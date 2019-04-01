Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. : Announces the Sale of 28 Facilities Previously Operated by Senior Care Centers and the Completion of the Holiday Portfolio Conversion

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (“Sabra,” the “Company” or “we”) (Nasdaq:
SBRA) today announced that the Company has completed the previously
announced transactions described below.
Sale of Senior Care Centers Facilities
On April 1, 2019, we completed the sale of 28 facilities previously
operated by Senior Care Centers, generating gross sales proceeds of
$282.5 million, which we expect to use to repay borrowings under our
revolving credit facility. In addition, in connection with the closing
of the sale of these facilities and pursuant to the previously announced
settlement agreement we entered into with Senior Care Centers, we
received $5 million of the $9.5 million of total settlement payments
concurrently with such closing.
Seven of the remaining 10 facilities operated by Senior Care Centers are
expected to be leased to a current operator in the Sabra portfolio under
a 12-year triple-net master lease effective on or about May 15, 2019,
generating initial annual cash base rents of $5.7 million with
provisions allowing Sabra opportunities to periodically reset base rent
as the value of these properties increase during the subsequent period
of stabilization. The remaining 3 facilities (2 of which are currently
non-operational) are expected to be sold in the coming months and will
generate no continuing rental revenues for the Company. These
transactions, along with the previously announced settlement agreement,
will end Sabra’s relationship with Senior Care Centers.
Holiday Conversion
On April 1, 2019, we completed the conversion of our 21-community
Holiday portfolio (the “Holiday Communities”) from a triple-net master
lease to a management agreement structure. In connection with the
conversion, we terminated our Holiday master lease and concurrently
entered into management agreements (the “Holiday Management Agreements”)
pursuant to which Holiday will manage the Holiday Communities. In
exchange for terminating the master lease, we received $57.2 million of
total cash consideration, which we expect to use to repay borrowings
under our revolving credit facility.
As previously disclosed, the management fee to be paid to Holiday
pursuant to the Holiday Management Agreements will be equal to a monthly
base fee in the amount of 5% of revenues (the “Base Management Fee”)
during the first year of the term of the Holiday Management Agreements.
After the first year, the management fee will be equal to the Base
Management Fee plus an incentive fee based on the growth in EBITDAR
after capital expenditures for the Holiday Communities above agreed upon
performance thresholds. The Holiday Management Agreements have a
one-year term with one-year extensions at Sabra’s option.
The above transactions were contemplated in our 2019 earnings guidance
issued on February 24, 2019. As a result of these transactions, our pro
forma Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA as of December 31, 2018 (including our
share of EBITDA and debt from the unconsolidated Enlivant joint venture)
is reduced to 5.90x, compared to 6.12x as of December 31, 2018. In
addition, these transactions reduce our concentration of annualized Cash
NOI from Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities in Texas from
11.0% to 5.7% and reduce our concentration of total beds/units in Texas
from 18.0% to 14.8%.
Commenting on these and other recent developments, Rick Matros, CEO and
Chairman, said, “We are very pleased to turn the page on the final
chapter of our Senior Care Centers relationship. While the level of
challenges we faced with Senior Care Centers were not anticipated at the
time of the Care Capital Properties merger, we are pleased to now have
the major tenant repositionings behind us and to be able to capitalize
in the future on the benefits that the CCP merger afforded Sabra,
including:
-
the rating agency upgrades to investment grade status, resulting in
immediate lowering of borrowing costs,
-
doubling our operator base, thereby reducing our exposure to any one
tenant to below 10%, and
-
doubling our borrowing capacity under our revolving credit facility,
which afforded us the ability to enter into the Enlivant JV and make
the related investments.
It is also worth noting that we have successfully lowered our SNF
concentration to 60%, which is within a couple of percentage points of
where we were before the CCP merger; and despite the challenges, the CCP
merger was ultimately accretive to normalized pro forma AFFO prior to
the merger after taking into account the impact of Senior Care Centers
lost revenues and all portfolio repositioning rent adjustments.”
About Sabra
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA), a Maryland corporation,
operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment
trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in
real estate serving the healthcare industry. Sabra leases properties to
tenants and operators throughout the United States and Canada.
Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains “forward-looking” statements as defined in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may
be identified, without limitation, by the use of “expects,” “believes,”
“intends,” “should” or comparable terms or the negative thereof.
Forward-looking statements in this release include: (i) our expectations
regarding our remaining 10 facilities operated by Senior Care Centers,
and (ii) our expectations regarding our use of proceeds from the
transactions described in this release.
Our actual results may differ materially from those projected or
contemplated by our forward-looking statements as a result of various
factors, including among others, the following: our dependence on the
operating success of our tenants; operational risks with respect to our
Senior Housing - Managed communities; the effect of our tenants
declaring bankruptcy or becoming insolvent; our ability to find
replacement tenants and the impact of unforeseen costs in acquiring new
properties; the impact of litigation and rising insurance costs on the
business of our tenants; our ability to implement the previously
announced rent repositioning program for certain of our tenants who were
legacy tenants of Care Capital Properties, Inc. on the timing or terms
we have previously disclosed; our ability to dispose of or transition
facilities currently operated by Senior Care Centers on the timing or
terms we have previously disclosed; the possibility that Sabra may not
acquire the remaining majority interest in the Enlivant joint venture;
risks associated with our investments in joint ventures; changes in
healthcare regulation and political or economic conditions; the impact
of required regulatory approvals of transfers of healthcare properties;
competitive conditions in our industry; our concentration in the
healthcare property sector, particularly in skilled nursing/transitional
care facilities and senior housing communities, which makes our
profitability more vulnerable to a downturn in a specific sector than if
we were investing in multiple industries; the significant amount of and
our ability to service our indebtedness; covenants in our debt
agreements that may restrict our ability to pay dividends, make
investments, incur additional indebtedness and refinance indebtedness on
favorable terms; increases in market interest rates; our ability to
raise capital through equity and debt financings; changes in foreign
currency exchange rates; the relatively illiquid nature of real estate
investments; the loss of key management personnel; uninsured or
underinsured losses affecting our properties and the possibility of
environmental compliance costs and liabilities; the impact of a failure
or security breach of information technology in our operations; our
ability to maintain our status as a REIT; changes in tax laws and
regulations affecting REITs (including the potential effects of the Tax
Cuts and Jobs Act); compliance with REIT requirements and certain tax
and tax regulatory matters related to our status as a REIT; and the
ownership limits and takeover defenses in our governing documents and
under Maryland law, which may restrict change of control or business
combination opportunities.
Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties that could
affect our business can be found in our filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including Item 1A of our Annual Report
on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. We do not intend, and
we undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking information to
reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to
reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless required by law
to do so.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005992/en/