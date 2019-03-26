Log in
SABAF SPA

SABAF SPA

(SAB)
03/26 10:50:57 am
16.28 EUR   -1.33%
10:40aSABAF : results al 31 December 2018 approved
PU
2018SABAF : Financial calendar 2019
PU
2018SABAF : wins the 2018 "Oscar di Bilancio" financial communication award
PU
Sabaf : results al 31 December 2018 approved

03/26/2019 | 10:40am EDT

Press release

Ospitaletto (BS), 26 March 2019

SABAF: RESULTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018 APPROVED

  • Consolidated results for 2018: revenue was 150.6 million (+0.3%); EBITDA was 30 million (-3.2%); EBIT was 16.4 million (-9.4%) and net profit was 15.6 million (+5.3%)

  • A dividend of 0.55 per share was proposed to the Shareholders' Meeting

**********************************************************************

The Board of Directors of Sabaf S.p.A. met today in Ospitaletto (BS) and approved the consolidated results for 2018 and the draft financial statements of the parent company, as well as the Report on corporate governance and ownership structure requested by Article 123-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act (TUF), the consolidated Non-financial Statement pursuant to Italian legislative decree no. 254/2016 and the 2018 Report on remuneration prepared pursuant to Article 123-ter of the TUF.

Group consolidated results

In 2018, the Sabaf Group reported a sales revenue of 150.6 million, an increase of 0.3% versus the figure of 150.2 million in 2017 (-2.4% taking into consideration the same scope of consolidation).

The sales analysis by geographical area shows an uneven trend in the various markets in which the Group operates. The best results were achieved on the American continent: sales in North America were sustained by the good performance of consumption; in South America, strong growth rates were recorded in the Andean countries, which more than offset the effects of the crisis in Argentina and a still stagnant demand in Brazil. Satisfactory growth rates were recorded in European markets, thanks to the consolidation of relationships with major customers and the contribution made by the acquisition of Okida in Turkey; only in Italy sales are down due to the sharp reduction in the production of domestic appliances. North Africa and the Middle East have shown signs of weakness, while the Group's presence on Asian markets is not yet sufficiently consolidated.

Profitability continued to be excellent, albeit slightly down: 2018 EBITDA amounted to 30 million, equivalent to 19.9% of sales, compared to 31 million (20.6% of sales) in 2017, EBIT reached 16.4 million, equivalent to 10.9% of sales, compared to 18.1 million (12.1%) in 2017. Net profit of 2018, equal to 15.6 million (10.4% of sales), was 5.3% higher than the 14.8 million of 2017.

In 2018, the Group invested 24.1 million to acquire 100% of the Turkish company Okida Elektronik; leader in the country in the design, manufacture and sale of electronic control boards, timers, display and power units for ovens, hoods, vacuum cleaners, refrigerators and freezers. The acquisition of Okida represented the first step towards the implementation of the 2018-2022 Business Plan, in line with the strategy of expanding the range of products in components for household appliances and the acquisition of e-skills. Okida was consolidated as from 4 September 2018, contributing 4 million to 2018 consolidated sales. The company ended the entire 2018 financial year with sales of 11.1 million.

The Sabaf Group also made organic investments of 11.5 million: the main investments were aimed at increasing production capacity of special burners, completing the automation of production lines for light alloy valves and interconnecting production plants with management systems (Industry 4.0).

During 2018, dividends were distributed for 6.1 million and treasury shares were purchased for 2.4 million. At 31 December 2018, net financial debt was 53.5 million, compared to 25.5 million of

31 December 2017, whereas shareholders' equity amounted to 119.3 million ( 115.4 million at 31 December 2017); the ratio between the net financial debt and the shareholders' equity was 0.45 versus 0.22 at the end of 2017.

Parent Company Sabaf S.p.A. results

The Parent Company Sabaf S.p.A.'s sales revenue for 2018 totalled 110.1 million (compared to 115.7 million reported in 2017, -4.9%), EBITDA was 13.6 million, down 21.9% from 17.5 million in 2017, EBIT was 5.5 million, down 31.1% from 8.1 million in the previous year and net profit was 8 million, substantially unchanged (+0.5%) from 2017.

