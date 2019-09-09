Sabre Resources : Change of Auditor

10 September 2019
CHANGE OF AUDITOR
Sabre Resources Ltd is pleased to announce that Crowe Perth has been appointed as the Company's auditor, following the resignation of Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd. ASIC has consented to the resignation.
Crowe Perth's contact details are:
Level 5, 45 St Georges Terrace
Perth, WA, 6000
-
+61 (08) 9481 1448
Sincerely.
Martin Stein
Company Secretary
