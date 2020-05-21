Sabra Health Care REIT : Announces Change in Location of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (“Sabra” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SBRA) today announced that, due to the public health concerns of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to support the health and well-being of its stockholders, employees, directors and communities, the location of the Company’s upcoming 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) has been changed and will now be held in a virtual-only meeting format.

The Annual Meeting date and time remains unchanged and will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time, as previously announced. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting physically in person. The virtual Annual Meeting will provide eligible stockholders with the ability to vote their shares and ask questions.

As described in the previously distributed proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, stockholders are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if they were a stockholder as of the close of business on April 20, 2020, the record date. Stockholders may access the virtual Annual Meeting by navigating to the Company’s Annual Meeting website located at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SBRA2020 at the appropriate time and entering their unique 16-digit control number, which may be found on the proxy card, voting instruction form or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, as applicable, provided with the Company’s previously distributed proxy materials. Stockholders are encouraged to access the virtual-only Annual Meeting prior to its start time. Online access will begin at 8:45 a.m. Pacific Time.

Eligible stockholders attending the virtual Annual Meeting by entering their unique 16-digit control numbers may vote their shares and ask questions during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the Annual Meeting website. Only questions related to the proposals to be voted upon at the Annual Meeting will be answered during the Annual Meeting, subject to time constraints. If a stockholder is unable to locate his, her or its control number, that stockholder may enter the site as a guest, but will not be able to vote or submit questions relating to meeting matters during the Annual Meeting.

Additional information regarding the rules and procedures for participating in the virtual Annual Meeting will be set forth in the rules of procedure, which stockholders can view at the Annual Meeting website. For technical support related to the virtual Annual Meeting, stockholders may contact Broadridge for assistance at the number that will be posted on the Annual Meeting website.

Regardless of Annual Meeting attendance, the Company recommends that stockholders vote in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the previously distributed proxy materials. The proxy card or voting instruction form included with the proxy materials previously distributed to stockholders will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used by stockholders to vote their shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

ABOUT SABRA

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a “REIT”) that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200521005726/en/