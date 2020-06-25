Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust    M1GU   SG2C57965205

SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL REA

(M1GU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust : Minutes Of Annual General Meeting Of Sabana Shari'ah Compliant REIT On 11 June 2020

06/25/2020 | 05:44am EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 25, 2020 17:30
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Minutes of Annual General Meeting of Sabana Shari'ah Compliant REIT on 11 June 2020
Announcement Reference SG200625OTHRGAMD
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Han Yong Lee
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 128,843 bytes)

Disclaimer

Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 09:43:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 74,2 M 53,3 M 53,3 M
Net income 2020 27,9 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
Net Debt 2020 289 M 207 M 207 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Yield 2020 7,55%
Capitalization 374 M 269 M 269 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,48 SGD
Last Close Price 0,36 SGD
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Han Yong Lee Chief Executive Officer
Cheong Hin Tan Chairman
Qing Bin Liu Senior Vice President-Finance
Shin Ein Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Heng Tew Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-22.83%269
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)10.60%112 680
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)14.03%67 555
PUBLIC STORAGE-11.61%33 114
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION (REIT)19.41%32 122
WELLTOWER INC.-39.62%20 615
