Sabre : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Stockholder Meeting

to be held on April 29, 2020 for Sabre Corporation

This communication presents only an overview of the more complete proxy materials that are available to you on the Internet. We encourage you to access and review all of the important information contained in the proxy materials before voting. To view the proxy statement and annual report, go to www.proxydocs.com/SABR. To submit your proxy while visiting this site, you will need the 12 digit control number in the box below.

Under United States Securities and Exchange Commission rules, proxy materials do not have to be delivered in paper. Proxy materials can be distributed by making them available on the Internet. We have chosen to use these procedures for our 2020 Annual Meeting and need YOUR participation.

If you want to receive a paper or e-mail copy of the proxy materials, you must request one. There is no charge to you for requesting a copy. In order to receive a paper package in time for this year's annual meeting, please make this request on or before April 17, 2020.

For a Convenient Way to

VIEW Proxy Materials and VOTE Online

Go to: www.proxydocs.com/SABR

Proxy Materials Available to View or Receive:

1. Proxy Statement 2. Annual Report

Printed materials may be requested by one of the following methods:

Internet: www.investorelections.com/SABR

Telephone: (866) 648-8133

E-mail*:paper@investorelections.com

If requesting material by e-mail, please send a blank e-mail with the 12 digit control number (located below) in the subject line. No other requests, instructions or other inquiries should be included with your e-mail requesting material.

You must use the 12 digit control number located in the shaded gray box below.

ACCOUNT NO. SHARES

Notice of Annual Stockholder Meeting

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Time: 9:30 A.M. (Central Daylight Time)

Place: 3150 Sabre Drive, Southlake, Texas 76092

The purpose of the Annual Meeting is to take action on the following proposals:

Proposals to be voted on at the meeting are listed below along with the recommendations of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors recommends that you vote "FOR" the following nominees (term to expire at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders).

1. Election of Directors

Nominees 01 George Bravante, Jr. 03 Gary Kusin 05 Sean Menke 07 Zane Rowe 02 Renée James 04 Gail Mandel 06 Joseph Osnoss 08 John Siciliano

The Board of Directors recommends that you vote "FOR" proposal 2.

2. Proposal 2 - To ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.

PLEASE NOTE - YOU CANNOT VOTE BY RETURNING THIS NOTICE.

To vote your shares, you must vote online or request a paper copy of the proxy materials to receive a proxy card. If you wish to attend and vote at the meeting, please bring this notice with you.