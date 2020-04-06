Waiver :: Extension Of Time To Hold The Annual General Meeting For The Financial Year Ended 31 December 2019
04/06/2020 | 07:53pm EDT
Announcement Title
Waiver
Date & Time of Broadcast
Apr 7, 2020 7:34
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Extension of Time to hold the Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2019
Announcement Reference
SG200407OTHR1COW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Kevin Cho
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see attached.
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 116,147 bytes)
Disclaimer
Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 23:52:05 UTC
Latest news on SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT
Sales 2019
76,0 M
EBIT 2019
45,3 M
Net income 2019
27,6 M
Debt 2019
273 M
Yield 2019
10,2%
P/E ratio 2019
9,90x
P/E ratio 2020
9,81x
EV / Sales2019
7,19x
EV / Sales2020
7,58x
Capitalization
274 M
Technical analysis trends SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
0,48 SGD
Last Close Price
0,26 SGD
Spread / Highest target
82,8%
Spread / Average Target
82,8%
Spread / Lowest Target
82,8%
