Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust    M1GU   SG2C57965205

SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL REA

(M1GU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Waiver :: Extension Of Time To Hold The Annual General Meeting For The Financial Year Ended 31 December 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 07:53pm EDT
Announcement Title Waiver
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 7, 2020 7:34
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Extension of Time to hold the Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2019
Announcement Reference SG200407OTHR1COW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Kevin Cho
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 116,147 bytes)

Disclaimer

Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 23:52:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT
03/16SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL : Notice Of Change Of Registered Office Add..
PU
02/04SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Intere..
PU
01/31SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/23SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL : FY 2019 And 4Q 2019 Financial Results Pre..
PU
01/23SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL : REIT's 4Q 2019 DPU Improves 8.5% Y-o-Y To..
PU
01/21SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Intere..
PU
01/16DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Interest / Changes In Int..
PU
01/10DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Interest / Changes In Int..
PU
01/09SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL : Date Of Release Of 4Q 2019 And FY 2019 Fi..
PU
2019SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL : Notice Of Change Of Registered Office Add..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 76,0 M
EBIT 2019 45,3 M
Net income 2019 27,6 M
Debt 2019 273 M
Yield 2019 10,2%
P/E ratio 2019 9,90x
P/E ratio 2020 9,81x
EV / Sales2019 7,19x
EV / Sales2020 7,58x
Capitalization 274 M
Chart SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,48  SGD
Last Close Price 0,26  SGD
Spread / Highest target 82,8%
Spread / Average Target 82,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 82,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Han Yong Lee Chief Executive Officer
Wee Peng Tan Chairman
Qing Bin Liu Senior Vice President-Finance
Cheong Hin Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Shin Ein Ng Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-1.89%218
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)-3.05%96 444
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)2.44%60 179
PUBLIC STORAGE-8.87%34 685
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION9.88%30 218
WELLTOWER INC.-54.44%18 795
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group