Dividend proposal

The Board of Directors will propose to the shareholders the distribution of a gross ordinary dividend of 0.55 per share (a dividend of 0.55 was paid also in 2018) for shares outstanding on 28 May 2019 (the record date), excluding, therefore, treasury shares on that date. The ex-date is scheduled for 27 May and the payment date will be 29 May.

Convocation of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be convened (single call) on 7 May 2019 at 10.30 am at the company's registered office in Ospitaletto (BS) and will also be called upon:

- to resolve on the appointment of a director to complete the Board of Directors;

- to renew the authorisation to the Board of Directors to purchase and sell treasury shares.

**********************************************************************

The Annual Financial Report at 31 December 2018, the Independent Auditors' Report and the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report, the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure, the consolidated Non-Financial Statement and the 2018 Report on Remuneration will be published on the websitewww.sabaf.itand on the centralised storage system "eMarket Storage", available on the websitewww.emarketstorage.com, no later than 16 April 2019. Pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 2 of the Italian Consolidated Finance Act (Testo Unico della Finanza), the company's Financial Reporting Officer Gianluca Beschi declares that the financial disclosure contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, books and accounting entries.

Annexes: consolidated and Sabaf S.p.A. financial statements. Figures not yet audited.

For further information:

Investor Relations Gianluca Beschi

Tel: +39 030 6843236 gianluca.beschi@sabaf.it www.sabaf.it

Media relations

Talia Godino - +39 348 3499793 tgodino@twistergroup.it

Maria Giardini - +39 340 5104775 mgiardini@twistergroup.it

Arnaldo Ragozzino - + 39 335 6978581 aragozzino@twistergroup.it

Founded in the early fifties, SABAF has grown consistently over the years to become the key manufacturer in Italy - and one of the leading producers in the world - of components for kitchens and domestic gas cooking appliances.

There are four main lines of production: valves, thermostats and burners for gas cooking appliances and hinges for ovens, washing machines and dishwashers.

Technological expertise, manufacturing flexibility, and the ability to offer a vast range of components - tailor-made to meet the requirements of individual manufacturers of cookers and built-in hobs and ovens and in line with the specific characteristics of its core markets - are Sabaf's key strengths in a sector featuring major specialisation, constantly evolving demand and an ever-increasing orientation towards products assuring total reliability and safety.

The Sabaf Group has more than 800 employees. It operates through its parent company SABAF S.p.A. and the subsidiaries Sabaf do Brasil, Sabaf Turkey and Sabaf China, active in the production of domestic burners, A.R.C., which produces burners for professional cooking, and Faringosi Hinges, leader in the production of oven hinges and Okida, active in the sector of electronic components for household appliances.

Sabaf Group - Consolidated statement of financial position

31/12/2018

31/12/2017

(/000)

ASSETS

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

70,765

73,069

Investment property

4,403

5,697

Intangible assets

39,054

9,283

Equity investments

380

281

Non-current financial assets

120

180

Non-current receivables

188

196

Deferred tax assets

4,617

5,096

Total non-current assets

119,527

93,802

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

39,179

32,929

Trade receivables

46,932

42,263

Tax receivables

4,466

3,065

Other current receivables

1,534

1,057

Current financial assets

3,511

67

Cash and cash equivalents

13,426

11,533

Total current assets

109,048

90,914

ASSETS HELD FOR SALE

0

0

TOTAL ASSETS

228,575

184,716

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

11,533

11,533

Retained earnings, other reserves

90,555

87,227

Profit for the year

15,614

14,835

Total equity interest of the Group

117,702

113,595

Minority interests

1,644

1,460

Total shareholders' equity

119,346

115,055

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Loans

42,406

17,760

Other financial liabilities

1,938

1,943

Post-employment benefit and retirement reserves

2,632

2,845

Provisions for risks and charges

725

385

Deferred tax liabilities

3,030

804

Total non-current liabilities

50,731

23,737

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Loans

18,435

17,288

Other financial liabilities

7,682

75

Trade payables

21,215

19,975

Tax payables

3,566

1,095

Other payables

7,600

7,491

Total current liabilities

58,498

45,924

LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE

0

0

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY

228,575

184,716

Sabaf Group - Consolidated Income Statement

2018

2017

(/000)

