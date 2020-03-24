Log in
SABAF S.P.A.

(SAB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 03/24 09:49:00 am
9.69 EUR   -0.62%
09:58aSABAF : results at 31 December 2019 approved
PU
03/23SABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
PU
03/16SABAF S P A : Update on the execution ot the buy-back programme
PU
Sabaf: results at 31 December 2019 approved

03/24/2020 | 09:58am EDT

Press release

Ospitaletto (BS), 24 March 2020

SABAF: RESULTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 APPROVED

  • Consolidated results for 2019: revenue was 155.9 million (+3.5%); EBITDA was 27 million (-9.8%); EBIT was 11.9 million (-27.5%) and net profit was 9.9 million (+36.5%)
  • In 2019, free cash flow of 28.9 million was generated (14.3 million in 2018, +102%).
  • Proposed on a prudential basis to the Shareholders' Meeting to allocate the profit for 2019 entirely to the extraordinary reserve
  • Information on potential impacts of the coronavirus pandemic
The Board of Directors of Sabaf S.p.A. met today in Ospitaletto (BS) and approved the consolidated financial statements for 2019 and the draft financial statements of the parent company, as well as the Report on corporate governance and ownership structure requested by Article 123-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act (TUF), the consolidated Non-financial Statement pursuant to Italian legislative decree no. 254/2016 and the 2019 Report on remuneration prepared pursuant to Article 123-ter of the TUF, as well as a proposal for authorisation to buy-back.

Group consolidated results

In 2019, the Sabaf Group reported a sales revenue of 155.9 million, an increase of 3.5% versus the figure of 150.6 million in 2018 (-8.9% taking into consideration the same scope of consolidation).

The trend in revenue was affected by the overall uncertainty of the macroeconomic scenario. In Turkey, main destination market, the Group recorded a 10% decrease in sales - taking into consideration the same scope of consolidation - which was more pronounced in the first half of the year and showed a clear recovery in recent months. In Italy, sales suffered from the reduction in the production of domestic appliances. Downturns were also recorded in the Middle East and South America, where the crisis in Argentina and the stagnation of demand in Brazil weighed heavily. Among the markets that showed a positive trend was China, where revenue benefited from new supply contracts to primary customers. The acquisition of C.M.I. also led to an increase in the weight of North America and Eastern Europe in the distribution of sales. North America accounted for more than 11% of total Group sales in 2019 (+18% compared to 2018).

The slowdown in organic activity partly affected profitability, which, however, is at a high level: 2019 EBITDA amounted to 27 million, equivalent to 17.3% of turnover, compared to 30 million (19.9% of turnover) in 2018, EBIT reached 11.9 million, equivalent to 7.6% of turnover, compared to 16.4 million (10.9%) in 2018. Net profit of 2019, equal to 9.9 million (6.4% of turnover), was 36.5% lower than the 15.6 million of 2018. Net profit for 2019 was 0.4 million lower than the 10.3 million reported at the time of approval of the Interim management statement of the fourth quarter of 2019, following the precise calculation of income taxes.

In 2019, positive free cash flow1, which benefited from a reduction in net working capital of 16.3 million, was 28.9 million (14.3 million in 2018). In addition to the lower levels of activity, the considerable improvement in net working capital was achieved as a result of structural actions on internal logistics, which allowed a significant reduction of work in progress stocks.

1 Free cash flow is defined as the algebraic sum of cash flows from operations and from investment activities, as shown in the Cash Flow Statement.

In 2019, the Group invested 10.5 million to acquire 68.5% of the company C.M.I. s.r.l., one of the main players in the design, production and sale of hinges for household appliances (mainly for dishwashers and ovens). The acquisition of C.M.I. s.r.l. allows the Sabaf Group to achieve a leadership position on a global scale in the hinges sector, proposing itself also in this area as a reference partner for all manufacturers of household appliances. The C.M.I. Group was consolidated as from 31 July 2019, contributing 12.5 million to consolidated turnover in 2019, 1.9 million to consolidated EBITDA and 0.3 million to consolidated net profit attributable to the Group. The Group ended the entire 2019 financial year with sales of 30.8 million.

The Sabaf Group also carried out organic investments of 12 million mainly aimed at increasing and automating the production capacity of special burners and the manufacturing of machinery and moulds for new burners.

During 2019, dividends were distributed for 6.1 million.

On 5 December 2019, as part of the cooperation started with the Japanese group Paloma, Sabaf sold 230,669 treasury shares, equal to 2% of the share capital, for a total value of 3.1 million. A further 113,962 treasury shares were sold as part of the acquisition of the majority shareholding in C.M.I. s.r.l., in exchange for 8.5% of the shares of this company. During 2019, the Group did not purchase treasury shares.

