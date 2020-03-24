Sabre Insurance : Delay of Full Year results announcement

24 March 2020

SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC

Delay of Full Year results announcement

Sabre Insurance Group plc (the 'Company') announces that, at the request of the Financial Conduct Authority to observe a moratorium on the publication of results statements for at least two weeks, it is deferring the publication of its results for the year ended 31 December 2019 which were due for release today. The Company now anticipates announcing its full year results in the week commencing 6 April 2020.