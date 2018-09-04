Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sabre Corp    SABR

SABRE CORP (SABR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sabre : Searching for the best air offers with the Bargain Finder Max API

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 09:17pm CEST

Introducing This Code Sample

We offer an API called Bargain Finder Max. It's a highly capable service empowering software developers to access Sabre's advanced air shopping product to find the best fares. It's built to be fast and flexible.

Bargain Finder Max is one of our more popular APIs. It shows how developers can easily call Bargain Finder Max, parse the results and display the content. Our goal is making it quicker for developers to get started using the API.

Consider this article as a partner to the sample app source code. You'll find explanations and additional resources written here to add context whenever possible. Source code for the sample app is stored in a repo on our GitHub account. If you don't know about GitHub, it's a popular hosting provider for storing code using the git revision control system. Accessing our source code is free and easy.

Another resource is a screencast-style, code walkthrough video that shows how to approach the sample app's source code.

What does the sample app look like when it runs? Here's a screenshot:

You'll see this sample app is command-line driven and text-only. The goal is reducing the complexity of the sample app code by simplifying the UI. To get you up and running and learning quickly.

How It Works

It's a command-line app that reads search criteria from a config file, authenticates, makes a request to Bargain Finder Max, stores the response, parses through the results and displays airfares. Choosing a simple, clean, text-based UI is meant to focus the learning for an audience of software developers.

Leverage the sample app as a jumping-off point for learning the Bargain Finder Max API. Experiment by changing the app's search criteria file and the request model.

Find the source code repo here: https://github.com/SabreDevStudio/bargain-finder-max-sample-nodejs.

Setting Up the Sample App

There are a few one-time-only steps for installing pre-requisites listed below.

Installing NodeJS

The sample app is written in NodeJS. You'll need to have its run-time installed on your local development computer. If you've never installed NodeJS please refer to the Node Foundation to find an installer most appropriate for your O/S.

Cloning With Git

Take a copy of the source code from our repo stored on GitHub. When you browse the Bargain Finder Max sample app repo you'll find the green button labeled 'clone.' Clicking it reveals the URL you'll use to 'git clone,' which is how source code is first copied down from the server to your computer.

Getting Sabre API Credentials

You'll need your Sabre REST APIs CERT-environment credentials. They're used by the sample app as part of the authentication flow to call Bargain Finder Max.

Installing Project Dependencies

Once you've installed NodeJS, and pulled down a copy of the source code, you'll need to install the app's open-source dependencies. That's accomplished by running this command in the local copy of the source code: 

npm install

The npm (Node Package Manager) tool will pull down copies of all open-source code this app refers to. File transfers might take a few minutes.

Encoding Credentials

Using the APIs requires entering credentials so that the app can find them. Part of its logic is requesting a token in order to properly call the Bargain Finder Max API. Tokens are gained in part from private credentials.

Simply open up the app's source code and look at the file named config.js to find where they're declared. There are two attributes (secret and pcc) where values can be copied in as hardcoded strings or picked up from O/S environment variables that you create on your local development machine. 

exports.api = {
   endpoint: 'https://api.test.sabre.com',
   secret: process.env.SWS_API_SECRET || '',
   pcc: process.env.SWS_API_PCC || ''
 };

Environment variables are preferred in this sample app because it keeps them hidden and protected. In this case all code is publicly visible in revision control, and that's not the place for private information.

  • pcc - is the pseudo city code (your agency's unique identifier)
  • secret - is a base64-encoded string computed from steps you can read about

Running the Sample App

The sample app is ready to run after setup. Enter this command in the local copy of the source code to run the sample app: 

npm start

When this works normally the app renders a list of itineraries as seen in the image above. Results match the origin and destination for a given date range.

Updating the Search Criteria Config File

Changing search criteria is easy. Simply open up the app's source code, and look at the file named search_criteria.json to find airport and date pairs. Update any of the attributes to valid values and restart the app to see the search results. 

{
   'fromAirportCode': 'DFW',
   'toAirportCode': 'SFO',
   'timeStampLeave': '2018-10-01T11:00:00',
   'timeStampReturn': '2018-10-08T11:00:00'
 }

Sabre APIs Used

Sample apps like this one are meant to highlight how a software developer might use particular APIs in the real world. Two Sabre APIs are highlighted in this example: Bargain Finder Max and Authentication.

Bargain Finder Max API

The sample app features the Bargain Finder Max API. App code demonstrates setting up and making a request. Then it demonstrates how to parse through the response to display parts of it. For more information on the Bargain Finder Max API look at these Sabre-hosted resources:

Authentication API

Most APIs are protected in some way. For example, they require authentication, and a valid token is sent up as part of the request header. Sabre APIs have this feature. The sample app demonstrates how to call the Authentication API with private account information (PCC and secret) to receive an access token in reply. The token is sent along subsequent API calls to prove the request is valid.

For more information on the authentication process look at this Sabre-hosted resource:

Next Steps

Make use of this sample app as a testing tool. It's a simple, flexible, jumping-off point for learning how to use Sabre APIs in general, and Bargain Finder Max in particular. Look up the Bargain Finder Max docs and discover all that it can do. Find something interesting? Call it by changing the request attribute values found in the file bfm_model.js. Save and run to see what new capabilities do.

Get in touch with us. GitHub allows communication through its repo-level issue and pull request channels. We also have an active community on Stack Overflow.

Disclaimer

Sabre Corporation published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 19:16:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SABRE CORP
09:17pSABRE : Searching for the best air offers with the Bargain Finder Max API
PU
08/31SABRE : leads in next generation revenue management, and new third-party study v..
AQ
08/30SABRE : to participate in upcoming Deutsche Bank Technology Conference
PR
08/30SABRE : and Carlson Wagonlit Travel expand long-term business partnership with n..
PR
08/29SABRE : leads in next generation revenue management, and new third-party study v..
PU
08/29SABRE : awarded Nigeria's Aviation Technology Achievement Award
AQ
08/29SABRE : leads in next generation revenue management, and new third-party study v..
PR
08/28SABRE : awarded Nigeria’s Aviation Technology Achievement Award
PU
08/15SABRE : Hospitality Solutions announces Business Travel Services suite, with Int..
AQ
08/14SABRE : A Win-Win-Win for the Travel Ecosystem
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/10EAA Announces August 2018 Portfolio 
08/08Sabre Corporation announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock 
07/31Sabre (SABR) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/31Sabre Corporation 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/31Sabre beats by $0.02, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 837 M
EBIT 2018 684 M
Net income 2018 284 M
Debt 2018 2 926 M
Yield 2018 2,13%
P/E ratio 2018 23,56
P/E ratio 2019 20,92
EV / Sales 2018 2,64x
EV / Sales 2019 2,43x
Capitalization 7 184 M
Chart SABRE CORP
Duration : Period :
Sabre Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SABRE CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 27,3 $
Spread / Average Target 4,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sean E. Menke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Douglas E. Barnett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joe DiFonzo Chief Information Officer
Vish Saoji Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SABRE CORP27.37%7 184
ADOBE SYSTEMS50.37%129 031
SQUARE INC155.67%36 380
ELECTRONIC ARTS7.95%34 569
AUTODESK47.24%33 743
WORKDAY51.90%33 381
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.