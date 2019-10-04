Log in
Sabre : Grupo CDV Selects Sabre's Industry-Leading Technology to Deliver a Personalized Experience for Travelers and to Fuel Expansion Across Spain

10/04/2019 | 12:32pm EDT

MADRID - Oct 4, 2019 - Spanish travel consolidator Grupo CDV has selected global travel technology provider, Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), to power its growth across Spain through its 5,500 affiliated travel agencies.

The multi-year technology agreement will see Sabre provide the latest technology, including superior low fare search powering air shopping, workflow efficiency tools and data and business intelligence, to support the Alicante-based travel specialist's vision to deliver a more personalized service for customers. The travel agency company will use Sabre's web services to increase online bookings.

Grupo CDV selected Sabre as its preferred GDS to boost operational capabilities and to promote its B2B tool's integration with Sabre and Sabre Red 360 among its agency customers. Sabre has designated Grupo CDV as a preferred consolidator in the Spanish market, with the objective of developing the commercial relationship between the two.

'In today's highly competitive marketplace we need to leverage technology to create efficiencies,' said Juanfran Trasmonte, Grupo CDV chief executive officer. 'But to really stay ahead, drive competitive advantage and increase revenues, we also need to work smarter. We're using Sabre's technologies and professional expertise to access deeper data and insights that will help us improve our service, and provide consumers the best travel options at the best prices.'

With the rising need to improve productivity while reducing costs, Grupo CDV sought a technology provider to streamline processes and drive quality growth via a 'one-stop' end-to-end travel solution. Sabre was chosen for its comprehensive travel solutions, which are now delivering significant efficiency gains for both the affiliated agencies' staff and customers.

'Grupo CDV is among the most innovative travel companies in our region, focused on creating dynamic and competitive offers for travelers supported by our GDS and portfolio of highly customized web solutions and mobile tools,' said Marco Benincasa, regional director of Sabre for Italy, Iberia and France. 'This partnership will help Grupo CDV to enhance customer satisfaction and give travelers a more personalized experience that perfectly fits their needs.'

Sabre's travel marketplace plays an important role in facilitating the marketing and sale of airfares, hotel rooms, rental cars, rail tickets and other types of travel, to more than 475,000 travel agents and thousands of corporations who use it to shop, book and manage travel. It is one of the world's largest marketplaces, processing over $120 billion in estimated travel spend.

About Sabre Corporation
Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

Media Contact:
Marta Dall'Arche
Marta.DallArche@sabre.com

Disclaimer

Sabre Corporation published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 16:31:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 004 M
EBIT 2019 518 M
Net income 2019 160 M
Debt 2019 2 873 M
Yield 2019 2,61%
P/E ratio 2019 39,0x
P/E ratio 2020 24,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,20x
EV / Sales2020 2,07x
Capitalization 5 920 M
