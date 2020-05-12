Log in
SABAF S.P.A.

(SAB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 05/12 07:58:25 am
10.1 EUR   -0.49%
08:10aSABAF : first-quarter 2020 results approved
PU
08:10aSABAF S P A : Interim management statement at 31 March 2020
PU
05/05SABAF S P A : Summary report of voting - Shareholders' Meeting of 4 May 2020
PU
Sabaf: first-quarter 2020 results approved

05/12/2020 | 08:10am EDT

Press release

Ospitaletto (BS), 12 May 2020

SABAF: FIRST-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS APPROVED

  • Revenue was 43.9 million (+16.5% compared to the first quarter of 2019)
  • EBITDA was 7.7 million (+16.2%); EBIT was 3.4 million (+0.3%); net profit was 1.5 million (-26.9%)

*****************************************************************************

The Board of Directors of Sabaf S.p.A. met today in Ospitaletto to approve the Interim Management Statement of the first quarter of 2020.

The world is facing an unprecedented health emergency due to the rapid and global spread of the coronavirus pandemic and the violent impacts on the lives of people and businesses. In this context, the priority of the Sabaf Group is to ensure the continuity of its activities by protecting the health and safety of people, aware that it is a leading global player in a sector - household appliances - of great importance in any economy. The Group believes that its business model - oriented towards long-term sustainability and characterised by a high level of verticalisation of production and production facilities close to the main markets - is adequate to face future challenges and new scenarios.

Consolidated results for Q1 2020

After an extremely positive start to the year with sales up by about 30% in the first two months, the rapid spread of the pandemic impacted the business from the second half of March, making it necessary to suspend production at Italian plants. The Group immediately activated the safety protocols and limited the production shutdown period to only 3 weeks (from 16 March to 3 April).

Sales revenue amounted to 43.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, up by 16.5% from 37.6 million in the same quarter of 2019 (-3.2% taking into consideration the same scope of consolidation). China and European markets were the areas that suffered most in terms of sales.

The EBITDA of the period was 7.7 million, equal to 17.5% of sales, up by 16.2% compared to the 6.6 million (17.6% of sales) of the first quarter of 2019. After depreciation and amortisation of 4.4 million (3.1 million in the first quarter of 2019), EBIT was 3.4 million, corresponding to 7.7% of turnover, up 0.3% on the same period of 2019 (8.9% of turnover). During the quarter, the Group recorded negative forex differences of 0.8 million (0.4 million in the first quarter of 2019), following the depreciation of the Turkish lira against the Euro. Net profit for the period was 1.5 million, down by 26.9% compared to 2.1 million in the first quarter of 2019.

At 31 March 2020, the impact of the net working capital on revenue was 32% compared to 38% at 31 March 2019 and 29% at 31 December 2019. The increase in working capital in the first quarter of 2020 (55.7 million, compared with 49.7 million at the end of 2019) reflects the increase in trade receivables, following higher sales in the period compared with the end of 2019. The management of working capital is closely monitored: average days for collection have not increased significantly and inventories remain at physiological levels, after the recent interventions that made it possible to optimise logistics management. With respect to suppliers, the Sabaf Group committed to strict compliance with previously agreed payment terms.

During the quarter, 3.3 million was invested (1.6 million in Q1 2019 and 12 million for the whole of 2019) and is mainly allocated to new global projects in start-up with some large customers. At present, the Group believes that the strategy aimed at strengthening its international presence remains valid and has therefore not deemed it appropriate to revise the plan of organic investments for the current year, although some investments will be delayed due to current restrictions on mobility.

At 31 March 2020, net financial debt was 60.5 million (55.1 million at 31 December 2019), of which 10.4 million relating put options granted to minorities. The financial situation remains absolutely solid and the Group has unused short-term lines of credit. The shareholders' meeting held on 4 May last approved the Board of Directors' proposal to allocate the 2019 profit entirely to reserve as a matter of prudence.

Outlook

In many of the main markets, demand and production levels have been strongly impacted by restrictions imposed by local authorities leading to postponement or cancellation of orders by customers. In April, sales fell by 18% (30% taking into consideration the same scope of consolidation), while a partial recovery is expected as early as May. Based on the information currently available, the Group expects to close the first half of the year with sales of between 78 and 82 million (up 4% - 9% compared with the first half of 2019).

For the rest of the year, visibility is still extremely limited. In the absence of events that would have a further lasting impact on consumption in its main target markets, the Group expects a gradual recovery with sales in the second half of the year higher or, in the worst-case scenario, in line with those of the first half.

