Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Sabre Resources Limited    SBR   AU000000SBR7

SABRE RESOURCES LIMITED

(SBR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/09
0.0045 AUD   -10.00%
06:47pSABRE RESOURCES : Change of Auditor
PU
08/14SABRE RESOURCES : Additional Prospective Gold Tenure Acquired in Youanmi
PU
08/01SABRE RESOURCES : Request for Voluntary Suspension
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sabre Resources : Change of Auditor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 06:47pm EDT

10 September 2019

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

Sabre Resources Ltd is pleased to announce that Crowe Perth has been appointed as the Company's auditor, following the resignation of Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd. ASIC has consented to the resignation.

Crowe Perth's contact details are:

Level 5, 45 St Georges Terrace

Perth, WA, 6000

  1. +61 (08) 9481 1448
    Sincerely.

Martin Stein

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Sabre Resources Limited published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 22:46:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SABRE RESOURCES LIMITED
06:47pSABRE RESOURCES : Change of Auditor
PU
08/14SABRE RESOURCES : Additional Prospective Gold Tenure Acquired in Youanmi
PU
08/01SABRE RESOURCES : Request for Voluntary Suspension
PU
07/18SABRE RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report
PU
07/17SABRE RESOURCES : Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
05/19SABRE RESOURCES : License Renewals for EPL 3540 and EPL 3542 Granted
PU
05/10SABRE RESOURCES : EPL 3543 Renewal ASX Listing Rule 5.23 Update
PU
05/08SABRE RESOURCES : Exploration Prospecting Licence 3540 Renewal
PU
2017SABRE RESOURCES : Appendix 4G - Corporate Governance Disclosure
PU
2017SABRE RESOURCES : Renewal of Namibian EPL 3540
PU
More news
Chart SABRE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sabre Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Ernest Scivolo Non-Executive Director
Robert John Collins Non-Executive Director
Basil Anthony Conti Non-Executive Director
Martin Stein Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SABRE RESOURCES LIMITED-37.50%2
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO (ADR)31.24%38 960
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%38 960
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP7.60%25 596
CHINA MOLYBDENUM-1.60%10 415
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.14.54%8 285
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group