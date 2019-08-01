Sabre : Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation

Forward-looking statements

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements herein are forward-looking statements about trends, future events, uncertainties and our plans and expectations of what may happen in the future. Any statements that are not historical or current facts are forward-looking statements. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "momentum," "expect," "trend," "believe," "plan," "guidance," "outlook," "medium term," "estimate," "anticipate," "preliminary," "project," "may, " "should," "would," "intend," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Sabre's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, dependency on transaction volumes in the global travel industry, particularly air travel transaction volumes, including from airlines' insolvency, suspension of service or aircraft groundings, travel suppliers' usage of alternative distribution models, exposure to pricing pressure in the Travel Network business, changes affecting travel supplier customers, maintenance of the integrity of our systems and infrastructure and the effect of any security breaches, failure to adapt to technological advancements, competition in the travel distribution market and solutions markets, implementation of software solutions, reliance on third parties to provide information technology services, the implementation and effects of new or renewed agreements, dependence on establishing, maintaining and renewing contracts with customers and other counterparties and collecting amounts due to us under these agreements, dependence on relationships with travel buyers, our collection, processing, storage, use and transmission of personal data and risks associated with PCI compliance, our ability to recruit, train and retain employees, including our key executive officers and technical employees, the effects of litigation and regulatory investigations, adverse global and regional economic and political conditions, including, but not limited to, economic conditions in countries or regions with traditionally high levels of exports to China or that have commodities-based economies and the effect of "Brexit" and uncertainty due to related negotiations, risks arising from global operations, reliance on the value of our brands, failure to comply with regulations, use of third-party distributor partners, the financial and business effects of acquisitions, including related costs, and, if successfully completed, closing and integration of these acquisitions, the effects of the implementation of new accounting standards, and tax-related matters, including the effect of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. More information about potential risks and uncertainties that could affect our business and results of operations is included in the "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" sections in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 1, 2019, our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 15, 2019 and in our other filings with the SEC. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, outlook, guidance, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Unless required by law, Sabre undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date they are made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes unaudited non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Operating Income margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Less Capitalized Software Development, Adjusted EPS, Free Cash Flow, and the ratios based on these financial measures. In addition, we provide certain forward guidance with respect to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Less Capitalized Software Development, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS and Free Cash Flow. We are unable to provide this forward guidance on a GAAP basis without unreasonable effort; however, see "2019 Business Outlook and Financial Guidance" in the appendix for additional information including estimates of certain components of the non-GAAP adjustments contained in the guidance.

We present non-GAAP measures when our management believes that the additional information provides useful information about our operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for an explanation of the non-GAAP measures and "Tabular Reconciliations for Non-GAAP Measures" in the appendix for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures.

Industry Data/Certain Definitions

This presentation and accompanying comments contain industry data, forecasts and other information that we obtained from industry publications and surveys, public filings and internal company sources, and there can be no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of the included information. Statements as to our ranking, market position, bookings share and market estimates are based on independent industry publications, government publications, third-party forecasts and management's estimates and assumptions about our markets and our internal research. We have not independently verified this third-party information nor have we ascertained the underlying economic assumptions relied upon in those sources, and we cannot assure you of the accuracy or completeness of this information.

This presentation and the related materials include references to "recurring revenue." See the appendix for additional information.

Today's presenters

Sean Menke

President & CEO

Doug Barnett

EVP & CFO

Q2'19 Highlights

Resilient business model

Commercial wins

Accelerating innovations

• Global technology leader in retailing, distribution and fulfillment of the $1.7 trillion travel marketplace

• Long-term contracts and renewal rates of well over 90% • TN: 6th quarter in a row of strong gains in GDS position; 8% bookings growth in NAM • AS: Following efforts over the past two years, locked in ~75% of revenue through 2023 • Sabre Red 360 • New lodging content • Sabre Virtual Payments • NDC

• Revenue streams are tied to travel volumes and have proven resilient across economic cycles

• HS: 4th quarter in a row of exceeding sales targets and 8% revenue growth

• Airline Commercial Platform

• Hospitality Intelligent Retailing Platform

Q2'19 Commercial update: Travel Network