STATEMENT COMPONENTS
OPERATING REVENUE AND INCOME
Revenue
43,852
100.0%
37,635
100.0%
155,923
100.0%
Other income
1,049
2.4%
672
1.8%
3,621
2.3%
Total operating revenue and income
44,901
102.4%
38,307
101.8%
159,544
102.3%
OPERATING COSTS
Materials
(19,138)
-43.6%
(14,279)
-37.9%
(57,464)
-36.9%
Change in inventories
(304)
-0.7%
(1,265)
-3.4%
(8,617)
-5.5%
Services
(7,570)
-17.3%
(7,334)
-19.5%
(29,488)
-18.9%
Personnel costs
(10,253)
-23.4%
(8,860)
-23.5%
(37,103)
-23.8%
Other operating costs
(379)
-0.9%
(363)
-1.0%
(1,698)
-1.1%
Costs for capitalised in-house work
432
1.0%
411
1.1%
1,859
1.2%
Total operating costs
(37,212)
-84.9%
(31,690)
-84.2%
(132,511)
-85.0%
OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE
DEPRECIATION & AMORTISATION,
CAPITAL GAINS/LOSSES, AND WRITE-
7,689
17.5%
6,617
17.6%
27,033
17.3%
DOWNS/WRITE-BACKS OF NON-CURRENT
ASSETS (EBITDA)
Depreciations and amortisation
Capital gains/(losses) on disposals of non-current assets
OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT)
Financial income
Financial expenses
Exchange rate gains and losses
(4,337)
-9.9%
(3,312)
-8.8%
(15,183)
-9.7%
8
0.0%
45
0.1%
46
0.0%
3,360
7.7%
3,350
8.9%
11,896
7.6%
72
0.2%
108
0.3%
638
0.4%
(424)
-1.0%
(340)
-0.9%
(1,339)
-0.9%
(816)
-1.9%
(397)
-1.1%
(1,380)
-0.9%
PROFIT BEFORE TAXES
2,192
5.0%
2,721
7.2%
9,776
6.3%
Income taxes
(512)
-1.2%
(565)
-1.5%
407
0.3%
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
1,680
3.8%
2,156
5.7%
10,183
6.5%
of which
Minority interests
133
0.3%
41
0.1%
268
0.2%
PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP
1,547
3.5%
2,115
5.6%
9,915
6.4%
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
12M
(€/000)
2019
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
18,687
13,426
13,426
Net profit/(loss) for the period
1,680
2,156
10,183
Adjustments for:
- Depreciation and amortisation for the period
4,337
3,312
15,183
- Write-downs of non-current assets
(8)
0
0
- Realised gains/losses
0
(45)
(46)
- IFRS 2 measurement stock grant plan
0
129
681
- Profits and losses from equity investments
247
0
39
- Financial income and expenses
352
232
701
- Income tax
512
565
(407)
Change in post-employment benefit
20
144
300
Change in risk provisions
(7)
(21)
270
Change in trade receivables
(6,207)
2,163
10,148
Change in inventories
1,263
1,503
9,090
Change in trade payables
(902)
(469)
(2,901)
Change in net working capital
(5,846)
3,197
16,337
Change in other receivables and payables, deferred tax liabilities