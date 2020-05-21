Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sabre Insurance Group Plc    SBRE   GB00BYWVDP49

SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC

(SBRE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/20 11:35:58 am
279.5 GBp   +1.64%
02:09aSABRE INSURANCE : Trading Statement
PU
03/24SABRE INSURANCE : Delay of Full Year results announcement
PU
2018UK motor insurers' profits hit 23-year high in 2017, 2018 seen strong - EY
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sabre Insurance : Trading Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 02:09am EDT

21 May 2020

SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC

Trading Update

Sabre Insurance Group plc (the 'Group' or 'Sabre'), one of the UK's leading private motor insurance underwriters, today provides an update on trading for the period ending 31 March 2020 ahead of its AGM later this morning.

¾ Continued focus on strategy of prioritising underwriting profitability over volume.

¾ Overall trading conditions consistent with the update given with the full year results presentation of 7 April 2020.

¾ Gross written premium for the 3 months to 31 March 2020 down approximately 5% year-on-year (£43.7m V £45.9m).

¾ Continued strong organic capital generation with a solvency coverage ratio of 186% (as at 31 March 2020, post payment of 2019 full year dividend), exceeding our preferred range of 140 to 160%.

¾ Premium outturn for the year hard to forecast precisely due to the fast-changing COVID-19 impacted rating environment.

¾ Combined ratio for the financial year is expected to be within the target range of 70 to 80%.

¾ Introduced price decreases for new and renewal business from mid-April to support customers and to reflect lower claims frequency.

¾ All colleagues remain on full salaries and we continue to support our smaller suppliers and customers.

Geoff Carter, Chief Executive Officer of Sabre, commented:

'Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, the health and wellbeing of our colleagues and customers has remained our number one priority. Almost all of our people remain working from home, and we are building a robust plan for people to return to the office as and when it is safe for them to do so. Our customers have been able to rely on consistently high-quality levels of service, while we have taken a sympathetic and pragmatic approach to those who are facing financial difficulty and unexpected changes in their lifestyles.

Overall trading conditions are consistent with the update given recently with the full year results on 7 April, albeit in a turbulent market with continued uncertainty caused by the on-going COVID-19 crisis.

Premium volumes continue to be extremely volatile, driven both by consumer behaviour and competitor pricing activity. At the end of March our premium year-on-year was down by around 5% as we sought to enhance our margin by moving lower in our combined operating ratio target corridor and the initial impacts of COVID-19 emerged. Since late March, as the full social distancing measures impacted, we estimate that new business quotations in the market have been down by up to 25% on a weekly basis compared to 2019, primarily driven by the lack of car sales. At the end of April, year to date premiums were down around 15%, although we have seen an improvement in premium levels as May has progressed.

We have continued to see claims frequency reduce significantly throughout late March and April, although traffic does appear to be returning to the roads. From late April we introduced price decreases for new and renewal business following detailed analysis. In addition to supporting customers these reductions reflect the lower costs due to reduced miles driven, whilst ensuring we continue to cover long-term claims and other cost inflation, and the potential for increased frequency and severity of claims as the social distancing measures are eased. Consequently, we have seen an increase in the premiums written in recent weeks - starting to reverse the trend seen in April.

With market volatility expected to continue at least until the current social distancing measures start to ease, and probably for several months thereafter, it remains difficult to forecast the full-year premium outcome with any certainty at this stage. However, we are confident that the year-on-year reduction in premium written reflects the temporary and unique market conditions and volatility. To that end, we will continue to execute our strategy of maintaining underwriting discipline, treating the top line as an output not a target. We believe this will ensure Sabre will be well positioned for growth at the appropriate time. We remain confident our combined operating ratio for the year will fall within our target corridor - although it will be some time before we can be confident exactly where - as claims costs potentially rebound as lockdown eases.

Sabre has a strong balance sheet and a resolute focus on underwriting profitability. The Board remains minded to return excess capital through an additional interim dividend at the appropriate point this year, and is confident of maintaining an attractive dividend for 2020 whilst emerging from this unprecedented period in good shape.'

Investor enquiries

01306 747 272

Sabre Insurance Group plc

Geoff Carter / Adam Westwood

Media enquiries

020 7353 4200

Tulchan Communications

sabre@tulchangroup.com

James Macey White

David Allchurch

Giles Kernick

Disclaimer

Sabre Insurance Group plc published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 06:08:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
02:09aSABRE INSURANCE : Trading Statement
PU
03/24SABRE INSURANCE : Delay of Full Year results announcement
PU
2018UK motor insurers' profits hit 23-year high in 2017, 2018 seen strong - EY
RE
2018Europe's IPO hopefuls face investor caution over quality, price
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 203 M
EBIT 2020 55,1 M
Net income 2020 42,9 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,71%
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,43x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,23x
Capitalization 699 M
Chart SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Sabre Insurance Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 277,40 GBp
Last Close Price 279,50 GBp
Spread / Highest target 10,9%
Spread / Average Target -0,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Richard Carter Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Joseph Robert Snowball Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Richard Westwood CFO, Executive Director & Chief Risk Officer
Ian Edward Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Elizabeth Barton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC-9.25%858
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-13.75%30 466
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-26.49%29 271
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-30.24%24 156
SAMPO OYJ-24.36%17 966
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-17.74%15 743
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group