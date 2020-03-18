Log in
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.

SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC.

(SBRA)
News 
News

Sabra Health Care REIT : Provides COVID-19 Update

03/18/2020

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) has prepared an update pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic. A link to the update can be found on sabrahealth.com.

These perspectives and observations are based on available information as of March 17, 2020, and will change as the pandemic evolves.

ABOUT SABRA

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA), a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.


© Business Wire 2020
Income Statement Evolution
