Sabre : French bee to join Sabre's travel marketplace

PARIS AND LONDON - Mar 26, 2019 -Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel industry, has announced today a new partnership with French bee, France's first low-cost airline, offering services to some of the world's premier leisure destinations.

Based at Paris-Orly Airport, French bee operates scheduled flights to French Polynesia, Reunion Island and San Francisco. The airline was founded in 2016 as a sister carrier to well-established Air Caraïbes.

'French bee is dedicated to delivering an affordable long-haul experience to some of the most beautiful travel destinations across the globe,' said Alessandro Ciancimino, vice president airline sales, Europe, Sabre. 'We are excited to support this innovative business model through our partnership and to help the airline effectively connect to hundreds of thousands of travel agents.'

The partnership with Sabre will enable French bee to distribute its fares and offers to more than 425,000 travel agents worldwide. Processing over US$120 billion in estimated travel spend, Sabre's travel marketplace facilitates sales of airfares, hotel rooms, rental cars, rail tickets and other types of travel options. The partnership agreement with Sabre will be instrumental in increasing the airline's reach with travel agents and travelers across the globe.

'South Pacific, Indian Ocean, California - it is our mission to provide access to these one-of-a-kind destinations at low-cost prices, combined with high levels of comfort and à la carte services,' said Sophie Hocquez, commercial director at French bee. 'With its powerful technology and global travel marketplace, Sabre is the perfect partner to help us reach travelers in France, America and beyond.'

About French bee

France's leading low-cost and long-haul airline, French bee (formerly French blue) is a subsidiary of the Dubreuil Group. Since June 2017, the company has offered daily flights between Paris-Orly Sud and the Reunion Island. French bee also connects Paris to Tahiti via San Francisco at a rate of 2 to 3 flights per week. French bee operates a fleet of 3 long-haul aircrafts (1 Airbus A330 and 2 Airbus A350) under the French flag. www.frenchbee.com

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

