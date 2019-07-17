Sabre Resources : Quarterly Cashflow Report

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Effect of movement in exchange rates on

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

5.1 Bank balances 351 479 5.2 Call deposits - - 5.3 Bank overdrafts - - 5.4 Other (bank security deposit) - - 5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of 351 479 quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6. Payments to directors of the entity and their associates Current quarter $A'000 6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2 (15) 6.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included - in item 2.3

6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Payment of director fees and superannuation.

7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their Current quarter associates $A'000 7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2 - 7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included - in item 2.3

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2