Sabre : Wings Travel Management selects Sabre to support continued international growth

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wings Travel Management, specialist in oil and gas, marine and corporate travel, is now using innovative technology from Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) in order to create bespoke experiences for its customers.

Wings' agents are now able to leverage the industry-leading technology, data-driven insights and intuitive interface of Sabre Red 360 – the next-generation travel agency desktop – allowing them to further enhance their consultative service delivery. This will be invaluable in supporting Wings' objective to be internationally recognized for going above and beyond to achieve clients' specific and collective requirements. Through its agreement with Sabre, Wings will have access to content from more than 420 airlines, 1.5m hotels, and hundreds of tour operators, rail and car providers, enabling it to create and sell personalized travel experiences.

"This year has already been one of exciting growth and development for our business globally and we need flexible and reliable technology to support this expansion," said Tony Sofianos, CEO, Wings Travel Management. "Sabre's advanced technology will allow us to meet our customers' highly individualized needs, thereby providing the enhanced experience we need to continue our growth."

Wings Travel Management has been creating bespoke travel programs for leading corporate, oil and gas and marine organizations for over 25 years. With regional hubs in the UK/Europe, North America, South America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, Wings is an expert in helping clients navigate challenging business travel requirements.

"Wings' clients have very diverse operational needs and therefore it requires technology that can provide a flexible and totally seamless experience," said Salman Syed, Vice President, Travel Network, EMEA, Sabre. "Sabre's cutting-edge technology will enable Wings' agents to respond quickly and effectively, whilst the wide range of content available will enable them to provide the bespoke, personalized service that is required."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

