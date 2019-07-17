Log in
SABRE RESOURCES : Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
05/19SABRE RESOURCES : License Renewals for EPL 3540 and EPL 3542 Granted
PU
05/10SABRE RESOURCES : EPL 3543 Renewal ASX Listing Rule 5.23 Update
PU
Sabre Resources : Quarterly Cashflow Report

07/17/2019 | 11:40pm EDT

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

+Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly report

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16

Name of entity

Sabre Resources Limited

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

68 003 043 570

Consolidated statement of cash flows

1. Cash flows from operating activities

1.1 Receipts from customers

1.2 Payments for

(a) exploration & evaluation

(b) development

(c) production

(d) staff costs

(e) administration and corporate costs

1.3 Dividends received (see note 3)

1.4 Interest received

1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid

1.6 Income taxes paid

1.7 Research and development refunds

1.8 Other - GST refund

1.8 Other - proceeds from insurance claim

1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities

30 June 2019

Current quarter

Year to date (12

$A'000

months)

$A'000

33

109

(32)

(152)

-

-

-

-

(61)

(216)

(69)

(744)

-

-

1

11

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

35

(128)

(957)

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(b) tenements (see item 10)

-

(75)

(c) investments

-

-

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 1

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date (12

$A'000

months)

$A'000

(d) other non-current assets

-

-

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(b) tenements (see item 10)

-

-

(c) investments

-

-

(d) other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

-

(75)

activities

3.

Cash flows from financing activities

3.1

Proceeds from issues of shares

-

527

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

-

-

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of share options

-

-

3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of

shares, convertible notes or options

-

(51)

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

20

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

(320)

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

-

-

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other

-

-

3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing

activities

-

176

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

period

479

1,207

4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating

activities (item 1.9 above)

(128)

(957)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

-

(75)

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

176

(item 3.10 above)

-

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 2

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date (12

$A'000

months)

$A'000

4.5

Effect of movement in exchange rates on

-

-

cash held

4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

351

351

Current quarter

Previous quarter

$A'000

$A'000

5.1

Bank balances

351

479

5.2

Call deposits

-

-

5.3

Bank overdrafts

-

-

5.4

Other (bank security deposit)

-

-

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

351

479

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

(15)

6.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

-

in item 2.3

6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Payment of director fees and superannuation.

7.

Payments to related entities of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

$A'000

7.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

-

7.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

-

in item 2.3

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 3

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

8.

Financing facilities available

Total facility amount

Amount drawn at

Add notes as necessary for an

at quarter end

quarter end

understanding of the position

$A'000

$A'000

8.1

Loan facilities

445

445

8.2

Credit standby arrangements

-

-

8.3

Other (please specify)

-

-

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

The abovementioned loan facility is interest free and unsecured and was provided by Kalgoorlie Mine Management Pty Ltd.

9.

Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

$A'000

9.1

Exploration and evaluation

(50)

9.2

Development

-

9.3

Production

-

9.4

Staff costs

(50)

9.5

Administration and corporate costs

(100)

9.6

Other (provide details if material)

-

9.7

Total estimated cash outflows

(200)

10.

Changes in

Tenement

Nature of

Interest at

Interest at end of

tenements

reference

interest

beginning of

quarter

(items 2.1(b) and

and

quarter

2.2(b) above)

location

10.1

Interests in mining

-

-

-

-

tenements and

petroleum tenements

lapsed, relinquished

or reduced

10.2

Interests in mining

-

-

-

-

tenements and

petroleum tenements

acquired or increased

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 4

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Compliance statement

  1. This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
  2. This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Sign here:

............................................................Date: 18 July 2019

Company Secretary

Print name:

Martin Stein

Notes

  1. The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
  2. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
  3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sabre Resources Limited published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 03:39:03 UTC
