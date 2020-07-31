Log in
Sacyr, S.A.

SACYR, S.A.

(SCYR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Sacyr S A : Ana Sala, appointed secretary of the board of directors

07/31/2020
31/07/2020
Ana Sala, appointed secretary of the board of directors

The Board of Directors has appointed Ana Sala de Andrés to be the new (non-Director) Secretary. She replaces Miguel Ángel Rielves, whom the Board thanked for his services.

Ana Sala is a Doctor of Laws and a partner in the law firm of Cortés Abogados. She has written a number of books and publications on commercial law. She has extensive experience in corporate practice, mergers and acquisitions, contract law, and as a panelist in national and international arbitration proceedings. Her professional practice is both national and international in scope.

Disclaimer

Sacyr SA published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 11:31:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 3 777 M 4 478 M 4 478 M
Net income 2020 117 M 138 M 138 M
Net Debt 2020 5 176 M 6 137 M 6 137 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
Yield 2020 5,80%
Capitalization 1 146 M 1 350 M 1 359 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,67x
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 62,9%
Chart SACYR, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sacyr, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SACYR, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2,71 €
Last Close Price 1,99 €
Spread / Highest target 80,9%
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Manuel Manrique Cecilia Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Mijangos Gorozarri General Manager-Finance
Juan Miguel Sanjuan Jover Director
José Manuel Loureda Mantiñán Director
Demetrio Carceller Arce Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SACYR, S.A.-23.65%1 350
VINCI SA-21.58%52 401
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-10.32%30 177
FERROVIAL-21.06%18 295
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-6.57%18 264
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-30.04%17 035