Amendments to the Regulations on increased voting

The Board of Directors also approved the new text of the Regulations on increased voting, which incorporates the amendments to the Articles of Association approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 4 May 2020. These Regulations are published on the Company's website

*****************************************************************************

Today at 4.00 p.m. CET, there will be a conference call to illustrate the results of the first quarter of 2019 to financial analysts and institutional investors (please call the number 02 805 88 11 a few minutes before it begins). The Interim Management Statement for Q1 2019, which has not been independently audited, is available in the Investor Relations section of the website www.sabaf.it.

Pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 2 of the Italian Consolidated Finance Act (Testo Unico della Finanza), the company's Financial Reporting Officer Gianluca Beschi declares that the financial disclosure contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, books and accounting entries.

Attachments include the statement of financial position, income statement, net financial position and cash flow statement.

For further information:

Investor Relations

Media relations

Gianluca Beschi

Talia Godino - +39 348 3499793

Tel: +39 030 6843236

tgodino@twistergroup.it

gianluca.beschi@sabaf.it

Pietro Cobor - +39 3357184166

www.sabaf.it

pcobor@twistergroup.it

Arnaldo Ragozzino - + 39 335 6978581

aragozzino@twistergroup.it

Founded in the early fifties, SABAF has grown consistently over the years to become one of the leading producers in the world - of components for household appliances.

There are three main lines of production: components for gas cooking (valves and burners), hinges and electronic components.

Technological expertise, manufacturing flexibility, and the ability to offer a vast range of components - tailor-made to meet the requirements of individual manufacturers of cookers and built-in hobs and ovens and in line with the specific characteristics of its core markets - are Sabaf's key strengths in a sector featuring major specialisation, constantly evolving demand and an ever-increasing orientation towards products assuring total reliability and safety.

The Sabaf Group has more than 1,000 employees. It operates through its parent company SABAF S.p.A. and the subsidiaries Sabaf do Brasil, Sabaf Turkey and Sabaf China, active in the production of domestic burners, A.R.C., which produces burners for professional cooking, and Faringosi Hinges and C.M.I., leader in the production of oven hinges and dishwashers and Okida, active in the sector of electronic components for household appliances.

Consolidated statement of financial position

(/000)

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

31/03/2019

ASSETS

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

73,803

75,885

70,479

Investment property

3,869

3,976

4,198

Intangible assets

49,324

51,668

37,849

Equity investments

185

115

375

Non-current financial assets

60

60

120

Non-current receivables

284

297

233

Deferred tax assets

6,583

6,505

4,946

Total non-current assets

134,108

138,506

118,200

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

34,080

35,343

37,676

Trade receivables

53,136

46,929

44,769

Tax receivables

3,067

4,458

3,439

Other current receivables

2,694

1,459

1,776

Current financial assets

1,233

1,266

60

Cash and cash equivalents

12,956

18,687

12,478

Total current assets

107,166

108,142

100,198

ASSETS HELD FOR SALE

0

0

0

TOTAL ASSETS

241,274

246,648

218,398

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

11,533

11,533

11,533

Retained earnings, Other reserves

97,284

92,580

105,061

Net profit for the period

1,547

9,915

2,115

Total equity interest pertaining to the Parent

Company

110,364

114,028

118,709

Minority interests

7,181

7,077

1,686

Total shareholders' equity

117,545

121,105

120,395

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Loans

42,979

44,046

41,515

Other financial liabilities

7,383

7,383

1,938

Post-employment benefit and retirement

provisions

3,718

3,698

2,783

Provisions for risks and charges

988

995

704

Deferred tax liabilities

6,977

7,273

2,915

Non-current payables

68

0

0

Total non-current liabilities

62,113

63,395

49,855

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Loans

19,562

19,015

17,208

Other financial liabilities

4,803

4,637

370

Trade payables

26,558

27,560

20,746

Tax payables

1,617

1,802

2,769

Other payables

9,076

9,134

7,055

Total current liabilities

61,616

62,148

48,148

LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE

0

0

0

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY

241,274

246,648

218,398

Consolidated Income Statement

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

12M 2019

(/000)

INCOME STATEMENT COMPONENTS

OPERATING REVENUE AND INCOME

Revenue

43,852

100.0%

37,635

100.0%

155,923

100.0%

Other income

1,049

2.4%

672

1.8%

3,621

2.3%

Total operating revenue and income

44,901

102.4%

38,307

101.8%

159,544

102.3%

OPERATING COSTS

Materials

(19,138)

-43.6%

(14,279)

-37.9%

(57,464)

-36.9%

Change in inventories

(304)

-0.7%

(1,265)

-3.4%

(8,617)

-5.5%

Services

(7,570)

-17.3%

(7,334)

