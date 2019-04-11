Sabre : Malaysian carrier Firefly selects Sabre as first Global Distribution System

SINGAPORE, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel industry, today announced a new content distribution agreement with Firefly, a leading regional carrier in Southeast Asia, and a subsidiary of Malaysia Airlines. As average tourism growth in Southeast Asia continues to exceed international averages, Firefly will take advantage of Sabre's extensive global travel marketplace to enhance their presence throughout the region.

"Firefly plays an instrumental role in introducing travelers to the wonders of Southeast Asia. Joining Sabre's leading Global Distribution System (GDS) will enable us to reach our growth objectives, and to improve our distribution metrics, beyond the markets where we've been operating in recent years," said Philip See, CEO, Firefly.

Based out of the Penang and Subang hubs in Malaysia, Firefly provides connections to various points within Malaysia, Southern Thailand, Singapore, and Indonesia. Under this agreement, Firefly will further strengthen its alignment with the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) agenda, a cooperation initiative to accelerate economic and social transformation across the three countries. The increased presence that Firefly will enjoy by joining the Sabre GDS will certainly deliver benefits to international travelers and travel agents alike.

"Sabre is pleased to develop a strategic alliance with Firefly, who have selected us as their first GDS. By connecting the airline to our rich global travel marketplace, reaching over 425,000 Sabre-connected agents around the world, this new agreement will directly contribute to expanding the airline's presence across the region and the globe," said Rakesh Narayanan, vice president, regional general manager, South Asia and Pacific, Travel Solutions Airline Sales.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

About Firefly

Launched on April 3, 2007, Firefly is operated by FlyFirefly Sdn Bhd (346606-K) formerly known as MAS Sdn Bhd, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Malaysia Airlines Berhad 1116944-X. Subang, home to a modern and convenient city airport, is the perfect touch point for leisure and business travelers. Our aim is to bring communities closer by overcoming geographical constraints through our network of point-to-point flights, link the world to the communities we serve and contribute to local economies by growing trade and tourism. Thanks to our code-share arrangement with Malaysia Airlines, we're also able to introduce the wonders of Southeast Asia to travelers from beyond this region.