At 31 December 2019, net financial debt was 55.1 million, compared to 53.5 million of 31 December 2018, whereas shareholders' equity amounted to 121.1 million (119.3 million at 31 December 2018); the ratio between the net financial debt and the shareholders' equity was 0.46 versus 0.45 at the end of 2018.

Parent Company Sabaf S.p.A. results

The Parent Company Sabaf S.p.A.'s sales revenue for 2019 totalled 94.9 million (compared to 110.1 million reported in 2018, -13.8%), EBITDA was 13.1 million, down 3.8% from 13.6 million in 2018, EBIT was 2.9 million, down 46.8% from 5.5 million in the previous year and net profit was 3.8 million, down 52.5% compared to 2018.

Proposal for the allocation of 2019 profit

The Board of Directors, having acknowledged the significant change in the global economic scenario following the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, considers it appropriate, on a prudential basis, to propose to the next shareholders' meeting to allocate the profit for 2019 of the parent company Sabaf S.p.A. entirely to the extraordinary reserve. The distribution of a 2019 profit dividend will be re-examined when the current coronavirus situation is overcome.

Corporate Governance Report and Remuneration Policy Report

The Board of Directors approved the annual Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structures prepared pursuant to Article 123-bis of the TUF and, subject to the favourable opinion of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee, the Report on the Remuneration Policy and Remuneration paid for 2019, pursuant to Article 123-ter of the TUF.

Consolidated Non-financial Statement

The Board of Directors also approved the consolidated Non-financial Statement prepared as a separate report from the financial statements pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree no. 254/2016.

Proposal for authorisation to buy-back

The Board of Directors also resolved to submit to the Shareholders' Meeting for approval the renewal of the authorisation to purchase and dispose of treasury shares in accordance with the terms and conditions determined by the Shareholders' Meeting.

The above authorisation includes the following purposes: (i) dispose of treasury shares to be used for equity- based incentive plans, reserved for directors and/or employees of the Company or of subsidiary companies and, in particular, the stock grant plan in force; (ii) use, in line with the Company's strategic lines, the treasury shares as part of operations related to industrial projects and agreements with strategic partners, or as part of investment operations, also through exchange, conferral, transfer or other acts of disposal of the treasury shares for the acquisition of stakes or shareholding packages, or other operations of extraordinary finance that involve assigning or disposing of treasury shares; (iii) offer shareholders an additional instrument to monetise their investment; (iv) carry out activities in support of market liquidity.

The proposal envisages the authorisation to purchase, on one or more operations, 1,153,345 shares, or the different number that will represent the maximum limit of 10% of the share capital.

The proposal also envisages that: (i) the authorisation to make the purchases is granted for a maximum period of 18 months from the date of the Shareholders' Meeting, while the authorisation to dispose of the shares purchased is granted without time limits; (ii) purchase operations can be carried out on the basis of the decisions taken at the discretion of the Board of Directors in accordance with the procedures allowed by current regulations and practices; (iii) the unit payment for the purchase of shares is established from time to time for each individual operation, it being understood that it may not exceed 10% of the average of the official prices recorded on the screen-based market in the five sessions prior to each individual purchase operation.

The number of treasury shares held as at today's date is 227,738, corresponding to 1.949% of the share capital.

Calling the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

The Board of Directors resolved to convene the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on a single date on 4 May 2020 at 10.30 a.m. at the registered office of Ospitaletto (BS), with on the agenda, for the ordinary part, the presentation of the 2019 Annual Report, the approval of the Financial Report at 31 December 2019, the proposal for the distribution of the dividend, the approval of the Report on remuneration policy and remuneration paid and the authorisation to purchase and dispose of treasury shares; for the extraordinary part, the assignment to the Board of Directors of a proxy, pursuant to Article 2443 of the Italian Civil Code, to increase the share capital against payment and the proposal to amend the Articles of Association. Pursuant to Article 106 of Italian Decree Law no. 18 of 17 March 2020, the Shareholders' Meeting will be attended exclusively by the representative designated pursuant to Article 135-undecies of the Consolidated Finance Act.

Business outlook and impacts of the coronavirus

Based on the negotiations concluded with its main customers, the Group prepared a budget that projected sales of 185 million (+19% over 2019) and a solid improvement in gross operating profitability (EBITDA %) compared with 2019. The trend in orders and production in the first quarter of 2020 was confirming a strong recovery in the level of activity at even higher rates than budgeted.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus epidemic is impacting areas where Sabaf has important production units (Lombardy). The management set up a dedicated task force that constantly monitors the development of the situation and works to manage its effects. A number of measures have been taken to prevent and combat the possibility of contagion and the Ospitaletto (Brescia) and Bareggio (Milan) plants, which account for about 60% of the Group's total production, suspended production from 16 to 22 March. As a result of the legislative measures adopted, the other Italian plants have also stopped operating as of yesterday 23 March. To date, in the foreign plants (Turkey, Brazil, Poland and China), production is proceeding at full capacity.

