Sabre Corporation : Changes Its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to a Virtual Format

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) (the "Company"), the leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, announced today that, due to the public health and safety concerns related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and recommendations from government authorities, the location of the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (including any adjournments or postponements, the "Annual Meeting") has been changed to a virtual format only.

As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting that were previously distributed, stockholders are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if they were a stockholder of the Company as of the close of business on March 2, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the Annual Meeting provided by your bank, broker, or other holder of record as of the record date. In order to attend the Annual Meeting virtually via the Internet, stockholders must register in advance at www.proxydocs.com/SABR prior to the deadline of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 27, 2020. You will be required to enter the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or Notice of Electronic Availability that you previously received. Upon completing your registration, you will receive further instructions via email, including your unique links that will allow you to access the meeting and will permit you to submit questions during the meeting. If you encounter any difficulties accessing the virtual meeting during the check-in or meeting time, please call the technical support number provided.

If you have not already voted your shares in advance, you may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting that were previously provided to you. The proxy card included with the materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

