Press release Ospitaletto (BS), 6 August 2019 SABAF: FIRST HALF 2019 RESULTS APPROVED In the first half of 2019, revenue was €74.8 million (-1.6% compared to the first half of 2018); EBITDA was €12.9 million (17.2% of sales, -15.6%); EBIT was €6.3 million (8.4% of sales, -30.4%); net profit was €3.5 million

Net working capital was €55.5 million at 30 June 2019, versus €59.7 million at the end of 2018: the increase is mainly related to the optimisation of inventory management. The impact of net working capital on sales was 37.1%. Investments in the first half of the year amounted to €4.1 million (€6.6 million in the first half of 2018); the largest investments were used for the increase in production capacity in Turkey and Brazil. In the first half of 2019, the positive free cash flow1 was €10.4 million (€1.1 million in the first half of 2018). After paying dividends of €6.1 million, at 30 June 2019 net financial debt fell to €50.3 million, compared with €53.5 million at 31 December 2018. Consolidated shareholders' equity attributable to the Group amounted to €113.3 million. Consolidated results for Q2 2019 Sales in the second quarter of 2019 amounted to €37.2 million, down by 0.9% compared to €37.5 million in Q2 2018 (-7.5% on a like-for-like exchange rate basis). The decrease is mainly due to the slowdown in demand in Italy and South America. As in the first quarter, the low level of capacity utilisation had an impact on profitability: second-quarter EBITDA was €6.3 million, equivalent to 16.9% of turnover (-16.9% versus €7.6 million in the second quarter of 2018, when it was 20.1% of turnover), and EBIT was €2.9 million, equivalent to 7.8% of turnover (-34.5% versus €4.4 million in the second quarter of 2018, when it was 11.8% of turnover). Net profit for the period was €1.4 million, compared to €3.9 million for the second quarter of 2018. Forecasts for the rest of the year The trend in demand during the third quarter remains dissimilar in the various markets in which the Group operates and does not show significant changes compared to the first part of the year. Including the contribution from the recent acquisition of CMI, which will be consolidated as from August, the Group expects to achieve sales of approximately €162 million and EBITDA of between €28 and €29 million for the whole of 2019. Net of CMI, sales are expected to be around €150 million (the previous forecast indicated revenues up between 3% and 6% compared to 2018 and operating profitability in line with or slightly down from 19.9% in 2018). These forecasts assume a macroeconomic scenario not affected by unpredictable events. If the economic situation were to change significantly, actual figures might diverge from the forecasts. Free cash flow is defined as the algebraic sum of cash flows from operations and from investment activities, as shown in the Cash Flow Statement.

The merger of Sabaf Immobiliare s.r.l. into Sabaf S.p.A. was approved. The Board of Directors of Sabaf S.p.A. today also approved the merger through incorporation into Sabaf S.p.A. of the wholly-owned subsidiary Sabaf Immobiliare s.r.l. The decision to carry out the merger was also taken by the shareholders' meeting of the merged company. The merger operation is part of the need to concentrate the activities of the two companies in order to optimise the management of resources, synergies and the economic and financial flows. Note that the provisions contained in the procedure for transactions with related parties, adopted by the Board of Directors of Sabaf S.p.A. in compliance with the Regulations of Related-party transactions adopted by Consob resolution no. 17221 of 12 March 2010, do not apply to the merger itself, as the merged company is 100% controlled by the merging company. ***************************************************************************** The results will be presented to the financial community at 3:00 p.m. today, 6 August 2019, during a conference call (call 02 805 88 11 a few minutes before the scheduled start). The Half-Yearly Report at 30 June 2019 will be made available to the public in accordance with and within the time limits prescribed by the law. Pursuant to article 154-bis, paragraph 2 of the Italian Consolidated Finance Act (Testo Unico della Finanza), the Company's Financial Reporting Officer Gianluca Beschi declares that the financial disclosure contained in this press release corresponds to the Company's records, books and accounting entries. Annexes: consolidated financial statements For further information: Investor Relations Media relations Gianluca Beschi Talia Godino - +39 348 3499793 Tel: +39 030 6843236 tgodino@twistergroup.it gianluca.beschi@sabaf.it Maria Giardini - +39 340 5104775 www.sabaf.it mgiardini@twistergroup.it Arnaldo Ragozzino - + 39 335 6978581 aragozzino@twistergroup.it Founded in the early fifties, SABAF has grown consistently over the years to become the key manufacturer in Italy - and one of the leading producers in the world - of components for kitchens and domestic gas cooking appliances. There are four main lines of production: valves, thermostats and burners for gas cooking appliances and hinges for ovens, washing machines and dishwashers. Technological expertise, manufacturing flexibility, and the ability to offer a vast range of components - tailor-made to meet the requirements of individual manufacturers of cookers and built-in hobs and ovens and in line with the specific characteristics of its core markets - are Sabaf's key strengths in a sector featuring major specialisation, constantly evolving demand and an ever-increasing orientation towards products assuring total reliability and safety. The Sabaf Group has more than 1,000 employees. It operates through its parent company SABAF S.p.A. and the subsidiaries Sabaf do Brasil, Sabaf Turkey and Sabaf China, active in the production of domestic burners, A.R.C., which produces burners for professional cooking, and Faringosi Hinges and C.M.I., leader in the production of oven hinges and dishwashers and Okida, active in the sector of electronic components for household appliances.

