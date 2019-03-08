Sabre : Mar 08, 2019

Table of Contents

Notice of 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and

Proxy Statement

March 8, 2019

Dear Fellow Stockholders:

We are pleased to invite you to the 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. local time, at our Global Headquarters, located at 3150 Sabre Drive, Southlake, Texas 76092.

Details about the business to be conducted at the Annual Meeting can be found in the accompanying Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and proxy statement.

Your vote is important. Regardless of whether you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to submit your proxy as soon as possible. You may submit your proxy using the proxy card by completing, signing, and dating it, then returning it by mail. Also, most of our stockholders can submit their proxy by telephone or through the Internet. If telephone or Internet voting is available to you, instructions will be included on your proxy card. Additional information about voting your shares is included in the proxy statement.

As in prior years, we are utilizing rules that allow companies to furnish proxy materials to stockholders on the Internet. We believe furnishing proxy materials in this manner allows us to continue to make this information available to our stockholders, while reducing printing and delivery costs and acting in a sustainable manner.

On behalf of your Board of Directors, thank you for your continued interest and support.

Sincerely,

Larry Kellner

Sean Menke

Chairman of the Board

President and Chief Executive Officer

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

SABRE CORPORATION

3150 Sabre Drive Southlake, Texas 76092

The Annual Meeting of Stockholders (including any adjournments or postponements, the "Annual Meeting") of Sabre Corporation, a Delaware corporation, will be held at 9:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at our Global Headquarters, 3150 Sabre Drive, Southlake, Texas 76092, for the following purposes:

1. To elect George Bravante, Jr., Joseph Osnoss, Zane Rowe and John Siciliano to our Board of Directors, each to serve a one-year term,

2. To ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019,

3. To adopt the Fourth Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the "Fourth Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation"), which eliminates the supermajority voting provisions and deletes certain obsolete provisions from our Third Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended (the "Certificate of Incorporation"),

4. To approve our 2019 Omnibus Incentive Compensation Plan,

5. To approve our 2019 Director Equity Compensation Plan, and

6. To transact any other business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournments or postponements.

Our Board of Directors recommends you vote (1) FOR the election of the four nominees for directors named in this proxy statement, (2) FOR ratification of the appointment of our independent auditors, (3) FOR the adoption of the Fourth Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, which eliminates the supermajority voting provisions and deletes certain obsolete provisions from our Certificate of Incorporation, (4) FOR the approval of our 2019 Omnibus Incentive Compensation Plan, and (5) FOR the approval of our 2019 Director Equity Compensation Plan.

Only stockholders of record at the close of business on February 25, 2019 are entitled to notice of, to attend, and to vote at the Annual Meeting and any adjournments or postponements.

Whether or not you expect to attend the Annual Meeting, we encourage you to submit your proxy promptly by using the Internet or telephone or by signing, dating and returning your proxy card.

By order of the Board of Directors.

Steve Milton

Corporate Secretary

March 8, 2019

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials