Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sabre Corporation    SABR

SABRE CORPORATION

(SABR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sabre : Eirad International Tours and Travels Expands Strategic Partnership With Sabre

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 07:40am EDT

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia and MANAMA, Bahrain, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eirad International Tours and Travels has signed a new technology agreement with Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel and tourism industry, to expand its reach in the region and enrich the customer experience through unrivaled service levels.

The agreement provides Eirad International Tours and Travels with continued access to Sabre's portfolio of innovative technology across the region, including its industry-leading workflow Sabre Red 360 and the latest mobile, data analytics, personalization and automation capabilities. Using this technology, the agency is able to differentiate its offering, compete more effectively and grow faster in the region.

"We need a technology partner that is aware of the market development and can lead us through the many transformations happening in the travel industry," said Bandar Saad AlMalki, deputy general manager, Eirad International Tours and Travels. "Sabre's leadership in the latest technologies such as mobile, personalization and data, as well as its rich global content, will play a critical role in helping us evolve to match the market requirements and improve our customers' experiences."

Sabre has been working with many leading travel companies in Saudi Arabia to enable them to leverage the latest market trends, providing customers with technologies and solutions that enrich the traveler experience.

"Saudi Arabia is a dynamic market with a great potential that requires customized solutions to meet the unique requirements of its travelers," said Abdul-Razzaq Iyer, vice president, Sabre Travel Network Middle East. "We are proud that Eirad International Tours and Travels recognizes the value our technology brings and the dedication and knowledge of our team. We are committed to helping the company to scale and expand its business and to meet the high expectations of the tech savvy Saudi traveler."

About Sabre
Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

SABR-F

Media Contact:
Fatin Said
Fatin.Said@sabre.com

 

Sabre logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sabre) (PRNewsFoto/SABRE)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eirad-international-tours-and-travels-expands-strategic-partnership-with-sabre-300937102.html

SOURCE Sabre Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SABRE CORPORATION
07:40aSABRE : Eirad International Tours and Travels Expands Strategic Partnership With..
PR
10/10SABRE : and Aeromexico extend and expand their strategic, long-term relationship..
PR
10/08SABRE : Hospitality Solutions' technology to power Space Hotels' ambitious growt..
PR
10/08SABRE : Leading Online Travel Agency eSky Selects Sabre for International Growth
PU
10/07SABRE : Grupo CDV Selects Sabre's Industry-Leading Technology to Deliver a Perso..
AQ
10/04SABRE : Grupo CDV Selects Sabre's Industry-Leading Technology to Deliver a Perso..
PU
10/04SABRE : Grupo CDV Selects Sabre's Industry-Leading Technology to Deliver a Perso..
PR
09/25SABRE : Magnum Travel Services Signs New Agreement With Sabre to Fulfill Strateg..
AQ
09/25SABRE : Singapore Airlines Leverages Sabre to Propel NDC Offering to Travel Agen..
AQ
09/24SABRE : Magnum Travel Services Signs New Agreement with Sabre to Fulfil Strategi..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group