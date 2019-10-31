Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust : Reconstitution Of Board And Board Committees
10/31/2019 | 10:07am EDT
News
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Oct 31, 2019 21:38
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
RECONSTITUTION OF BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES
Announcement Reference
SG191031OTHRSC05
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Kevin Cho
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see attached announcement on reconstitution of Board and Board Committees
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 71,606 bytes)
Disclaimer
Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 14:06:07 UTC
Latest news on SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT
Sales 2019
76,0 M
EBIT 2019
45,3 M
Net income 2019
27,6 M
Debt 2019
273 M
Yield 2019
5,76%
P/E ratio 2019
17,5x
P/E ratio 2020
16,1x
EV / Sales2019
9,96x
EV / Sales2020
9,89x
Capitalization
484 M
Technical analysis trends SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
0,48 SGD
Last Close Price
0,46 SGD
Spread / Highest target
4,33%
Spread / Average Target
4,33%
Spread / Lowest Target
4,33%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.