Sabre : statement on the U.S. District Court decision in the Farelogix acquisition case

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - April 7, 2020 - Sabre Corporation has issued the following statement regarding the US District Court's decision in the Sabre/Farelogix acquisition case:

'This federal court ruling supports our view that the Sabre-Farelogix acquisition is not anti-competitive. We appreciate the consideration the court gave to these important issues,' said Kristin Hays, vice president of global communications for Sabre. 'We now await a final decision from the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which previously stated that it has 'provisionally decided that prohibition of the merger represents the only effective remedy' to its competition concerns. We expect to receive the CMA's final decision later this week.'

