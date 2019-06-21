Log in
SACYR SA    SCYR   ES0182870214

SACYR SA

(SCYR)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sacyr : 21/06/2019 Transmissions and purchases of capital undertakings

0
06/21/2019 | 03:55am EDT

In accordance with article 228 of Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of 23 October enacting the recast Securities Market Act (Ley del Mercado de Valores) and its implementing legislation, SACYR, S.A. ("SACYR") discloses and makes public the following

RELEVANT INFORMATION

DIVESTMENT OF SERVICE CONCESSION ASSETS IN CHILE

As a continuation of the Relevant Information published by SACYR on 8 April 2019 in relation to the sale of 49% of its interest in seven service concession assets located in Chile (the Transaction), SACYR reports that yesterday, 20 June 2019, the Transaction was completed, as the conditions precedent contained in the corresponding sale agreement were met.

The amount of the Transaction is 440 million euros, including the debt associated with the interest being sold.

The proceeds will be used to partially reduce corporate debt.

Given that the Sacyr Group will maintain control of the abovementioned assets, they will continue to be fully consolidated, so the Transaction will have no accounting impact.

Madrid, 21 June 2019

Disclaimer

Sacyr SA published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 07:54:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 4 042 M
EBIT 2019 437 M
Net income 2019 217 M
Debt 2019 4 600 M
Yield 2019 3,42%
P/E ratio 2019 5,55
P/E ratio 2020 4,40
EV / Sales 2019 1,45x
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
Capitalization 1 251 M
Chart SACYR SA
Duration : Period :
Sacyr SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SACYR SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,84 €
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Manuel Manrique Cecilia Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Mijangos Gorozarri General Manager-Finance
Matías Cortés Domínguez Director
Juan Miguel Sanjuan Jover Director
José Manuel Loureda Mantiñán Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SACYR SA22.25%1 289
VINCI28.69%60 082
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION2.81%34 222
LARSEN & TOUBRO8.32%31 619
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD0.00%22 480
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-5.44%20 495