Consolidated statement of financial position (€/000) ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment Investment property Intangible assets Equity investments Financial assets Non-current receivables Deferred tax assets Total non-current assets CURRENT ASSETS Inventories Trade receivables Tax receivables Other current receivables Financial assets Cash and cash equivalents Total current assets ASSETS HELD FOR SALE TOTAL ASSETS SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital Retained earnings, Other reserves Profit (loss) for the year Total equity interest of the Parent Company Minority interests Total shareholders' equity NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Loans Other financial liabilities Post-employment benefit and retirement reserves Provisions for risks and charges Deferred tax liabilities Total non-current liabilities CURRENT LIABILITIES Loans Other financial liabilities Trade payables Tax payables Other payables Total current liabilities LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 30/06/2019 31/12/2018 69,687 70,765 4,190 4,403 36,724 39,054 375 380 60 120 369 188 4,656 4,617 116,061 119,527 35,141 39,179 46,712 46,932 2,958 4,466 2,114 1,534 60 3,511 10,901 13,426 97,886 109,048 0 0 213,947 228,575 11,533 11,533 98,252 90,555 3,513 15,614 113,298 117,702 1,766 1,644 115,064 119,346 36,878 42,406 1,878 1,938 2,798 2,632 592 725 2,772 3,030 44,918 50,731 22,044 18,435 479 7,682 21,450 21,215 1,703 3,566 8,289 7,600 53,965 58,498 0 0 213,947 228,575

Consolidated Income Statement Q2 Q2 H1 2019 H1 2018 2019 2018 (€/000) OPERATING REVENUE AND INCOME Revenue 37,191 37,510 74,826 76,013 Other income 622 965 1,294 1,668 Total operating revenue and income 37,813 38,475 76,120 77,681 OPERATING COSTS Materials (13,599) (17,711) (27,878) (34,555) Change in inventories (2,422) 4,047 (3,687) 6,472 Services (7,086) (8,170) (14,420) (16,314) Payroll costs (8,799) (9,249) (17,659) (18,273) Other operating costs (216) (320) (579) (653) Costs for capitalised in-house work 586 483 997 918 Total operating costs (31.536) (30.920) (63.226) (62.405) OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE DEPRECIATION & AMORTISATION, CAPITAL GAINS/LOSSES, AND WRITE-DOWNS/WRITE-BACKS OF NON- CURRENT ASSETS (EBITDA) 6,277 7,555 12,894 15,276 Depreciations and amortisation (3,377) (3,134) (6,689) (6,303) Capital gains/(losses) on disposals of non-current assets 3 12 48 11 Write-downs/write-backs of non-current assets 0 0 0 0 OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) 2,903 4,433 6,253 8,984 Financial income 128 31 236 90 Financial expenses (450) (189) (790) (405) Exchange rate gains and losses (644) 837 (1.041) 1,072 Profits and losses from equity investments 0 0 0 0 PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 1,937 5,112 4,658 9,741 Income taxes (459) (1,184) (1,024) (2,412) NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 1,478 3,928 3,634 7,329 of which: Minority interests 80 55 121 103 PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP 1,398 3,873 3,513 7,226

