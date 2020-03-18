Sabra Health Care REIT : Provides COVID-19 Update

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) has prepared an update pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic. A link to the update can be found on sabrahealth.com.

These perspectives and observations are based on available information as of March 17, 2020, and will change as the pandemic evolves.

ABOUT SABRA

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA), a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

