Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust : Corrigendum To Joint Announcement And Sabana Investor Presentation
08/07/2020 | 10:34am EDT
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Corrigendum to the Joint Announcement dated 16 July 2020.
Please see attachment.
Disclaimer
Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 14:33:04 UTC
Latest news on SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT
Sales 2020
72,8 M
53,1 M
53,1 M
Net income 2020
26,6 M
19,4 M
19,4 M
Net Debt 2020
289 M
211 M
211 M
P/E ratio 2020
14,6x
Yield 2020
6,91%
Capitalization
390 M
284 M
284 M
EV / Sales 2020
9,33x
EV / Sales 2021
8,85x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
66,8%
Technical analysis trends SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
0,40 SGD
Last Close Price
0,37 SGD
Spread / Highest target
9,24%
Spread / Average Target
9,24%
Spread / Lowest Target
9,24%
