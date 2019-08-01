Log in
Sabre : second quarter 2019 earnings materials available on its Investor Relations website

08/01/2019 | 07:56am EDT

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation ("Sabre") (NASDAQ: SABR) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Sabre has posted its second quarter 2019 earnings release, earnings presentation and prepared remarks to its Investor Relations webpage at investors.sabre.com/results.cfm. The earnings release is also available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

As previously announced, Sabre will host a live webcast of its second quarter 2019 earnings conference call today at 9:00 a.m. ET. Management will discuss the financial results, as well as comment on the forward outlook. The webcast is expected to last approximately one hour and will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Sabre's website at investors.sabre.com.

A replay of the event will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

About Sabre
Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

Website Information 
We routinely post important information for investors on the Investor Relations section of our website, investors.sabre.com. We intend to use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

SABR-F

Contacts:

Media
Kristin Hays
kristin.hays@sabre.com
sabrenews@sabre.com         

Investors
Barry Sievert
sabre.investorrelations@sabre.com 

Sabre logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sabre) (PRNewsFoto/SABRE)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabres-second-quarter-2019-earnings-materials-available-on-its-investor-relations-website-300894351.html

SOURCE Sabre Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
