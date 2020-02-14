Sabre : Sean Menke to headline ITB Convention with CEO Interview

BERLIN - Feb 14, 2020 - Sean Menke, Sabre's President & CEO, will participate in a keynote interview during ITB Convention's Marketing & Distribution Day on Thursday, March 5, 2020. In a conversation with industry expert Charlotte Lamp Davies, Menke will discuss his vision for Sabre creating a new marketplace for personalized travel to address the changing demands of today's traveler. The interview will also explore the industry's evolution towards intelligent retailing, the role of technology platforms, and the value of deep cross-segment strategic partnerships as recently established by Sabre.

With this year's motto of 'Smart Tourism for Future: sustainable, digital and relevant', ITB Conference aims to bridge the divide between growth, sustainability and customer expectations. In addition to Menke, other Sabre leaders will provide their perspective on current trends and developments in travel technology and beyond:

Session: ITB CEO Interview: The Future of Travel Distribution: Personalization, Retailing, Platforms

Sabre speaker: Sean Menke, President & CEO

Date & time: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 11:00 - 11:45

Location: CityCube Berlin, Hall A4/A5

Session: Panel: Gender Equality in Tourism: Female Leadership in Travel Technology - why not?

Sabre speaker: Traci Mercer, Senior Vice President, Lodging, Ground & Sea

Date & time: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 13:00-13:30

Location: Palais am Funkturm

Session: Panel: Travel Experiences of the Future: Tailored, Data-Based, Relevant

Sabre speaker: Traci Mercer, Senior Vice President, Lodging, Ground & Sea

Date & time: Friday, March 6, 2020, 11:00 - 11:45

Location: CityCube Berlin, Hall A4/A5

Session: Presentation: The Platformation of Travel

Sabre speaker: Tom Fecke, Director, Strategic Sales EMEA

Date & time: Friday, March 6, 2020, 12:30 - 12:50

Location: Hall 7.1b, eTravel Lab

Sabre will also host two booths at the trade show: one dedicated to hospitality technology solutions and supplier relations in hall 9, and one focused on agency offerings in hall 5.1.

Solutions presented at ITB Berlin will include:

• SynXis Platform

This powerful platform enables hoteliers to deliver millions of personalized experiences that maximize revenue and enhance the guest experience. Allowing a singular view of inventory, pricing and guest data, the SynXis technology also helps hotels capitalize on the retail revolution that is happening in hospitality. The shift from hotels as room-centric businesses to a holistic retailing model demands significant mindset and technological changes. The SynXis Platform will expedite this retailing transformation by automating intelligent, personalized offers to consumers. Hoteliers will be able to differentiate their brand by giving the power of choice, allowing guests to create the right experience for themselves.

• Sabre Red 360

Currently being rolled out across the globe, Sabre Red 360, Sabre's powerful point-of-sale tool for travel agencies, offers an intuitive user experience with data-driven insights that guide the travel consultant to the right choice. Designed for travel consultants of all experience levels, the interface speeds up the workflow with pre-population of data, human-language error handling, tooltips, and next step prompts.

• Content Services for Lodging

Content Services for Lodging integrates traditional GDS content from hoteliers alongside aggregator content making it easier for agents to find the perfect property and rate for their traveler. It gives users access to over 1 million unique properties which have been normalized and structured to enable easy comparison shopping. All the bookings, agnostic of source, are active segments in the GDS. API users and Sabre Red 360 users can both use Content Services for Lodging.

• New Airline Storefront

Sabre's new airline storefront is the next evolution of comparison shopping and retailing of air offers. The storefront solves how to display diverse offers across airlines - such as branded fares and ancillaries - in an easily comparable way. Powered by the latest generation of Sabre's Air Shopping API and aligned with ATPCO's Next Generation Storefront™ standards initiative, multiple fares per itinerary are categorized by products and services to clearly view what's included and what's not per fare level. The storefront demonstrates Sabre's commitment to modernize the airline retailing experience for our customers and ensures travel agencies can recommend travelers the right offer, in the right context, at the right time.

• Sabre Virtual Payments

Sabre Virtual Payments is the most flexible electronic payment solution in the travel industry, offering multi-bank, multi-card, credit and prepaid accounts that allow customers to select the best payment option to ensure the most favorable payment terms.