As things stand, the elements of uncertainty regarding the worldwide spread of the epidemic and the effectiveness of the countermeasures adopted in the various countries are such that it is not possible to quantify the effects on the activities of the Group and the markets in which it operates, and at the moment it is not possible to confirm the previous estimates for 2020. On the occasion of the publication of the Interim management statement for the first quarter of 2020, scheduled for May 11, Sabaf will provide updated information on business performance and forecasts for 2020.

The Annual Financial Report at 31 December 2019, the Independent Auditors' Report and the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report, the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure, the consolidated Non-Financial Statement and the 2019 Report on Remuneration will be published on the website www.sabaf.it and on the centralised storage system "eMarket Storage", available on the website www.emarketstorage.com, no later than 13 April 2020.

Pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 2 of the Italian Consolidated Finance Act (Testo Unico della Finanza), the company's Financial Reporting Officer Gianluca Beschi declares that the financial disclosure contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, books and accounting entries.

Annexes: consolidated and Sabaf S.p.A. financial statements. Figures not yet audited.

For further information:

Investor Relations

Media relations

Gianluca Beschi

Talia Godino - +39 348 3499793

tel. +39 030 6843236

tgodino@twistergroup.it

gianluca.beschi@sabaf.it

Pietro Cobor - +39 335 7184166

www.sabaf.it

pcobor@twistergroup.it

Arnaldo Ragozzino - + 39 335 6978581

aragozzino@twistergroup.it

Founded in the early fifties, SABAF has grown consistently over the years to become the key manufacturer in Italy - and one of the leading producers in the world - of components for household appliances. The production is broken down into three main lines: gas cooking components (valves and burners), hinges and electronic components. Technological expertise, manufacturing flexibility, and the ability to offer a vast range of components - tailor-made to meet the requirements of individual manufacturers of cookers and built-in hobs and ovens and in line with the specific characteristics of its core markets - are Sabaf's key strengths in a sector featuring major specialisation, constantly evolving demand and an ever-increasing orientation towards products assuring total reliability and safety. The Sabaf Group has more than 1,000 employees. It operates through its parent company SABAF S.p.A. and the subsidiaries Sabaf do Brasil, Sabaf Turkey and Sabaf China, active in the production of domestic burners, A.R.C., which produces burners for professional cooking, and Faringosi Hinges and C.M.I., leader in the production of oven and dishwasher hinges, and Okida, operating in the field of electronic components for household appliances.

Sabaf Group - Consolidated statement of financial position

31/12/2019 31/12/2018

(/000)

ASSETS

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

75,885

70,765

Investment property

3,976

4,403

Intangible assets

51,668

39,054

Equity investments

115

380

Non-current financial assets

60

120

Non-current receivables

297

188

Deferred tax assets

6,505

4,617

Total non-current assets

138,506

119,527

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

35,343

39,179

Trade receivables

46,929

46,932

Tax receivables

4,458

4,466

Other current receivables

1,459

1,534

Current financial assets

1,266

3,511

Cash and cash equivalents

18,687

13,426

Total current assets

108,142

109,048

ASSETS HELD FOR SALE

0

0

TOTAL ASSETS

246,648

228,575

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

11,533

11,533

Retained earnings, Other reserves

92,580

90,555

Profit for the year

9,915

15,614

Total equity interest attributable to the Group

114,028

117,702

Minority interests

7,077

1,644

Total shareholders' equity

121,105

119,346

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Loans

44,046

42,406

Other financial liabilities

7,383

1,938

Post-employment benefit and retirement provisions

3,698

2,632

Provisions for risks and charges

995

725

Deferred tax liabilities

7,273

3,030

Total non-current liabilities

63,395

50,731

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Loans

19,015

18,435

Other financial liabilities

4,637

7,682

Trade payables

27,560

21,215

Tax payables

1,802

3,566

Other payables

9,134

7,600

Total current liabilities

62,148

58,498

LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE

0

0

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

246,648

228,575

Sabaf Group - Consolidated Income Statement

2019

2018

(/000)

INCOME STATEMENT COMPONENTS

OPERATING REVENUE AND INCOME

Revenue

155,923

150,642

Other income

3,621

3,369

Total operating revenue and income

159,544

154,011

OPERATING COSTS

Materials

(57,464)

(62,447)

Change in inventories

(8,617)

4,603

Services

(29,488)

(31,297)

Personnel costs

(37,103)

(34,840)

Other operating costs

(1,698)

(1,670)

Costs for capitalised in-house work

1,859

1,599

Total operating costs

(132,511)

