Sabaf : results al 31 December 2018 approved

Ospitaletto (BS), 26 March 2019

SABAF: RESULTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018 APPROVED

• Consolidated results for 2018: revenue was € 150.6 million (+0.3%); EBITDA was € 30 million (-3.2%); EBIT was € 16.4 million (-9.4%) and net profit was € 15.6 million (+5.3%)

• A dividend of € 0.55 per share was proposed to the Shareholders' Meeting

The Board of Directors of Sabaf S.p.A. met today in Ospitaletto (BS) and approved the consolidated results for 2018 and the draft financial statements of the parent company, as well as the Report on corporate governance and ownership structure requested by Article 123-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act (TUF), the consolidated Non-financial Statement pursuant to Italian legislative decree no. 254/2016 and the 2018 Report on remuneration prepared pursuant to Article 123-ter of the TUF.

Group consolidated results

In 2018, the Sabaf Group reported a sales revenue of € 150.6 million, an increase of 0.3% versus the figure of € 150.2 million in 2017 (-2.4% taking into consideration the same scope of consolidation).

The sales analysis by geographical area shows an uneven trend in the various markets in which the Group operates. The best results were achieved on the American continent: sales in North America were sustained by the good performance of consumption; in South America, strong growth rates were recorded in the Andean countries, which more than offset the effects of the crisis in Argentina and a still stagnant demand in Brazil. Satisfactory growth rates were recorded in European markets, thanks to the consolidation of relationships with major customers and the contribution made by the acquisition of Okida in Turkey; only in Italy sales are down due to the sharp reduction in the production of domestic appliances. North Africa and the Middle East have shown signs of weakness, while the Group's presence on Asian markets is not yet sufficiently consolidated.

Profitability continued to be excellent, albeit slightly down: 2018 EBITDA amounted to € 30 million, equivalent to 19.9% of sales, compared to € 31 million (20.6% of sales) in 2017, EBIT reached € 16.4 million, equivalent to 10.9% of sales, compared to € 18.1 million (12.1%) in 2017. Net profit of 2018, equal to € 15.6 million (10.4% of sales), was 5.3% higher than the € 14.8 million of 2017.

In 2018, the Group invested € 24.1 million to acquire 100% of the Turkish company Okida Elektronik; leader in the country in the design, manufacture and sale of electronic control boards, timers, display and power units for ovens, hoods, vacuum cleaners, refrigerators and freezers. The acquisition of Okida represented the first step towards the implementation of the 2018-2022 Business Plan, in line with the strategy of expanding the range of products in components for household appliances and the acquisition of e-skills. Okida was consolidated as from 4 September 2018, contributing € 4 million to 2018 consolidated sales. The company ended the entire 2018 financial year with sales of € 11.1 million.

The Sabaf Group also made organic investments of € 11.5 million: the main investments were aimed at increasing production capacity of special burners, completing the automation of production lines for light alloy valves and interconnecting production plants with management systems (Industry 4.0).

During 2018, dividends were distributed for € 6.1 million and treasury shares were purchased for € 2.4 million. At 31 December 2018, net financial debt was € 53.5 million, compared to € 25.5 million of

31 December 2017, whereas shareholders' equity amounted to € 119.3 million (€ 115.4 million at 31 December 2017); the ratio between the net financial debt and the shareholders' equity was 0.45 versus 0.22 at the end of 2017.

Parent Company Sabaf S.p.A. results

The Parent Company Sabaf S.p.A.'s sales revenue for 2018 totalled € 110.1 million (compared to € 115.7 million reported in 2017, -4.9%), EBITDA was € 13.6 million, down 21.9% from € 17.5 million in 2017, EBIT was € 5.5 million, down 31.1% from € 8.1 million in the previous year and net profit was € 8 million, substantially unchanged (+0.5%) from 2017.

Dividend proposal

The Board of Directors will propose to the shareholders the distribution of a gross ordinary dividend of € 0.55 per share (a dividend of € 0.55 was paid also in 2018) for shares outstanding on 28 May 2019 (the record date), excluding, therefore, treasury shares on that date. The ex-date is scheduled for 27 May and the payment date will be 29 May.

Convocation of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be convened (single call) on 7 May 2019 at 10.30 am at the company's registered office in Ospitaletto (BS) and will also be called upon:

- to resolve on the appointment of a director to complete the Board of Directors;

- to renew the authorisation to the Board of Directors to purchase and sell treasury shares.

