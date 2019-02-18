Sabre : appoints Abdul-Razzaq Iyer as vice president, STNME

MANAMA, Bahrain - Feb 18, 2019 - Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel industry, has appointed Abdul-Razzaq Iyer to lead its Sabre Travel Network Middle East business. The new appointment will help drive business growth for both Sabre and its customers in the regions.

Since joining Sabre in 2008, Iyer has held various positions in business consulting and sales. Most recently, he has worked as a senior director in the Strategic Business Development team in Sabre's Singapore office. Leading a substantial sales organisation, he helped achieve significant growth for Sabre in APAC, working across many diverse markets.

In his new role, Iyer will be responsible for increasing Sabre's footprint in the Middle East, including high-growth markets such as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. He will help drive growth for Sabre and its customers in the Middle East's dynamic and diverse regions and provide unrivaled expertise to Sabre's travel agency customers.

'Abdul-Razzaq has unique experience and success working in our APAC region, which draws many parallels to the Middle East,' said Roshan Mendis, chief commercial officer, Sabre Travel Network. 'He has achieved sustainable growth within a complex region that is made up of many very diverse markets. His global expertise and intricate understanding of the agency community will be an asset to Sabre's customers in the Middle East, and will open doors for travel companies in the region.'

Prior to Sabre, Iyer held positions at BNP and Ernst & Young. His experience spans various regions, having previously worked in the Middle East, Far East and Europe, as well as leading several large-scale global projects.

Iyer has a Bachelor of Arts in business education from Trinity University in Texas, and also studied at Beijing University in China.

