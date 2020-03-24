Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sabre Insurance Group plc    SBRE   GB00BYWVDP49

SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC

(SBRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sabre Insurance : Delay of Full Year results announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 03:28am EDT

24 March 2020

SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC

Delay of Full Year results announcement

Sabre Insurance Group plc (the 'Company') announces that, at the request of the Financial Conduct Authority to observe a moratorium on the publication of results statements for at least two weeks, it is deferring the publication of its results for the year ended 31 December 2019 which were due for release today. The Company now anticipates announcing its full year results in the week commencing 6 April 2020.

Media enquiries:

Tulchan Communications

0207 353 4200

James Macey White

Sabre@tulchangroup.com

David Allchurch

Giles Kernick

Investor enquiries:

0330 024 4696

Geoff Carter

Adam Westwood

Disclaimer

Sabre Insurance Group plc published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 07:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
03:28aSABRE INSURANCE : Delay of Full Year results announcement
PU
2018UK motor insurers' profits hit 23-year high in 2017, 2018 seen strong - EY
RE
2018Europe's IPO hopefuls face investor caution over quality, price
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 199 M
EBIT 2019 56,5 M
Net income 2019 47,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,13%
P/E ratio 2019 13,0x
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,10x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,96x
Capitalization 616 M
Chart SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Sabre Insurance Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 281,60  GBp
Last Close Price 246,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Richard Carter Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Joseph Robert Snowball Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Richard Westwood CFO, Executive Director & Chief Risk Officer
Ian Edward Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Elizabeth Barton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC-19.97%707
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.6.49%28 225
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-34.88%23 410
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-35.48%22 828
SAMPO OYJ-38.76%14 579
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.0.68%14 026
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group