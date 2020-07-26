Other Scheme Of Arrangement :: Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosure
07/26/2020 | 11:56pm EDT
Announcement Title
Other Scheme of Arrangement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jul 27, 2020 11:49
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Trust Scheme of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosure
Announcement Reference
SG200727OTHRSXG0
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Yvonne Voon
Designation
Director, Credit Suisse
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below-Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please refer to the attached.
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 117,882 bytes)
Disclaimer
Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 03:55:04 UTC
Latest news on SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT
Sales 2020
72,8 M
52,8 M
52,8 M
Net income 2020
26,6 M
19,3 M
19,3 M
Net Debt 2020
289 M
210 M
210 M
P/E ratio 2020
15,0x
Yield 2020
6,73%
Capitalization
400 M
289 M
290 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020
9,47x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
71,8%
Chart SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
0,40 SGD
Last Close Price
0,38 SGD
Spread / Highest target
6,37%
Spread / Average Target
6,37%
Spread / Lowest Target
6,37%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.