The Annual Financial Report at 31 December 2018, the Independent Auditors' Report and the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report, the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure, the consolidated Non-Financial Statement and the 2018 Report on Remuneration will be published on the websitewww.sabaf.itand on the centralised storage system "eMarket Storage", available on the websitewww.emarketstorage.com, no later than 16 April 2019. Pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 2 of the Italian Consolidated Finance Act (Testo Unico della Finanza), the company's Financial Reporting Officer Gianluca Beschi declares that the financial disclosure contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, books and accounting entries.

Annexes: consolidated and Sabaf S.p.A. financial statements. Figures not yet audited.

Founded in the early fifties, SABAF has grown consistently over the years to become the key manufacturer in Italy - and one of the leading producers in the world - of components for kitchens and domestic gas cooking appliances.

There are four main lines of production: valves, thermostats and burners for gas cooking appliances and hinges for ovens, washing machines and dishwashers.

Technological expertise, manufacturing flexibility, and the ability to offer a vast range of components - tailor-made to meet the requirements of individual manufacturers of cookers and built-in hobs and ovens and in line with the specific characteristics of its core markets - are Sabaf's key strengths in a sector featuring major specialisation, constantly evolving demand and an ever-increasing orientation towards products assuring total reliability and safety.

The Sabaf Group has more than 800 employees. It operates through its parent company SABAF S.p.A. and the subsidiaries Sabaf do Brasil, Sabaf Turkey and Sabaf China, active in the production of domestic burners, A.R.C., which produces burners for professional cooking, and Faringosi Hinges, leader in the production of oven hinges and Okida, active in the sector of electronic components for household appliances.

Sabaf Group - Consolidated statement of financial position

31/12/2018 31/12/2017 (€/000) ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 70,765 73,069 Investment property 4,403 5,697 Intangible assets 39,054 9,283 Equity investments 380 281 Non-current financial assets 120 180 Non-current receivables 188 196 Deferred tax assets 4,617 5,096 Total non-current assets 119,527 93,802 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 39,179 32,929 Trade receivables 46,932 42,263 Tax receivables 4,466 3,065 Other current receivables 1,534 1,057 Current financial assets 3,511 67 Cash and cash equivalents 13,426 11,533 Total current assets 109,048 90,914 ASSETS HELD FOR SALE 0 0 TOTAL ASSETS 228,575 184,716 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 11,533 11,533 Retained earnings, other reserves 90,555 87,227 Profit for the year 15,614 14,835 Total equity interest of the Group 117,702 113,595 Minority interests 1,644 1,460 Total shareholders' equity 119,346 115,055 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Loans 42,406 17,760 Other financial liabilities 1,938 1,943 Post-employment benefit and retirement reserves 2,632 2,845 Provisions for risks and charges 725 385 Deferred tax liabilities 3,030 804 Total non-current liabilities 50,731 23,737 CURRENT LIABILITIES Loans 18,435 17,288 Other financial liabilities 7,682 75 Trade payables 21,215 19,975 Tax payables 3,566 1,095 Other payables 7,600 7,491 Total current liabilities 58,498 45,924 LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE 0 0 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 228,575 184,716

Sabaf Group - Consolidated Income Statement

2018 2017 (€/000) INCOME STATEMENT COMPONENTS OPERATING REVENUE AND INCOME Revenue 150,642 150,223 Other income 3,369 3,361 Total operating revenue and income 154,011 153,584 OPERATING COSTS Materials (62,447) (59,794) Change in inventories 4,603 2,380 Services (31,297) (30,227) Payroll costs (34,840) (35,328) Other operating costs (1,670) (1,134) Costs for capitalised in-house work 1,599 1,474 Total operating costs (124,052) (122,629) OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION, CAPITAL GAINS/LOSSES, AND WRITE-DOWNS/WRITE- BACKS OF NON-CURRENT ASSETS 29,959 30,955 Depreciations and amortisation (12,728) (12,826) Capital gains on disposals of non-current assets 28 (12) Value adjustments of non-current assets (850) 0 EBIT 16,409 18,117 Financial income 373 214 Financial expenses (1.206) (804) Exchange rate gains and losses 5,384 274 Profits and losses from equity investments 0 3 PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 20,960 17,804 Income tax (5,162) (2,888) PROFIT FOR THE YEAR 15,798 14,916 of which: Minority interests 184 81 PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP 15,614 14,835 EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) Base €1.413 €1.323 Diluted €1.413 €1.323

Sabaf S.p.A. - Statement of Financial Position