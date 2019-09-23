Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Sabre Resources Limited    SBR   AU000000SBR7

SABRE RESOURCES LIMITED

(SBR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/23
0.004 AUD   --.--%
05:02aSABRE RESOURCES : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
09/09SABRE RESOURCES : Change of Auditor
PU
08/14SABRE RESOURCES : Additional Prospective Gold Tenure Acquired in Youanmi
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sabre Resources : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 05:02am EDT

SABRE RESOURCES LTD

ACN 003 043 570

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

Notice is given that the Meeting will be held at:

TIME:

11.00 am (AWST)

DATE:

30 October 2019

PLACE:

Level 1, 8 Parliament Place, West Perth WA 6005

The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.

This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting.

The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 11.00 am (AWST) on 28 October 2019.

B US I N E S S O F T HE M E E T I N G

AGENDA

1. RESOLUTION 1 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF UNDERWITER OPTIONS - 12TH OCTOBER 2018 PLACEMENT (LR 7.1)

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 33,333,334 Options on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or any associates of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

2. RESOLUTION 2 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE - 2ND AUGUST 2019 PLACEMENT SHARES (LR 7.1)

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 27,712,707 Shares on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or any associates of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

3. RESOLUTION 3 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE - 2ND AUGUST 2019 PLACEMENT SHARES (LR 7.1A)

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 40,697,361 Shares on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or any associates of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

2

4. RESOLUTION 4 - APPROVAL OF ISSUE OF OPTIONS - 2ND AUGUST 2019 PLACEMENT

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 68,410,068 Options with an exercise price of $0.008 and an expiry date of 30 September 2022 on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company) or an associate of that person (or those persons). However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

5. RESOLUTION 5 - APPROVAL FOR FUTURE ISSUE OF SHARES AND OPTIONS (TRANCHE 2 OF 2ND AUGUST PLACEMENT)

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 233,333,333 Shares at $0.003 per share, together with one (1) free-attaching Option for every one (1) Share subscribed for and issued, with an exercise price of $0.008 and an expiry date of 30 September 2022, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company) or an associate of that person (or those persons). However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

6. RESOLUTION 6 - APPROVAL FOR ISSUE OF FACILITATOR OPTIONS - 2ND AUGUST 2019 PLACEMENT

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 50,000,000 Options with an exercise price of $0.008 and an expiry date of 30 September 2022 to Kalgoorlie Mine Management Pty Ltd (or its nominee/s) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company) or an associate of that person (or those persons). However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

3

7. RESOLUTION 7 - ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SECURITIES - ACQUISITION OF POWER METALS PTY LTD

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes approval is given for the Company to issue 8,000,000 Shares and 50,000,000 Options with an exercise price of $0.008 and an expiry date of 30 September 2022 to the shareholders of Power Metals Pty Ltd (or their nominee/s) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company) or an associate of that person (or those persons). However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

8. RESOLUTION 8 - APPROVAL FOR ISSUE OF SHARES AND OPTIONS - 15TH AUGUST 2019 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 135,000,000 Shares at $0.004 per share, together with five (5) free-attaching Options for every four (4) Shares subscribed for and issued, totalling 168,750,000 Options, with an exercise price of $0.008 and an expiry date of 30 September 2022, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company) or an associate of that person (or those persons). However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

9. RESOLUTION 9 - ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SECURITIES - ACQUISITION OF SCARCE MINERALS PTY LTD - 15TH AUGUST 2019 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes approval is given for the Company to issue 6,000,000 Shares and 6,000,000 Options with an exercise price of $0.008 and an expiry date of 30 September 2022 to the shareholders of Scarce Minerals Pty Ltd (or their nominee/s)on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company) or an associate of that person (or those persons). However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

4

Dated: 23 September 2019

By order of the Board

Martin Stein Company Secretary

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sabre Resources Limited published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 09:01:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SABRE RESOURCES LIMITED
05:02aSABRE RESOURCES : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
09/09SABRE RESOURCES : Change of Auditor
PU
08/14SABRE RESOURCES : Additional Prospective Gold Tenure Acquired in Youanmi
PU
08/01SABRE RESOURCES : Request for Voluntary Suspension
PU
07/18SABRE RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report
PU
07/17SABRE RESOURCES : Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
05/19SABRE RESOURCES : License Renewals for EPL 3540 and EPL 3542 Granted
PU
05/10SABRE RESOURCES : EPL 3543 Renewal ASX Listing Rule 5.23 Update
PU
05/08SABRE RESOURCES : Exploration Prospecting Licence 3540 Renewal
PU
2017SABRE RESOURCES : Appendix 4G - Corporate Governance Disclosure
PU
More news
Chart SABRE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sabre Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Ernest Scivolo Non-Executive Director
Robert John Collins Non-Executive Director
Basil Anthony Conti Non-Executive Director
Martin Stein Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SABRE RESOURCES LIMITED-50.00%1
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO (ADR)33.48%39 625
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%39 625
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP12.09%26 663
CHINA MOLYBDENUM-0.80%10 617
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.19.83%8 768
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group