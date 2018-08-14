Log in
SABRE CORP (SABR)
Sabre : A Win-Win-Win for the Travel Ecosystem

08/14/2018

We often talk about travel being a 'people' business, and it is little wonder when we consider the multiple relationships, complex value chains and interdependencies at play in the travel ecosystem.

A central part of that ecosystem is the global distribution system (GDS). In our role as a data aggregator and travel technology provider, we support all players from airlines and travel agencies to corporate buyers and other intermediaries - enabling seamless retailing, distribution and fulfillment. When exploring the ecosystem further, one thing is certain. No one part of the value chain can survive on its own.

In chapter 2 of our eBook 'NDC To the Power of Sabre,' we explore the six key players in the travel ecosystem: the airline, the global distribution system, the travel management company, the agency / OTA, the corporate travel manager, and the individual traveler. We discuss their priorities and pain points, and ultimately, how New Distribution Capability (NDC) standards will help them interact more effectively and drive increased value to the modern traveler.

Read the full chapter in our eBook: NDC to the Power of Sabre

Disclaimer

Sabre Corporation published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 21:05:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 836 M
EBIT 2018 685 M
Net income 2018 285 M
Debt 2018 2 926 M
Yield 2018 2,25%
P/E ratio 2018 22,36
P/E ratio 2019 19,86
EV / Sales 2018 2,55x
EV / Sales 2019 2,35x
Capitalization 6 859 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 27,3 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
Managers
NameTitle
Sean E. Menke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Douglas E. Barnett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joe DiFonzo Chief Information Officer
Vish Saoji Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SABRE CORP20.88%6 859
ADOBE SYSTEMS44.68%124 227
ELECTRONIC ARTS25.00%40 029
WORKDAY34.75%29 629
AUTODESK27.24%29 552
SQUARE INC103.63%28 976
