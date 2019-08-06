Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Sabaf SpA    SAB   IT0001042610

SABAF SPA

(SAB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sabaf: first half 2019 results approved

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 09:40am EDT

Press release

Ospitaletto (BS), 6 August 2019

SABAF: FIRST HALF 2019 RESULTS APPROVED

  • In the first half of 2019, revenue was €74.8 million (-1.6% compared to the first half of 2018); EBITDA was €12.9 million (17.2% of sales, -15.6%); EBIT was €6.3 million (8.4% of sales, -30.4%); net profit was €3.5 million
  • In the first half-year, positive free cash flow of €10.4 million (€1.1 million in the first half

of 2018); net financial debt at 30 June 2019 was €50.3 million (53.5 million at 31 December 2018)

  • In the second quarter, revenue was €37.2 million (-0.9% compared to the second quarter of 2018); EBITDA was €6.3 million (16.9% of sales, -16.9%); EBIT was €2.9 million (7.8% of sales, -34.5%); net profit was €1.4 million
  • The merger of Sabaf Immobiliare s.r.l. into Sabaf S.p.A. was approved

*****************************************************************************

The Board of Directors of Sabaf S.p.A. met today in Ospitaletto to approve the Half-Yearly Report at 30 June 2019.

Consolidated results for the first half of 2019

The Sabaf Group reported revenue of €74.8 million in the first half of 2019, a decrease of 1.6% versus the figure of €76 million in the corresponding period of the previous year. Taking into consideration the same scope of consolidation, the drop in revenues was 7.8%.

Trend in demand was uneven in the various markets in which the Group operates. Positive results were achieved in North America and Asia, where Sabaf continues to gradually increase its market share. On the other hand, the Group perceived the weakness of the Turkish market, the crisis in the Middle East (due to the well-known political and economic context) and a further slowdown of Italian customers.

The sales analysis by product category shows the positive performance of hinges and professional burners, while valves show a marked weakness. Sales of electronic components, steadily improving, were in line with expectations.

Average sale prices for the period were 0.8% lower than the first half of 2018, an effect substantially offset by the reduction in purchase costs of commodities.

During the half-year, the Group successfully implemented lean manufacturing projects to revise logistics and production flows in order to contain operating costs and reduce inventory levels. These projects led to an improvement in working capital and a strong cash flow generation; however, the drop in production volumes - more than proportional to the drop in sales - and the consequent low level of saturation of the plants affected profitability. EBITDA of the first half of 2019 came at €12.9 million (17.2% of turnover, 15.6% lower than €15.3 million of the same period of 2018, when it was 20.1% of sales) and EBIT was €6.3 million (8.4% of sales, down by 30.4% on €9 million of the first half of 2018). Pre-tax profit amounted to €4.7 million in the first half of 2019 versus the figure of €9.7 million in the corresponding period of the previous year, and net profit was €3.5 million, €7.2 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Net working capital was €55.5 million at 30 June 2019, versus €59.7 million at the end of 2018: the increase is mainly related to the optimisation of inventory management. The impact of net working capital on sales was 37.1%.

Investments in the first half of the year amounted to €4.1 million (€6.6 million in the first half of 2018); the largest investments were used for the increase in production capacity in Turkey and Brazil.

In the first half of 2019, the positive free cash flow1 was €10.4 million (€1.1 million in the first half of 2018). After paying dividends of €6.1 million, at 30 June 2019 net financial debt fell to €50.3 million, compared with €53.5 million at 31 December 2018. Consolidated shareholders' equity attributable to the Group amounted to €113.3 million.

Consolidated results for Q2 2019

Sales in the second quarter of 2019 amounted to €37.2 million, down by 0.9% compared to €37.5 million in Q2 2018 (-7.5% on a like-for-like exchange rate basis). The decrease is mainly due to the slowdown in demand in Italy and South America.

