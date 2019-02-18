Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sabre Corp    SABR

SABRE CORP

(SABR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sabre : appoints Abdul-Razzaq Iyer as vice president, STNME

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 03:03pm EST

MANAMA, Bahrain - Feb 18, 2019 - Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel industry, has appointed Abdul-Razzaq Iyer to lead its Sabre Travel Network Middle East business. The new appointment will help drive business growth for both Sabre and its customers in the regions.

Since joining Sabre in 2008, Iyer has held various positions in business consulting and sales. Most recently, he has worked as a senior director in the Strategic Business Development team in Sabre's Singapore office. Leading a substantial sales organisation, he helped achieve significant growth for Sabre in APAC, working across many diverse markets.

In his new role, Iyer will be responsible for increasing Sabre's footprint in the Middle East, including high-growth markets such as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. He will help drive growth for Sabre and its customers in the Middle East's dynamic and diverse regions and provide unrivaled expertise to Sabre's travel agency customers.

'Abdul-Razzaq has unique experience and success working in our APAC region, which draws many parallels to the Middle East,' said Roshan Mendis, chief commercial officer, Sabre Travel Network. 'He has achieved sustainable growth within a complex region that is made up of many very diverse markets. His global expertise and intricate understanding of the agency community will be an asset to Sabre's customers in the Middle East, and will open doors for travel companies in the region.'

Prior to Sabre, Iyer held positions at BNP and Ernst & Young. His experience spans various regions, having previously worked in the Middle East, Far East and Europe, as well as leading several large-scale global projects.

Iyer has a Bachelor of Arts in business education from Trinity University in Texas, and also studied at Beijing University in China.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

Disclaimer

Sabre Corporation published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 20:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SABRE CORP
03:03pSABRE : appoints Abdul-Razzaq Iyer as vice president, STNME
PU
10:37aSABRE : appoints Sean McDonald as vice president, online travel for its Travel N..
PU
02/17SABRE : New VP named for Sabre Travel Network ME
AQ
02/15SABRE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
02/13SABRE : JetBlue and Sabre agree to renew long-term alliance to power the future ..
AQ
02/12SABRE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/12SABRE : JetBlue and Sabre agree to renew long-term alliance to power the future ..
PR
02/12SABRE : reports fourth quarter and full-year 2018 results
PU
02/12SABRE : Q4 2018 Earnings Presentation
PU
02/12SABRE : Q4 and Full Year 2018 Prepared Remarks
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 051 M
EBIT 2019 541 M
Net income 2019 183 M
Debt 2019 2 759 M
Yield 2019 2,35%
P/E ratio 2019 31,15
P/E ratio 2020 22,14
EV / Sales 2019 2,21x
EV / Sales 2020 2,05x
Capitalization 6 205 M
Chart SABRE CORP
Duration : Period :
Sabre Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SABRE CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 25,8 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sean E. Menke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Douglas E. Barnett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joe DiFonzo Chief Information Officer
Vish Saoji Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SABRE CORP4.11%6 203
ADOBE SYSTEMS14.68%126 540
WORKDAY19.48%41 592
AUTODESK24.68%35 118
ELECTRONIC ARTS35.39%32 009
SQUARE INC34.85%31 277
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.