Sabre : Southwest Airlines implements Sabre solutions for accurate, real-time revenue insights

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology company powering the global travel industry, today announced an expansion of its long-standing relationship with Southwest Airlines.

One of the world's largest airlines, Southwest has extended its use of Sabre's Intelligence Exchange and adopted Sabre's Proration Engine. The power of these two Sabre solutions allows Southwest to perform real-time proration of tickets delivering accurate revenue data at a flight level.

"Given the current environment and pressure on the travel industry, it is more important than ever for airlines to make quick and data-informed decisions to maximize profitability," said Cem Tanyel, president of Sabre Airline Solutions. "We're proud to expand our relationship with long-time customer Southwest Airlines and to deliver these two game-changing solutions for them."

Sabre Intelligence Exchange is a flexible, scalable IT platform designed to give a real-time, comprehensive view of traditionally siloed data spanning across an entire airline integrating with numerous internal and external data sources and platforms that airlines depend on to conduct day-to-day business. Proration Engine provides accurately prorated real-time segment-level and leg-level data to downline applications, previously a very manual process executed by revenue accounting teams.

"We are pleased to extend our strategic relationship with Sabre, and our teams have worked well together to get this critical project to the finish line," said Kathleen Wayton, senior vice president and chief information officer at Southwest Airlines. "We look forward to leveraging Sabre's data solutions to further enhance our business."

Through Intelligence Exchange, Sabre has addressed one of the airline industry's biggest challenges – how to gather, analyze and take action on siloed data from across an airline's operations. Solving this challenge drives immediate results by enabling the airline to generate incremental revenue, reduce costs and deliver a truly personalized experience to air travelers.

