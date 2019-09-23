Sabre Resources : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form 0 09/23/2019 | 05:02am EDT Send by mail :

SABRE RESOURCES LTD ACN 003 043 570 NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING Notice is given that the Meeting will be held at: TIME: 11.00 am (AWST) DATE: 30 October 2019 PLACE: Level 1, 8 Parliament Place, West Perth WA 6005 The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important. This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting. The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 11.00 am (AWST) on 28 October 2019. B US I N E S S O F T HE M E E T I N G AGENDA 1. RESOLUTION 1 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF UNDERWITER OPTIONS - 12TH OCTOBER 2018 PLACEMENT (LR 7.1) To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 33,333,334 Options on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or any associates of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 2. RESOLUTION 2 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE - 2ND AUGUST 2019 PLACEMENT SHARES (LR 7.1) To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 27,712,707 Shares on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or any associates of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 3. RESOLUTION 3 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE - 2ND AUGUST 2019 PLACEMENT SHARES (LR 7.1A) To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 40,697,361 Shares on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or any associates of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 2 4. RESOLUTION 4 - APPROVAL OF ISSUE OF OPTIONS - 2ND AUGUST 2019 PLACEMENT To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 68,410,068 Options with an exercise price of $0.008 and an expiry date of 30 September 2022 on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company) or an associate of that person (or those persons). However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 5. RESOLUTION 5 - APPROVAL FOR FUTURE ISSUE OF SHARES AND OPTIONS (TRANCHE 2 OF 2ND AUGUST PLACEMENT) To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 233,333,333 Shares at $0.003 per share, together with one (1) free-attaching Option for every one (1) Share subscribed for and issued, with an exercise price of $0.008 and an expiry date of 30 September 2022, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company) or an associate of that person (or those persons). However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 6. RESOLUTION 6 - APPROVAL FOR ISSUE OF FACILITATOR OPTIONS - 2ND AUGUST 2019 PLACEMENT To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 50,000,000 Options with an exercise price of $0.008 and an expiry date of 30 September 2022 to Kalgoorlie Mine Management Pty Ltd (or its nominee/s) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company) or an associate of that person (or those persons). However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 3 7. RESOLUTION 7 - ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SECURITIES - ACQUISITION OF POWER METALS PTY LTD To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes approval is given for the Company to issue 8,000,000 Shares and 50,000,000 Options with an exercise price of $0.008 and an expiry date of 30 September 2022 to the shareholders of Power Metals Pty Ltd (or their nominee/s) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company) or an associate of that person (or those persons). However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 8. RESOLUTION 8 - APPROVAL FOR ISSUE OF SHARES AND OPTIONS - 15TH AUGUST 2019 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 135,000,000 Shares at $0.004 per share, together with five (5) free-attaching Options for every four (4) Shares subscribed for and issued, totalling 168,750,000 Options, with an exercise price of $0.008 and an expiry date of 30 September 2022, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company) or an associate of that person (or those persons). However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 9. RESOLUTION 9 - ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SECURITIES - ACQUISITION OF SCARCE MINERALS PTY LTD - 15TH AUGUST 2019 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes approval is given for the Company to issue 6,000,000 Shares and 6,000,000 Options with an exercise price of $0.008 and an expiry date of 30 September 2022 to the shareholders of Scarce Minerals Pty Ltd (or their nominee/s)on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company) or an associate of that person (or those persons). However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 4 Dated: 23 September 2019 By order of the Board Martin Stein Company Secretary 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

