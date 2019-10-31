Log in
SABRE RESOURCES LIMITED

(SBR)
Sabre Resources : Expiration of Options

10/31/2019 | 06:57pm EDT

31 October 2019

ASX Compliance Pty Ltd

Level 40, Central Park

152 - 158 St. Georges Terrace

Perth, WA, 6000

Dear Sir / Madam.

SABRE RESOURCES LTD EXPIRATION OF LISTED OPTIONS (ASX: SBROA)

Sabre Resources Ltd advises that a total of 151,501,378 listed options exercisable at $0.03 each on or before 31 October 2019 have expired today.

Sincerely.

Martin Stein

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Sabre Resources Limited published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 22:56:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Ernest Scivolo Non-Executive Director
Robert John Collins Non-Executive Director
Basil Anthony Conti Non-Executive Director
Martin Stein Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SABRE RESOURCES LIMITED-50.00%1
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL50.64%44 720
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION18.69%28 232
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC-1.75%14 698
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-12.41%9 787
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.26.41%9 169
