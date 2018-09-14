Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. : Enters into a Merger Agreement with Panavision and Sim

Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAC) (“Saban Capital
Acquisition Corp.”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition
company, Panavision Inc. ("Panavision"), and Sim Video International
Inc. ("Sim") announced today that the companies have entered into a
definitive business combination agreement to create a premier global
provider of end-to-end production and post-production services to the
entertainment industry. The combined company will be well positioned to
capitalize on the continued growth of content production spending and
enhance the scope of service offerings to its customers. Under the terms
of the business combination agreement, Panavision and Sim will become
wholly-owned subsidiaries of Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. Immediately
following the proposed transactions, Saban Capital Acquisition Corp.
intends to change its name to Panavision Holdings Inc. (the “Company”)
and is expected to continue to trade on the Nasdaq stock exchange.
Headquartered in Woodland Hills, California, Panavision is an iconic
designer, manufacturer and provider of high precision optics and camera
technology for the entertainment industry and a leading global provider
of production-critical equipment and services. Headquartered in Toronto,
Canada, Sim is a leading provider of production and post-production
solutions with facilities in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Atlanta, New York
and Toronto.
The transaction reflects a valuation for the combined entity of $622
million (inclusive of debt) or approximately 5.9x fiscal year 2018
estimated Adjusted EBITDA. The cash component of the purchase price to
be paid to the equity holders of Panavision and Sim will be funded by
Saban Capital Acquisition Corp.’s cash in trust, which is approximately
$250 million, a $55 million private placement of common stock at $10.00
per share secured from a mix of premier institutional investors as well
as an affiliate of Saban Sponsor LLC and newly raised debt financing.
Upon the closing of the proposed transaction, Kim Snyder, President and
Chief Executive Officer of Panavision will serve as Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer, and Bill Roberts, Chief Financial Officer of
Panavision, will serve in that role for the combined company.
“We are excited to partner with Kim along with the Panavision and Sim
teams to capitalize on the explosive growth in content spending,”
commented Haim Saban, Chairman of Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. He
continued, “Advancements in technology and the emergence of streaming
have fundamentally changed how consumers watch and discover content.
This is driving significant growth in the market for production and
post-production services. This secular trend creates a tremendous
opportunity for Panavision to leverage its leading technology and pursue
opportunistic acquisitions to grow in a manner that is agnostic to the
content creator and distribution channel.”
Adam Chesnoff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Saban Capital
Acquisition Corp., commented, “This transaction creates a leading global
platform ideally positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth in content
production. The combination of these two companies will create the
foremost provider of end-to-end production and post-production services.
Combining this platform with Saban’s wide-ranging global media
relationships, experience in production, and successful track record of
creating value for its partners, will position the Company to accelerate
growth and pursue complementary acquisitions. We are excited about the
potential.”
“For nearly 65 years, Panavision has proudly served the entertainment
industry providing cutting-edge equipment and exemplary service to
support the creative vision of our customers,” says Kim Snyder, Chairman
and CEO of the combined company. “This acquisition will leverage the
best of Panavision’s and Sim’s resources by providing comprehensive
products and services to best address the ever-adapting needs of content
creators globally. These complementary companies subscribe to the same
strategic vision: to support our customers as the category-defining
provider of end-to-end production and post-production services.”
“Combining the talent and integrated services of Sim with two of the
biggest names in the business, Panavision and Saban, will accelerate our
strategic plan,” added James Haggarty, President and CEO of Sim. “The
resulting scale of the new combined enterprise will better serve our
clients and help shape the content-creation landscape,” continued
Haggarty.
The respective boards of directors of Saban Capital Acquisition Corp.,
Panavision and Sim have unanimously approved the proposed transactions.
Completion of the proposed transactions are subject to Saban Capital
Acquisition Corp. stockholder approval, certain regulatory approvals and
other customary closing conditions. The parties expect that the proposed
transactions will be completed in the first quarter of 2019.
For additional information on the proposed transaction, see Saban
Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Current Report on Form 8-K, which will be
filed promptly and can be obtained at the website of the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) at www.sec.gov.
Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are serving as
financial advisors, capital markets advisors and private placement
agents and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Dentons Canada
LLP are serving as legal advisors to Saban Capital Acquisition Corp.
Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is serving as financial advisor, Citi is serving as
Capital Markets Advisor, and Kirkland & Ellis, LLP and Osler, Hoskin &
Harcourt LLP are serving as legal advisors to Panavision. Marckenz Group
Capital Partners is serving as financial advisor and Stikeman Elliott
LLP is serving as legal advisor to Sim.
Investor Conference Call Information
Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. and Panavision will host a joint
investor conference call to discuss the proposed transaction on Friday,
September 14, 2018 at 8:30 am Eastern Time.
Interested parties may listen to the call via telephone by dialing
888-317-6016, or for international callers, 412-317-6016. A telephone
replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by
dialing 877-344-7529, or for international callers, 412-317-0088
(confirmation code: 10124015).
The conference call webcast and a related investor presentation with
more detailed information regarding the proposed transaction will be
available at www.sabanac.com.
The investor presentation will also be furnished today to the SEC, which
can be viewed at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
About Panavision
Panavision Inc. is a distinguished designer and manufacturer of
high-precision camera systems, proprietary optics and customized
accessories for the motion picture and television industries. Renowned
for its worldwide service and support, Panavision systems are rented
through its domestic and internationally owned and operated facilities
and distributor network. Light Iron, a subsidiary of Panavision and
leader in post-production, specializes in dailies, digital intermediate,
archival, and data services in six facilities across the U.S. Panavision
also supplies lighting, grip, and crane equipment for use by motion
picture and television productions.
About Sim
Sim is a leading provider of end-to-end services and solutions to the
television and feature film industries. With facilities in Los Angeles,
Vancouver, Atlanta, New York and Toronto, Sim offers the creative
community a portfolio of production equipment, state-of-the art studio
and production facilities, and post-production services.
About Saban Capital Acquisition Corp.
Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company
affiliated with Saban Capital Group, Inc. (“SCG”), a leading private
investment firm based in Los Angeles specializing in the media,
entertainment, and communication industries. SCG was established by Haim
Saban, co-founder of Fox Family Worldwide, a global television
broadcasting, production, distribution and merchandising company owned
in partnership with Rupert Murdoch and The News Corporation, following
its sale to The Walt Disney Company in October 2001. The firm currently
makes both controlling and minority investments in public and private
companies and takes an active role in its portfolio companies. SCG's
current private equity investments include: Univision (the premier
Spanish-language media company in the US); Celestial Tiger
Entertainment (a venture with Lionsgate and Astro, Malaysia’s largest
pay TV platform, to launch and operate new branded pay television
channels across Asia); MNC (Indonesia's largest and only
vertically-integrated media company); and Partner Communications (a
leading telecommunications company in Israel). Additionally,
SCG founded Saban Films in 2014 to acquire and distribute independent
feature films in North America. With headquarters in Los Angeles, SCG
actively manages a globally diversified portfolio of investments across
public equities, credit, alternative investments, and real property
assets. For more information, please visit www.saban.com.
Important Information For Investors And Stockholders
In connection with the proposed extension of the date by which Saban
Capital Acquisition Corp. must consummate an initial business
combination, Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. filed with the SEC a
definitive proxy statement, dated August 30, 2018 and first mailed to
shareholders on or about such date (the “Extension Proxy Statement”).
In connection with the transactions referred to in this communication,
Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. expects to file a registration statement
on Form S-4 with the SEC containing a preliminary proxy statement and
preliminary prospectus of Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. After the
registration statement is declared effective, Saban Capital Acquisition
Corp. will mail a definitive proxy statement/prospectus to shareholders
of Saban Capital Acquisition Corp.
This communication is not a substitute for the Extension Proxy
Statement, the proxy statement/prospectus or registration statement or
for any other document that Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. may file
with the SEC and send to Saban Capital Acquisition Corp.’s shareholders
in connection with the proposed transactions. INVESTORS AND SECURITY
HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE EXTENSION PROXY STATEMENT, THE PROXY
STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY
AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL
CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and security holders may obtain
free copies of the Extension Proxy Statement, the proxy
statement/prospectus (when available) and other documents filed with the
SEC by Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. through the website maintained by
the SEC at http://www.sec.gov
or by directing a request to: Saban Capital Acquisition Corp., 10100
Santa Monica Boulevard, 26th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90067,
attention: Niveen Tadros.
Participants in the Solicitation
Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. and its directors and executive officers
and other persons may be considered participants in the solicitation of
proxies with respect to the proposed extension of the date by which
Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. must consummate an initial business
combination under the rules of the SEC. Saban Capital Acquisition Corp.,
Panavision and Sim and their respective directors and certain of their
respective executive officers may be considered participants in the
solicitation of proxies with respect to the proposed transactions under
the rules of the SEC. Information about the directors and executive
officers of Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. is set forth in its Annual
Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, which was
filed with the SEC on March 14, 2018. Additional information regarding
the participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their
direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, are
included in the Extension Proxy Statement and also will be included in
the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed
with the SEC when they become available. These documents can be obtained
free of charge from the sources indicated above.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements included in this communication are not historical
facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor
provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as
"may", "should", "would", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe",
"estimate", "predict", "potential", "seem", "seek", "continue",
"future", "will", "expect", "outlook" or other similar words, phrases or
expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not
limited to, statements regarding our industry, future events, the
proposed transaction among Saban Capital Acquisition Corp., Panavision
and Sim, including the anticipated initial enterprise value and
post-closing equity value as well as expected transaction structure and
post-closing management, the estimated or anticipated future results and
benefits of Saban Capital Acquisition Corp., Panavision and Sim
following the transaction, including the likelihood and ability of the
parties to successfully consummate the proposed transaction, the
expected post-transaction ownership and cash and debt balances, the
expected timing of the closing of the transaction, future opportunities
for the combined company, estimated synergies, the estimated pro forma
revenue of Panavision and Sim, estimated adjusted EBITDA, and unlevered
free cash flow estimates and forecasts of other financial and
performance metrics and estimates of Panavision’s and Sim’s total
addressable market. These statements are based on various assumptions
and on the current expectations of Saban Capital Acquisition Corp.’s,
Panavision’s and Sim’s management and are not predictions of actual
performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These
statements are based on the current expectations of Saban Capital
Acquisition Corp.’s, Panavision’s and Sim’s management and are not
predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a
number of risks and uncertainties regarding Saban Capital Acquisition
Corp.’s, Panavision’s and Sim’s respective businesses and the
transaction, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and
uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to achieve the
necessary shareholder approval for the proposed extension of the date by
which Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. must consummate an initial
business combination; changes in the business environment in which Saban
Capital Acquisition Corp., Panavision and Sim operate, including a
decline in production rates, changes in technology, industry standards,
customer requirements and product offerings, and general financial,
economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in
which Panavision and Sim operate; labor disruptions; changes in taxes,
governmental laws, and regulations; competitive product and pricing
activity; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the loss of one or
more members of Saban Capital Acquisition Corp.’s, Panavision’s or Sim’s
management team; the inability of the parties to successfully or timely
consummate the proposed transaction, including the risk that the
required regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are
subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the
combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction or that the
approval of the stockholders of Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. is not
obtained; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the
transaction, including as a result of a delay in consummating the
transaction or a delay or difficulty in integrating the businesses of
Saban Capital Acquisition Corp., Panavision and Sim; uncertainty as to
the long-term value of Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. common stock; the
inability to realize the expected amount and timing of cost savings and
operating synergies; those discussed in Saban Capital Acquisition
Corp.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017
under the heading "Risk Factors," as updated from time to time by Saban
Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other
documents of Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. on file with the SEC or in
the proxy statement/prospectus that will be filed with the SEC by Saban
Capital Acquisition Corp. There may be additional risks that Saban
Capital Acquisition Corp., Panavision or Sim do not presently know or
that Saban Capital Acquisition Corp., Panavision and Sim currently
believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ
from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition,
forward-looking statements provide Saban Capital Acquisition Corp.’s,
Panavision’s and Sim’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events
and views as of the date of this communication. Saban Capital
Acquisition Corp., Panavision and Sim anticipate that subsequent events
and developments will cause Saban Capital Acquisition Corp.’s,
Panavision’s and Sim’s assessments to change. However, while Saban
Capital Acquisition Corp., Panavision and Sim may elect to update these
forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Saban Capital
Acquisition Corp., Panavision and Sim specifically disclaim any
obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be
relied upon as representing Saban Capital Acquisition Corp.’s,
Panavision’s and Sim’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date
of this communication.
No Offer or Solicitation
This communication is not intended to and does not constitute an offer
to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or an invitation to
purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in
any jurisdiction in connection with the proposed business combination
among Saban Capital Acquisition Corp., Panavision and Sim or otherwise,
nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any
jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913006130/en/