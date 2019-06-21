Sacyr : 21/06/2019 Transmissions and purchases of capital undertakings

In accordance with article 228 of Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of 23 October enacting the recast Securities Market Act (Ley del Mercado de Valores) and its implementing legislation, SACYR, S.A. ("SACYR") discloses and makes public the following

RELEVANT INFORMATION

DIVESTMENT OF SERVICE CONCESSION ASSETS IN CHILE

As a continuation of the Relevant Information published by SACYR on 8 April 2019 in relation to the sale of 49% of its interest in seven service concession assets located in Chile (the Transaction), SACYR reports that yesterday, 20 June 2019, the Transaction was completed, as the conditions precedent contained in the corresponding sale agreement were met.

The amount of the Transaction is 440 million euros, including the debt associated with the interest being sold.

The proceeds will be used to partially reduce corporate debt.

Given that the Sacyr Group will maintain control of the abovementioned assets, they will continue to be fully consolidated, so the Transaction will have no accounting impact.

Madrid, 21 June 2019