(124,052)

OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE DEPRECIATION

AND AMORTISATION, CAPITAL

27,033

GAINS/LOSSES, AND WRITE-DOWNS/WRITE-

BACKS OF NON-CURRENT ASSETS

29,959

Depreciations and amortisation

(15,183)

(12,728)

Capital gains on disposals of non-current assets

46

28

Value adjustments of non-current assets

0

(850)

EBIT

11,896

16,409

Financial income

638

373

Financial expenses

(1.339)

(1.206)

Exchange rate gains and losses

(1.380)

5,384

Profits and losses from equity investments

(39)

0

PROFIT BEFORE TAXES

9,776

20,960

Income taxes

407

(5.162)

PROFIT FOR THE YEAR

10,183

15,798

of which:

Minority interests

268

184

PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP

9,915

15,614

EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)

Base

0.895

1.413

Diluted

0.895

1.413

Sabaf S.p.A. - Statement of Financial Position

(in )

31/12/2019

31/12/2018

ASSETS

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

51,470,506

30,497,881

Investment property

3,975,991

1,261,716

Intangible assets

2,452,857

3,094,293

Equity investments

57,950,775

58,150,073

Non-current financial assets

5,340,310

5,366,725

- of which from related parties

5,280,310

5,246,725

Non-current receivables

19,871

19,871

Deferred tax assets

4,276,366

3,471,716

Total non-current assets

125,486,676

101,862,275

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

19,862,180

26,627,854

Trade receivables

28,563,314

35,157,543

- of which from related parties

9,094,290

6,080,706

Tax receivables

1,736,169

2,377,224

- of which from related parties

0

1,083,666

Other current receivables

588,494

764,471

Current financial assets

2,832,998

5,110,000

- of which from related parties

1,600,000

1,600,000

Cash and cash equivalents

8,343,105

1,958,805

Total current assets

61,926,260

71,995,897

ASSETS HELD FOR SALE

0

0

TOTAL ASSETS

187,412,936

173,858,172

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

11,533,450

11,533,450

Retained earnings, Other reserves

93,399,901

72,464,975

Profit for the year

3,821,876

8,040,214

Total shareholders' equity

108,755,227

92,038,639

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Loans

35,485,756

33,669,253

Other financial liabilities

1,233,000

120,000

Post-employment benefit and retirement provisions

2,064,001

2,083,922

Provisions for risks and charges

1,064,482

1,088,183

Deferred tax liabilities

1,733,755

106,646

Total non-current liabilities

41,580,994

37,068,004

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Loans

13,994,308

17,330,136

Other financial liabilities

331,505

1,795,310

Trade payables

15,734,266

18,944,590

- of which to related parties

761,431

3,858,114

Tax payables

695,008

589,828

- of which to related parties

74,375

0

Other payables

6,321,628

6,091,665

Total current liabilities

37,076,715

44,751,529

LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE

0

0

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

187,412,936

173,858,172

Sabaf S.p.A. - Income Statement

2019

2018

(in )

INCOME STATEMENT COMPONENTS

OPERATING REVENUE AND INCOME

Revenue

94,899,421

110,065,252

- of which from related parties

13,984,435

11,496,883

Other income

4,045,581

2,985,254

Total operating revenue and income

98,945,002

113,050,506

OPERATING COSTS

Materials

(32,805,599)

(45,084,626)

Change in inventories

(6,765,674)

1,858,927

Services

(20,124,041)

(27,540,143)

- of which by related parties

(1,698,535)

(3,991,378)

Personnel costs

(26,785,293)

(28,388,299)

Other operating costs

(926,250)

(1,852,013)

Costs for capitalised in-house work

1,588,760

1,599,795

Total operating costs

(85,818,097)

(99,406,359)

OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND

AMORTISATION,

CAPITAL GAINS/LOSSES, WRITE-DOWNS/WRITE-BA

C

OF NON-CURRENT ASSETS

13,126,905

13,644,147

Depreciations and amortisation

(9,808,641)

(8,596,924)

Capital gains/(losses) on disposal of non-current assets

130,018

495,659

Write-downs/write-backs of non-current assets

(500,000)

0

- of which by related parties

(500,000)

0

EBIT

2,948,282

5,542,882

Financial income

211,324

122,845

- of which from related parties

199,308

118,874

Financial expenses

(816,612)

(918,213)

Exchange rate gains and losses

(10,015)

157,102

Profits and losses from equity investments

1,357,665

4,322,070

- of which from related parties

1,357,665

4,322,070

PROFIT BEFORE TAXES

3,690,644

9,226,686

Income taxes

131,232

(1,186,472)

PROFIT FOR THE YEAR

3,821,876

8,040,214

Sabaf S.p.A. published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 13:57:01 UTC
