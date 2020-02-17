Sabre : Wings Travel Management boosts global technology and travel content capabilities with Sabre agreement

LONDON - Feb 17, 2020 - Wings Travel Management, specialist independent global business travel provider, has enhanced its multi-national travel content and technology capabilities after signing an agreement with Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR).

Wings' business travel consultants are now able to leverage the industry-leading GDS technology, data-driven insights and intuitive interface of Sabre Red 360 - the next generation travel agency desktop - allowing it to further enhance its consultative service delivery and give clients worldwide an even greater choice of airfares, hotel rates and booking options.

The Sabre platform is fully integrated with Wings' proprietary mid- and back-office system, TMA (Travel Management Application), used by Wings' staff at all of the company's wholly owned and managed operations worldwide. This unique business model ensures Wings' clients receive consistency of service globally, reliable on-demand data and critical safety support in each market. Wings consultants can also access and amend bookings via any Wings office regardless of where the original booking was made.

The agreement will also support Wings Travel Management's global growth, particularly in the Americas, where the company won significant new business last year and also expanded its footprint by acquiring the corporate and energy travel business of Louisiana-based Associated Travel.

Headquartered in London, Wings Travel Management handles the bespoke travel requirements of clients in sectors such as finance, security, construction, marine and energy, where travel is fundamental to its business. With regional hubs in UK/Europe, North America, South America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, Wings is an expert in handling complex travel, logistics and risk management, cost effectively without compromising on traveler safety, particularly to emerging markets and high-risk destinations.

'The last 12 months have been a period of exciting growth and development for our business globally and we needed to continue to enhance our technology solutions, not only to support this expansion, but also to source the widest range of travel content for our customers in order to optimize their travel programs,' said Frank Palapies, Chief Commercial Officer, Wings Travel Management. 'Sabre's advanced technology will allow us to aggregate content from additional sources over and above our existing technology providers, to meet our customers' highly individualized needs and personalize their travel experiences.

'The fact that Wings owns and manages all its operations globally and operates off the same mid- and back-office proprietary system is a major point of difference to our competitors,' he continued. 'Integration of Sabre with our TMA platform will ensure that our clients continue to benefit from the advantages of global data consistency, reporting, follow the sun solutions and traveler safety support that Wings is renowned for.'

'Wings' clients have very diverse operational needs and therefore it requiresrequire technology that can provide a flexible and totally seamless experience,' said Salman Syed, Vice President, Travel Network, EMEA, Sabre. 'Sabre's cutting-edge technology will enable Wings' agentsconsultants to respond quickly and effectively, whilst the wide range of content available will enable them to provide the bespoke, personalized service that is required.'

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

About Wings Travel Management

Founded in 1992, Wings is an award-winning, independent travel management company whose global reach spans North America, South America, UK/Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Headquartered in London, Wings has wholly owned and managed operations in Angola, Brazil, Cyprus, Dubai, Egypt, Mozambique, Nigeria, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, United Kingdom and USA. Wings specialises in providing bespoke online and offline travel management services to clients operating in sectors such as finance, security, construction, energy and marine where travel is fundamental to their business. Wings Travel Management employs over 400 people around the world and has a global turnover of around US$325M.