As in the first quarter, the low level of capacity utilisation had an impact on profitability: second-quarter EBITDA was €6.3 million, equivalent to 16.9% of turnover (-16.9% versus €7.6 million in the second quarter of 2018, when it was 20.1% of turnover), and EBIT was €2.9 million, equivalent to 7.8% of turnover (-34.5% versus €4.4 million in the second quarter of 2018, when it was 11.8% of turnover). Net profit for the period was €1.4 million, compared to €3.9 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Forecasts for the rest of the year

The trend in demand during the third quarter remains dissimilar in the various markets in which the Group operates and does not show significant changes compared to the first part of the year. Including the contribution from the recent acquisition of CMI, which will be consolidated as from August, the Group expects to achieve sales of approximately €162 million and EBITDA of between €28 and €29 million for the whole of 2019. Net of CMI, sales are expected to be around €150 million (the previous forecast indicated revenues up between 3% and 6% compared to 2018 and operating profitability in line with or slightly down from 19.9% in 2018).

These forecasts assume a macroeconomic scenario not affected by unpredictable events. If the economic situation were to change significantly, actual figures might diverge from the forecasts.

  • Free cash flow is defined as the algebraic sum of cash flows from operations and from investment activities, as shown in the Cash Flow Statement.

The merger of Sabaf Immobiliare s.r.l. into Sabaf S.p.A. was approved.

The Board of Directors of Sabaf S.p.A. today also approved the merger through incorporation into Sabaf S.p.A. of the wholly-owned subsidiary Sabaf Immobiliare s.r.l. The decision to carry out the merger was also taken by the shareholders' meeting of the merged company.

The merger operation is part of the need to concentrate the activities of the two companies in order to optimise the management of resources, synergies and the economic and financial flows.

Note that the provisions contained in the procedure for transactions with related parties, adopted by the Board of Directors of Sabaf S.p.A. in compliance with the Regulations of Related-party transactions adopted by Consob resolution no. 17221 of 12 March 2010, do not apply to the merger itself, as the merged company is 100% controlled by the merging company.

*****************************************************************************

The results will be presented to the financial community at 3:00 p.m. today, 6 August 2019, during a conference call (call 02 805 88 11 a few minutes before the scheduled start).

The Half-Yearly Report at 30 June 2019 will be made available to the public in accordance with and within the time limits prescribed by the law.

Pursuant to article 154-bis, paragraph 2 of the Italian Consolidated Finance Act (Testo Unico della Finanza), the Company's Financial Reporting Officer Gianluca Beschi declares that the financial disclosure contained in this press release corresponds to the Company's records, books and accounting entries.

Annexes: consolidated financial statements

For further information:

Investor Relations

Media relations

Gianluca Beschi

Talia Godino - +39 348 3499793

Tel: +39 030 6843236

tgodino@twistergroup.it

gianluca.beschi@sabaf.it

Maria Giardini - +39 340 5104775

www.sabaf.it

mgiardini@twistergroup.it

Arnaldo Ragozzino - + 39 335 6978581

aragozzino@twistergroup.it

Founded in the early fifties, SABAF has grown consistently over the years to become the key manufacturer in Italy - and one of the leading producers in the world - of components for kitchens and domestic gas cooking appliances.

There are four main lines of production: valves, thermostats and burners for gas cooking appliances and hinges for ovens, washing machines and dishwashers.

Technological expertise, manufacturing flexibility, and the ability to offer a vast range of components - tailor-made to meet the requirements of individual manufacturers of cookers and built-in hobs and ovens and in line with the specific characteristics of its core markets - are Sabaf's key strengths in a sector featuring major specialisation, constantly evolving demand and an ever-increasing orientation towards products assuring total reliability and safety.

The Sabaf Group has more than 1,000 employees. It operates through its parent company SABAF S.p.A. and the subsidiaries Sabaf do Brasil, Sabaf Turkey and Sabaf China, active in the production of domestic burners, A.R.C., which produces burners for professional cooking, and Faringosi Hinges and C.M.I., leader in the production of oven hinges and dishwashers and Okida, active in the sector of electronic components for household appliances.

Consolidated statement of financial position

(€/000)

