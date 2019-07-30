Log in
Sabre : Red 360 is now in Asia!

07/30/2019 | 01:10am EDT

Sabre Red 360 is now available to the former Abacus markets in Asia Pacific.

Travel agencies have been eagerly awaiting their access so that they can start utilizing the exciting new features Sabre Red 360 has to offer.

The favorite features of our early adopters are:

  1. The website like design in Air Shopping, which makes it even easier to find the best fare.
  2. The data insights - like fare trends - in the Decision Support Bar for added consultant confidence.
  3. The graphical drop-down search features in Hotel & Cars which eliminate the need to remember formats.
  4. Trip Proposal, the premium offer management tool that adds a shopping cart feature to Sabre Red 360 and speeds up the travel quote process by up to 41%.

Consultants like the reduced training time and faster time to complete an itinerary, especially for new staff. Plus, there are more fare options and selling points to equip consultants to meet the needs of savvy travelers.

Mr. Chew Hong Khor, vice president strategic planning at Holiday Tours Malaysia aptly said, 'Sabre Red 360 allows agents to be more productive with a user experience that simplifies travel complexity and it especially benefits the beginners as they don't need to memorize commands - the interface is more user-friendly.'

The new interface also provides huge opportunity for travel providers, with the right tools to present rich content and new products to more than 425,000 travel consultants worldwide. Airlines can effectively merchandise and differentiate product offerings and add-ons with rich, visual content. Not to mention, it enables more revenue potential through increased marketing of products and services (branded airfares and hotel amenities), along with more upsell opportunities.

If you haven't gotten your access to Sabre Red 360 yet, the wait is over! Discover a new way to work and train consultants faster through enhanced views, rich, integrated content, and a streamlined booking process. To gain 360 visibility of the entire travel spectrum, schedule a demo and open your eyes to an impressive new range of travel possibilities.

Disclaimer

Sabre Corporation published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 05:09:01 UTC
