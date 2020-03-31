Log in
SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC.

SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC.

(SBRA)
Sabra Health Care REIT : Fitch Affirms Sabra's Credit Rating and Outlook

03/31/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for Sabra and its subsidiaries at 'BBB-'; Fitch’s Rating Outlook of Negative also remains unchanged.

The report notes Sabra's portfolio quality and diversification, strong liquidity and no near-term maturities as key drivers for its ratings decisions. Fitch also views Sabra’s recent decision to reduce its upcoming quarterly dividend expected to be declared in May 2020 to $0.30 from $0.45 positively because of the additional liquidity it will provide that is expected to be used to manage leverage and fund operations. The full report can be found on its website at www.fitchratings.com.

Commenting on the Fitch report, Rick Matros, CEO and Chairman, said, “We are pleased with the improvements we have made to our balance sheet over the last year and will continue to put a high priority on a healthy balance sheet and our ratings.”

ABOUT SABRA

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA), a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 612 M
EBIT 2020 370 M
Net income 2020 156 M
Debt 2020 2 469 M
Yield 2020 14,0%
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
EV / Sales2020 7,79x
EV / Sales2021 7,74x
Capitalization 2 301 M
Chart SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 17,17  $
Last Close Price 11,21  $
Spread / Highest target 141%
Spread / Average Target 53,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard K. Matros Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Harold Wayne Andrews Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Craig A. Barbarosh Independent Director
Robert A. Ettl Independent Director
Michael J. Foster Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC.-47.47%2 301
WELLTOWER INC.-42.31%19 370
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-29.36%12 312
VENTAS-50.14%10 735
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-16.67%9 162
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.-37.21%6 031
