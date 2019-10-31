Sabre Resources : Expiration of Options

31 October 2019
ASX Compliance Pty Ltd
Level 40, Central Park
152 - 158 St. Georges Terrace
Perth, WA, 6000
Dear Sir / Madam.
SABRE RESOURCES LTD EXPIRATION OF LISTED OPTIONS (ASX: SBROA)
Sabre Resources Ltd advises that a total of 151,501,378 listed options exercisable at $0.03 each on or before 31 October 2019 have expired today.
Sincerely.
Martin Stein
Company Secretary