ASSETS

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

Investment property

Intangible assets

Equity investments

Financial assets

Non-current receivables

Deferred tax assets

Total non-current assets

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

Trade receivables

Tax receivables

Other current receivables

Financial assets

Cash and cash equivalents

Total current assets

ASSETS HELD FOR SALE

TOTAL ASSETS

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

Retained earnings, Other reserves

Profit (loss) for the year

Total equity interest of the Parent Company Minority interests

Total shareholders' equity

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Loans

Other financial liabilities

Post-employment benefit and retirement reserves Provisions for risks and charges

Deferred tax liabilities

Total non-current liabilities

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Loans

Other financial liabilities

Trade payables

Tax payables

Other payables

Total current liabilities

LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

30/06/2019 31/12/2018

69,687 70,765

4,190 4,403

36,724 39,054

375 380

60 120

369 188

4,656 4,617

116,061 119,527

35,141 39,179

46,712 46,932

2,958 4,466

2,114 1,534

60 3,511

10,901 13,426

97,886 109,048

0 0

213,947 228,575

11,533 11,533

98,252 90,555

3,513 15,614

113,298 117,702

1,766 1,644

115,064 119,346

36,878 42,406

1,878 1,938

2,798 2,632

592 725

2,772 3,030

44,918 50,731

22,044 18,435

479 7,682

21,450 21,215

1,703 3,566

8,289 7,600

53,965 58,498

0 0

213,947 228,575

Consolidated Income Statement

Q2

Q2

H1 2019

H1 2018

2019

2018

(€/000)

OPERATING REVENUE AND INCOME

Revenue

37,191

37,510

74,826

76,013

Other income

622

965

1,294

1,668

Total operating revenue and income

37,813

38,475

76,120

77,681

OPERATING COSTS

Materials

(13,599)

(17,711)

(27,878)

(34,555)

Change in inventories

(2,422)

4,047

(3,687)

6,472

Services

(7,086)

(8,170)

(14,420)

(16,314)

Payroll costs

(8,799)

(9,249)

(17,659)

(18,273)

Other operating costs

(216)

(320)

(579)

(653)

Costs for capitalised in-house work

586

483

997

918

Total operating costs

(31.536)

(30.920)

(63.226)

(62.405)

OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE DEPRECIATION &

AMORTISATION, CAPITAL GAINS/LOSSES, AND

WRITE-DOWNS/WRITE-BACKS OF NON-

CURRENT ASSETS (EBITDA)

6,277

7,555

12,894

15,276

Depreciations and amortisation

(3,377)

(3,134)

(6,689)

(6,303)

Capital gains/(losses) on disposals of non-current assets

3

12

48

11

Write-downs/write-backs of non-current assets

0

0

0

0

OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT)

2,903

4,433

6,253

8,984

Financial income

128

31

236

90

Financial expenses

(450)

(189)

(790)

(405)

Exchange rate gains and losses

(644)

837

(1.041)

1,072

Profits and losses from equity investments

0

0

0

0

PROFIT BEFORE TAXES

1,937

5,112

4,658

9,741

Income taxes

(459)

(1,184)

(1,024)

(2,412)

NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

1,478

3,928

3,634

7,329

of which:

Minority interests

80

55

121

103

PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP

1,398

3,873

3,513

7,226

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sabaf S.p.A. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 13:39:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SABAF SPA
09:40aSABAF : first half 2019 results approved
PU
07/31SABAF : acquisition of 68.5% share capital of C.M.I. concluded
PU
07/04SABAF : Deposit documents related to incorporation plan of Sabaf Immobiliare S.r..
PU
07/01SABAF : agreeements were signed for the acquisition of 68.5% stake in the share ..
PU
06/26SABAF : Incorporation Plan of Sabaf Immobiliare s.r.l. into Sabaf S.p.A.
PU
06/25SABAF : appointment of the Head of Internal Audit and supplement of the Supervis..
PU
05/28SABAF : among the Best Managed Italian Companies
PU
05/27SABAF SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/15SABAF : Minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting of 7 May 2019
PU
05/10SABAF : Publication summary report of voting - Shareholders' meeting 7 May 2019
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 167 M
EBIT 2019 16,6 M
Net income 2019 11,3 M
Debt 2019 55,1 M
Yield 2019 3,98%
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,29x
EV / Sales2020 1,15x
Capitalization 160 M
Chart SABAF SPA
Duration : Period :
Sabaf SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SABAF SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 17,00  €
Last Close Price 14,50  €
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pietro Iotti Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Giuseppe Saleri Chairman
Gianluca Beschi CFO, Director, Head-Administration, Control & IR
Massimo Dora Technical Director
Claudio Migliorati Director-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SABAF SPA-1.08%179
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES INC OF ZHUHAI--.--%45 213
QINGDAO HAIER14.08%14 274
WHIRLPOOL24.60%8 459
WOONGJIN COWAY CO LTD--.--%5 092
RINNAI CORP2.14%3 463
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group