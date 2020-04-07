Sabre : statement on the U.S. District Court decision in the Farelogix acquisition case

Log in
04/07/2020 | 11:33pm EDT

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - April 7, 2020 - Sabre Corporation has issued the following statement regarding the US District Court's decision in the Sabre/Farelogix acquisition case:

'This federal court ruling supports our view that the Sabre-Farelogix acquisition is not anti-competitive. We appreciate the consideration the court gave to these important issues,' said Kristin Hays, vice president of global communications for Sabre. 'We now await a final decision from the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which previously stated that it has 'provisionally decided that prohibition of the merger represents the only effective remedy' to its competition concerns. We expect to receive the CMA's final decision later this week.'

###

About Sabre Corporation
Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

Disclaimer

Sabre Corporation published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2020 03:32:01 UTC
