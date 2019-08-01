Sabre reports second quarter 2019 results

• Second quarter revenue increased 1.6%

• Travel Network revenue rose 0.7%, with bookings growth of 0.9%

• Airline Solutions revenue increased 3.4%

• Hospitality Solutions revenue grew 8.1%

• Net income attributable to common stockholders totaled $27.8 million and diluted net income attributable to common stockholders per share (EPS) totaled $0.10

• Adjusted EPS totaled $0.24

• Cash provided by operating activities totaled $105.7 million

• Raised full-year 2019 earnings guidance

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - August 1, 2019- Sabre Corporation ("Sabre" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SABR) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"Sabre is a global technology leader in retailing, distribution and fulfillment to the $1.7 trillion travel marketplace. Our business model is underpinned by long-term contracts, renewal rates of well over 90% and revenue streams that are tied to travel volumes, which have proven resilient across economic cycles," said Sean Menke, President and CEO. "I'm pleased to report solid second quarter performance that was supported by our business model and commercial wins. The second quarter of 2019 marked the sixth consecutive quarter of strong gains in our GDS share. We grew bookings 8% in our home region of North America. At Airline Solutions, we saw a 15% increase in AirVision and AirCentre commercial and operations revenue in the quarter. Our broad set of SaaS airline solutions continues to gain momentum following our efforts over the past two years and has contributed to our ability to contract approximately 75% of our current Airline Solutions revenue base through 2023. At Hospitality Solutions, we have exceeded sales targets for the fourth quarter in a row and grew revenue 8% year-over-year in the quarter."

"We are accelerating innovations to differentiate versus our competitors. This includes the roll-out of Sabre Red 360 and new lodging innovations, including a significant expansion of properties available through our GDS supported by our partnerships with Booking.com and Expedia Affiliate Network. We recently launched the new Sabre Virtual Payments platform, continued to progress in our NDC efforts, brought to market the industry's first Airline Commercial Platform and introduced an innovative Hospitality Intelligent Retailing Platform that opens new sources of revenue growth for our hotelier customers. We are the first GDS to have our entire shopping complex in the cloud. We are continuing to build out our global cloud landing zones and now have over 55% of our total compute footprint in the cloud. Our solid second quarter performance, commercial wins, leading innovation and infrastructure progress give me confidence in raising our full-year 2019 earnings guidance."

Q2 2019 Financial Summary

Sabre consolidated second quarter revenue increased 1.6% to $1,000.0 million, compared to $984.4 million in the year ago period.

Second quarter operating income was $81.9 million, versus $138.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. The decline in operating income was primarily due to increased technology expenses in the quarter, with a corresponding decline in technology capitalized expenditures, as well as modest growth in Travel Network incentive expense per booking and $8.9 million in acquisition-related costs, partially offset by solid revenue growth. The shift in technology cost recognition had no impact on the level of total technology spend or Free Cash Flow and is driven by the execution of the Company's previously disclosed technology strategy, including its cloud migration, mainframe offload and utilization of agile development methods, that increases the expensed portion of its total technology spend.

Net income attributable to common stockholders totaled $27.8 million, versus $92.2 million in the second quarter of 2018. Diluted net income attributable to common stockholders per share totaled $0.10, versus $0.33 in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in net income attributable to common stockholders was driven by the items impacting operating incomedescribed above, as well a $12.1 million increase in income taxes primarily due to an unfavorable comparison to a tax rate benefit recognized in the second quarter of 2018.

Second quarter consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Less Capitalized Software Development, which reflects the Company's total capitalized and expensed technology spend, was $211.5 million, a decrease of 1.3% from $214.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. This decrease was primarily driven by modest growth in Travel Network incentive expense per booking and other transaction-related expenses, partially offset by solid revenue growth.

Adjusted Operating Income was $127.0 million, versus $172.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. The decline in Sabre's consolidated Adjusted Operating Income was primarily the result of increased technology operating expenses due to the increase in the expensed portion of total technology spend and modest growth in Travel Network incentive expense per booking, partially offset by solid revenue growth.

For the quarter, Sabre reported Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations per share (Adjusted EPS) of $0.24, versus $0.37 per share in the second quarter of 2018.

With regards to Sabre's second quarter 2019 cash flows (versus prior year):

• Cash provided by operating activities totaled $105.7 million (vs. $146.6 million)

• Cash used in investing activities totaled $38.3 million (vs. $67.2 million)

• Cash used in financing activities totaled $128.7 million (vs. $73.1 million)

• Capitalized expenditures totaled $29.3 million (vs. $67.2 million)

Second quarter Free Cash Flow totaled $76.3 million, versus $79.5 million in the second quarter of 2018.

During the second quarter of 2019, Sabre returned $83.8 million to shareholders, including $38.3 million through its regular quarterly dividend and the repurchase of 2.2 million shares for approximately $45.5 million under its share repurchase authorization. Year-to-date, the

Company has repurchased 3.7 million shares for approximately $77.6 million.

Travel Network

Second quarter 2019 highlights (versus prior year):

• Travel Network revenue increased 0.7% to $724.6 million.

• Global air bookings share increased 120 basis points to 38.6%.

• Global bookings increased 0.9% in the quarter, stronger than the GDS industry. Global bookings growth was supported by an increase of 7.9% in North America, representing the company's largest global footprint. Strong North American bookings growth offset a decline in international bookings.

• Operating income totaled $159.4 million, versus $195.1 million in the second quarter of 2018, and operating income margin was 22.0%.

• The decline in operating income was driven by increased technology operating expenses due to the increase in the expensed portion of total technology spend (with a corresponding decrease in capitalized expenditures) driven by the Company's technology strategy, and modest incentive expense per booking growth, partially offset by revenue growth.

Airline Solutions

Second quarter 2019 highlights (versus prior year):