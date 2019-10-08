Sabre : Hospitality Solutions' technology to power Space Hotels' ambitious growth plans

ROME and SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Space Hotels, an Italian hospitality group founded in 1974, has selected Sabre Hospitality Solutions as distribution provider and business partner for its more than 60 affiliated hotels in Italy.

After an intensive search, Space Hotels selected Sabre Hospitality Solutions due to its comprehensive suite of products and services. The group will benefit from the Sabre SynXis Platform's advanced technology to update operations for its current portfolio and grow its footprint, while supporting an effective, future-ready strategy that will help maximize revenue of both direct and indirect channels.

With its SynXis Platform, Sabre will support Space Hotels' growth by increasing online bookings via the SynXis Booking Engine, as well as capturing further bookings through third-party distribution channels via the Sabre travel marketplace.

Sabre Hospitality Solutions' SynXis Booking Engine allows Space Hotels to provide its guests with a unique customer experience via its website, and will result in revenue-generating opportunities by providing real-time rates and availability.

"Sabre Hospitality Solutions is flexible enough to accommodate the unique and customized needs of each hotel in Space Hotels' portfolio. We have received numerous positive testimonials about Sabre's successful implementation process, which was a critical factor in our selection," said Franco Coppini, chairman of the board for Space Hotels. "The breadth of hospitality technology and experience Sabre Hospitality Solutions provides will be a powerful benefit to us as we continue to welcome new affiliates in the group, while improving our capabilities with Sabre."

Space Hotels is a leading organization in the Italian hotel marketing, sales and reservations sector with a unique collection of over 60 independent, three- to five-star hotels in 35 Italian business and leisure destinations.

"Hospitality providers like Space Hotels need access to robust technology solutions as well as a broad network of channels to reach customers and increase conversions," said Frank Trampert, managing director and CCO EMEA & APAC for Sabre Hospitality Solutions. "At Sabre, distribution is at the core of what we do, and our solutions are widely-used and respected. As we continue to invest in our systems and innovate on our solutions platform, we expect that our successful partnership with Space Hotels will help it grow revenue for partner hotels all over the region."

SynXis Central Reservations provides distribution of rates and inventory through online and offline distribution channels; connectivity to global distribution systems, online travel agents, website and mobile booking engines; and seamless integration of critical property, revenue management, loyalty and content systems, providing holistic views of hotel guests and revenue. It is powered by the SynXis Platform, an open-architecture platform that integrates critical hospitality systems to optimize distribution, operations, retailing and guest experience.

Sabre Hospitality Solutions currently has more than 40,000 properties leveraging its SynXis technology to power distribution, reservations, property management, retailing and guest experience solutions.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

