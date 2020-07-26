Log in
SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL REA

(M1GU)
Other Scheme Of Arrangement :: Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosure

07/26/2020 | 11:56pm EDT
Announcement Title Other Scheme of Arrangement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 27, 2020 11:49
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Trust Scheme of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosure
Announcement Reference SG200727OTHRSXG0
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Yvonne Voon
Designation Director, Credit Suisse
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below-Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 117,882 bytes)

Disclaimer

Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 03:55:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 72,8 M 52,8 M 52,8 M
Net income 2020 26,6 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
Net Debt 2020 289 M 210 M 210 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
Yield 2020 6,73%
Capitalization 400 M 289 M 290 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,40 SGD
Last Close Price 0,38 SGD
Spread / Highest target 6,37%
Spread / Average Target 6,37%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Han Yong Lee Chief Executive Officer
Cheong Hin Tan Chairman
Wei Huang Lim Senior Vice President-Finance
Shin Ein Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Heng Tew Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-17.39%289
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)11.54%113 633
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)17.27%69 472
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION (REIT)23.94%33 340
PUBLIC STORAGE-12.96%32 400
WELLTOWER INC.-37.12%21 467
