Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sabine Royalty Trust    SBR

SABINE ROYALTY TRUST (SBR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sabine Royalty Trust : Announces Monthly Cash Distribution For September 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 05:48pm CEST

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank, as Trustee of the Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE: SBR), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.262550 per unit, payable on September 28, 2018, to unit holders of record on September 17, 2018. Sabine's cash distribution history, current and prior year financial reports and tax information booklets, a link to filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission and more can be found on its website at http://www.sbr-sabine.com/.

This distribution reflects primarily the oil production for June 2018 and the gas production for May 2018. Preliminary production volumes are approximately 48,330 barrels of oil and 537,107 Mcf of gas. Preliminary prices are approximately $61.03 per barrel of oil and $2.71 per Mcf of gas.

The table below compares this month's production and prices to the previous month's:

Net to Trust Sales



Volumes

Average Price



Oil

(bbls)

Gas

(Mcf)

Oil

(per bbl)

Gas

(per Mcf)







Current Month

48,330

537,107

$61.03

$2.71







Prior Month

44,323

572,519

$60.75

$2.51

Revenues are only posted and distributed when they are received. Most energy companies normally issue payment of royalties on or about the 25th of every month, and depending on mail delivery, a varying amount of royalties are not received until after the revenue posting on the last business day of the month. The revenues received after that date will be posted within 30 days of receipt.

Due to the timing of the end of the month of August, approximately $2,618,000 of revenue received will be posted in the following month of September in addition to normal receipts during September. Since the close of business in August and prior to this press release, approximately $1,208,000 in revenue has been received.

The January 1, 2018 Reserve Summary is available on the Sabine website at http://www.sbr-sabine.com/.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabine-royalty-trust-announces-monthly-cash-distribution-for-september-2018-300708854.html

SOURCE Sabine Royalty Trust


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SABINE ROYALTY TRUST
05:48pSABINE ROYALTY TRUST : Announces Monthly Cash Distribution For September 2018
PR
08/06SABINE ROYALTY TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
08/03SABINE ROYALTY TRUST : Trustee's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
08/03SABINE ROYALTY TRUST : Announces Monthly Cash Distribution For August 2018
PR
07/09SABINE ROYALTY TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
07/06SABINE ROYALTY TRUST : Announces Monthly Cash Distribution For July 2018
PR
06/06SABINE ROYALTY TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
06/05SABINE ROYALTY TRUST : Announces Monthly Cash Distribution For June 2018
PR
05/08SABINE ROYALTY TRUST : Trustee's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
05/07SABINE ROYALTY TRUST (NYSE : SBR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financi..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03Sabine Royalty Trust declares $0.2399 dividend 
08/03Dividends By The Numbers For July 2018 
07/06Sabine Royalty Trust declares $0.2812 dividend 
06/05Sabine Royalty Trust declares $0.2949 dividend 
05/04Sabine Royalty Trust declares $0.2844 dividend 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.