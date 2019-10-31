Log in
SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL REA

(SABA)
  Report  
News 
News

Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust : Reconstitution Of Board And Board Committees

0
10/31/2019 | 10:07am EDT

News

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 31, 2019 21:38
Status New
Announcement Sub Title RECONSTITUTION OF BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES
Announcement Reference SG191031OTHRSC05
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Kevin Cho
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached announcement on reconstitution of Board and Board Committees

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 71,606 bytes)

Disclaimer

Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 14:06:07 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 76,0 M
EBIT 2019 45,3 M
Net income 2019 27,6 M
Debt 2019 273 M
Yield 2019 5,76%
P/E ratio 2019 17,5x
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
EV / Sales2019 9,96x
EV / Sales2020 9,89x
Capitalization 484 M
Technical analysis trends SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,48  SGD
Last Close Price 0,46  SGD
Spread / Highest target 4,33%
Spread / Average Target 4,33%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Han Yong Lee Chief Executive Officer
Kok Hoon Yong Chairman
Qing Bin Liu Senior Vice President-Finance
Tiong Hock Chua Non-Executive Director
Wee Peng Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST16.46%356
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)37.33%96 169
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)28.19%57 894
PUBLIC STORAGE10.30%38 932
WELLTOWER INC.28.86%36 705
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION49.42%27 238
