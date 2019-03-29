Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. :'s Settlement Agreement with Senior Care Centers Approved by Bankruptcy Court

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (“Sabra”, the “Company” or “we”) (Nasdaq:
SBRA) today announced that the settlement agreement between the Company
and Senior Care Centers has been approved by the bankruptcy court.
As previously announced, Sabra entered into agreements to sell 28
facilities owned by Sabra and currently operated by Senior Care Centers
(the “Senior Care Centers Sale Facilities”) for $282.5 million and to
discharge our claims against Senior Care Centers in exchange for certain
settlement payments from Senior Care Centers as well as their assistance
in facilitating an orderly transfer of the Senior Care Centers Sale
Facilities to the proposed buyer’s designated operators.
The settlement agreement with Senior Care Centers has now been approved
by the bankruptcy court providing for, among other things, payments to
Sabra totaling $9.5 million, of which $5 million will be payable
concurrently with the sale and associated transition of the Senior Care
Centers Sale Facilities scheduled to close on April 1, 2019, with the
remaining $4.5 million to be paid on or before July 1, 2019. In
connection with these settlement payments, the Company will recognize
$6.2 million of post-petition rent.
ABOUT SABRA
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA), a Maryland corporation,
operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment
trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in
real estate serving the healthcare industry. Sabra leases properties to
tenants and operators throughout the United States and Canada.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS SAFE HARBOR
This release contains “forward-looking” statements as defined in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may
be identified, without limitation, by the use of “expects,” “believes,”
“intends,” “should” or comparable terms or the negative thereof.
Examples of forward-looking statements include our expectations
regarding the timing of the closing of the sale of the Senior Care
Center Sale Facilities and the timing and amount of the related
settlement payments payable by Senior Care Centers.
