Sabre Insurance : Delay of Full Year results announcement

24 March 2020
SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Delay of Full Year results announcement
Sabre Insurance Group plc (the 'Company') announces that, at the request of the Financial Conduct Authority to observe a moratorium on the publication of results statements for at least two weeks, it is deferring the publication of its results for the year ended 31 December 2019 which were due for release today. The Company now anticipates announcing its full year results in the week commencing 6 April 2020.
Media enquiries:
Tulchan Communications
0207 353 4200
James Macey White
Sabre@tulchangroup.com
David Allchurch
Giles Kernick
Investor enquiries:
0330 024 4696
Geoff Carter
Adam Westwood
