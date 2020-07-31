Sacyr S A : Ana Sala, appointed secretary of the board of directors

31/07/2020

The Board of Directors has appointed Ana Sala de Andrés to be the new (non-Director) Secretary. She replaces Miguel Ángel Rielves, whom the Board thanked for his services.

Ana Sala is a Doctor of Laws and a partner in the law firm of Cortés Abogados. She has written a number of books and publications on commercial law. She has extensive experience in corporate practice, mergers and acquisitions, contract law, and as a panelist in national and international arbitration proceedings. Her professional practice is both national and international in scope.