-19.5%

(29,488)

-18.9%

Personnel costs

(10,253)

-23.4%

(8,860)

-23.5%

(37,103)

-23.8%

Other operating costs

(379)

-0.9%

(363)

-1.0%

(1,698)

-1.1%

Costs for capitalised in-house work

432

1.0%

411

1.1%

1,859

1.2%

Total operating costs

(37,212)

-84.9%

(31,690)

-84.2%

(132,511)

-85.0%

OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE

DEPRECIATION & AMORTISATION,

CAPITAL GAINS/LOSSES, AND WRITE-

7,689

17.5%

6,617

17.6%

27,033

17.3%

DOWNS/WRITE-BACKS OF NON-CURRENT

ASSETS (EBITDA)

Depreciations and amortisation

Capital gains/(losses) on disposals of non-current assets

OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT)

Financial income

Financial expenses

Exchange rate gains and losses

(4,337)

-9.9%

(3,312)

-8.8%

(15,183)

-9.7%

8

0.0%

45

0.1%

46

0.0%

3,360

7.7%

3,350

8.9%

11,896

7.6%

72

0.2%

108

0.3%

638

0.4%

(424)

-1.0%

(340)

-0.9%

(1,339)

-0.9%

(816)

-1.9%

(397)

-1.1%

(1,380)

-0.9%

PROFIT BEFORE TAXES

2,192

5.0%

2,721

7.2%

9,776

6.3%

Income taxes

(512)

-1.2%

(565)

-1.5%

407

0.3%

NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

1,680

3.8%

2,156

5.7%

10,183

6.5%

of which

Minority interests

133

0.3%

41

0.1%

268

0.2%

PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP

1,547

3.5%

2,115

5.6%

9,915

6.4%

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

12M

(/000)

2019

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

18,687

13,426

13,426

Net profit/(loss) for the period

1,680

2,156

10,183

Adjustments for:

- Depreciation and amortisation for the period

4,337

3,312

15,183

- Write-downs of non-current assets

(8)

0

0

- Realised gains/losses

0

(45)

(46)

- IFRS 2 measurement stock grant plan

0

129

681

- Profits and losses from equity investments

247

0

39

- Financial income and expenses

352

232

701

- Income tax

512

565

(407)

Change in post-employment benefit

20

144

300

Change in risk provisions

(7)

(21)

270

Change in trade receivables

(6,207)

2,163

10,148

Change in inventories

1,263

1,503

9,090

Change in trade payables

(902)

(469)

(2,901)

Change in net working capital

(5,846)

3,197

16,337

Change in other receivables and payables, deferred tax liabilities

371

(887)

1,344

Payment of taxes

(1,293)

(642)

(2,952)

Payment of financial expenses

(191)

(333)

(1,339)

Collection of financial income

72

108

638

Cash flows from operations

246

7,915

40,932

Net investments

(3,339)

(1,616)

(12,014)

Free cash flow

(3,093)

6,299

28,918

Repayment of loans

(2,376)

(12,885)

(29,682)

New loans

1,385

2,368

18,271

Change in financial assets

0

3,451

2,245

Purchase of treasury shares

(722)

0

3,146

Payment of dividends

0

0

(6,060)

Cash flows from financing activities

(1,713)

(7,066)

(12,080)

Okida acquisition

0

(317)

(317)

C.M.I. acquisition

0

0

(10,475)

Foreign exchange differences

(925)

136

482

Net cash flows for the period

(5,731)

(948)

6,528

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

12,956

12,478

19,954

Net current financial debt

23,132

17,518

23,652

Non-current financial debt

50,362

43,453

51,430

Net financial debt

60,538

48,493

55,128

Consolidated net financial position

(/000)

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

31/03/2019

A.

Cash

26

19

18

B.

Positive balances of unrestricted bank accounts

12,628

18,590

11,435

C.

Other cash equivalents

302

79

1,025

D.

Liquidity (A+B+C)

12,956

18,688

12,478

E.

Current financial receivables

1,233

1,266

60

F.

Current bank payables

3,596

3,313

6,177

G.

Current portion of non-current debt

14,779

14,653

10,542

H.

Other current financial payables

5,990

5,686

859

I.

Current financial debt (F+G+H)

24,365

23,652

17,578

J.

Net current financial debt (I-E-D)

10,176

3,698

5,040

K.

Non-current bank payables

39,575

40,569

39,468

L.

Other non-current financial payables

10,787

10,861

3,985

M.

Non-current financial debt (K+L)

50,362

51,430

43,453

N.

Net financial debt (J+M)

60,538

55,128

48,493

Disclaimer

Sabaf S.p.A. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 12:09:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
