Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.    SBB   CA7852461093

SABINA GOLD & SILVER CORP.

(SBB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Amends Text of Proposed New Articles for Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (SBB.T/SGSVF.OTCQX), (“Sabina” or the “Company”) announces that it has amended the text of the proposed new Articles of the Company which are to be presented for shareholder approval at the Company’s upcoming shareholders’ meeting on June 4, 2020.

In order to satisfy ISS concerns regarding the Company’s proposed Articles for adoption at the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders on June 4, 2020, the Company has revised language in section 14.12(4) of the proposed Articles:

From:

“The Company may require any proposed nominee to furnish such other information as may reasonably be required by the Company to determine the eligibility of such proposed nominee to serve as an independent director of the Company or that could be material to a reasonable shareholder’s understanding of the independence, or lack thereof, of such proposed nominee.”

To:

“The Company may require any proposed nominee to furnish such other information as required by Applicable Securities Laws to determine the eligibility of such proposed nominee to serve as an independent director of the Company or that could be material to a reasonable shareholder’s understanding of the independence, or lack thereof, of such proposed nominee.”

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. is well-financed and is an emerging precious metals company with district scale, advanced, high grade gold assets in one of the world’s newest, politically stable mining jurisdictions: Nunavut, Canada.

Sabina released a Feasibility Study on its 100% owned Back River Gold Project which presents a project that has been designed on a fit-for purpose basis, with the potential to produce ~200,000 ounces a year for ~11 years with a rapid payback of 2.9 years (see “Technical Report for the Initial Project Feasibility Study on the Back River Gold Property, Nunavut, Canada” dated October 28, 2015). 

The Project received its final Project Certificate on December 19, 2017.   The Project received its Type A Water License on November 14, 2018 and is now in receipt of all major authorizations for construction and operations.

In addition to Back River, Sabina also owns a significant silver royalty on Glencore’s Hackett River Project.  The silver royalty on Hackett River’s silver production is comprised of 22.5% of the first 190 million ounces produced and 12.5% of all silver produced thereafter.

The Company had approximately $21.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as at March 31, 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Hoeller, Vice-President, Communications: 1 888 648-4218 nhoeller@sabinagoldsilver.com

This news release has been authorized by the undersigned on behalf of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

Bruce McLeod, President & CEO
Suite 1800 – Two Bentall Centre
555 Burrard Street
Vancouver, BC V7X 1M7
Tel 604 998-4175 Fax 604 998-1051
http://www.sabinagoldsilver.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SABINA GOLD & SILVER CORP.
05:31pSabina Gold & Silver Corp. Amends Text of Proposed New Articles for Upcoming ..
GL
05/20SABINA GOLD & SILVER : Announces C$49 Million Bought Deal Financing
AQ
05/14Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Interim Financial Results for the Quarter Ende..
GL
05/12SABINA GOLD & SILVER CORP. : Amends Text of Proposed New Articles for Upcoming A..
AQ
04/30SABINA GOLD & SILVER CORP. : renews Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
AQ
03/31Sabina gold & silver announces financial results for the year ended december ..
GL
03/17Sabina Gold & Silver Provides Update on Corporate Office and Back River Site ..
GL
01/06Sabina Gold & Silver Announces 2020 Exploration Budget
GL
2019LIVE INVESTOR CONFERENCE & WEBINAR : A Global Portfolio of OTCQX Consumer and Re..
AQ
2019SABINA GOLD & SILVER : and Silver Releases Inaugural 2018/2019 Environmental, So..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -5,00 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -91,5x
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 infx
Capi. / Sales2021 infx
Capitalization 546 M
Chart SABINA GOLD & SILVER CORP.
Duration : Period :
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SABINA GOLD & SILVER CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,20 CAD
Last Close Price 1,83 CAD
Spread / Highest target 140%
Spread / Average Target 74,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald Bruce McLeod President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Walter Thomas Segsworth Non-Executive Chairman
Elaine Bennett Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Anthony Peter Walsh Independent Director
James N. Morton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SABINA GOLD & SILVER CORP.-4.69%410
BHP GROUP-11.82%106 538
RIO TINTO PLC-6.48%86 769
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-26.30%24 156
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.70%17 094
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC41.55%9 755
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group