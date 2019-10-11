Sabre : Eirad International Tours and Travels Expands Strategic Partnership With Sabre

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia and MANAMA, Bahrain, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eirad International Tours and Travels has signed a new technology agreement with Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel and tourism industry, to expand its reach in the region and enrich the customer experience through unrivaled service levels.

The agreement provides Eirad International Tours and Travels with continued access to Sabre's portfolio of innovative technology across the region, including its industry-leading workflow Sabre Red 360 and the latest mobile, data analytics, personalization and automation capabilities. Using this technology, the agency is able to differentiate its offering, compete more effectively and grow faster in the region.

"We need a technology partner that is aware of the market development and can lead us through the many transformations happening in the travel industry," said Bandar Saad AlMalki, deputy general manager, Eirad International Tours and Travels. "Sabre's leadership in the latest technologies such as mobile, personalization and data, as well as its rich global content, will play a critical role in helping us evolve to match the market requirements and improve our customers' experiences."

Sabre has been working with many leading travel companies in Saudi Arabia to enable them to leverage the latest market trends, providing customers with technologies and solutions that enrich the traveler experience.

"Saudi Arabia is a dynamic market with a great potential that requires customized solutions to meet the unique requirements of its travelers," said Abdul-Razzaq Iyer, vice president, Sabre Travel Network Middle East. "We are proud that Eirad International Tours and Travels recognizes the value our technology brings and the dedication and knowledge of our team. We are committed to helping the company to scale and expand its business and to meet the high expectations of the tech savvy Saudi traveler."