INCOME STATEMENT COMPONENTS

OPERATING REVENUE AND INCOME

Revenue

150,642

150,223

Other income

3,369

3,361

Total operating revenue and income

154,011

153,584

OPERATING COSTS

Materials

(62,447)

(59,794)

Change in inventories

4,603

2,380

Services

(31,297)

(30,227)

Payroll costs

(34,840)

(35,328)

Other operating costs

(1,670)

(1,134)

Costs for capitalised in-house work

1,599

1,474

Total operating costs

(124,052)

(122,629)

OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE DEPRECIATION

AND AMORTISATION, CAPITAL

GAINS/LOSSES, AND WRITE-DOWNS/WRITE-

BACKS OF NON-CURRENT ASSETS

29,959

30,955

Depreciations and amortisation

(12,728)

(12,826)

Capital gains on disposals of non-current assets

28

(12)

Value adjustments of non-current assets

(850)

0

EBIT

16,409

18,117

Financial income

373

214

Financial expenses

(1.206)

(804)

Exchange rate gains and losses

5,384

274

Profits and losses from equity investments

0

3

PROFIT BEFORE TAXES

20,960

17,804

Income tax

(5,162)

(2,888)

PROFIT FOR THE YEAR

15,798

14,916

of which:

Minority interests

184

81

PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP

15,614

14,835

EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)

Base

1.413

1.323

Diluted

1.413

1.323

Sabaf S.p.A. - Statement of Financial Position

(in )

31/12/2018

31/12/2017

ASSETS

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

30,497,881

31,610,510

Investment property

1,261,716

1,453,564

Intangible assets

3,094,293

3,370,260

Equity investments

58,150,073

49,451,811

Non-current financial assets

5,366,725

1,847,639

- of which from related parties

5,246,725

1,667,639

Non-current receivables

19,871

19,871

Deferred tax assets

3,471,716

3,455,483

Total non-current assets

101,862,275

91,209,138

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

26,627,854

24,768,927

Trade receivables

35,157,543

31,154,012

- of which from related parties

6,080,706

1,208,883

Tax receivables

2,377,224

2,229,708

- of which from related parties

1,083,666

1,083,666

Other current receivables

764,471

721,529

Current financial assets

5,110,000

1,067,429

- of which from related parties

1,600,000

1,000,000

Cash and cash equivalents

1,958,805

2,696,664

Total current assets

71,995,897

62,638,269

ASSETS HELD FOR SALE

0

0

TOTAL ASSETS

173,858,172

153,847,407

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

11,533,450

11,533,450

Retained earnings, other reserves

72,464,975

72,552,367

Profit for the year

8,040,214

8,001,327

Total shareholders' equity

92,038,639

92,087,144

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Loans

33,669,253

16,297,969

Other financial liabilities

120,000

180,000

Post-employment benefit and retirement reserves

2,083,922

2,199,523

Provisions for risks and charges

1,088,183

369,482

Deferred tax liabilities

106,646

67,983

Total non-current liabilities

37,068,004

19,114,957

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Loans

17,330,136

18,927,558

- of which to related parties

0

2,100,000

Other financial liabilities

1,795,310

74,849

Trade payables

18,944,590

16,569,390

- of which to related parties

3,858,114

509,631

Tax payables

589,828

623,013

Other payables

6,091,665

6,450,496

Total current liabilities

44,751,529

42,645,306

LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE

0

0

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

173,858,172

153,847,407

Disclaimer

Sabaf S.p.A. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 14:39:09 UTC
