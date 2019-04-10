Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Sacyr SA    SCYR   ES0182870214

SACYR SA

(SCYR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sacyr : collaborates with the celebration of the millennium of Santo Domingo de la Calzada (La Rioja)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 12:23pm EDT

10/04/2019

AGREEMENTS

• The multinational and the cathedral chapter sign an agreement in which Sacyr will collaborate with different cultural activities. The first, a photographic exhibition about the construction of the Third Set of Locks of the Panama Canal.



Sacyr will collaborate with the celebration of the Millennium of the Birth of Santo Domingo de la Calzada and the Jubilee Year organized by the cathedral chapter of this town in La Rioja.

Today, the president of Sacyr, Manuel Manrique, and the abbot of the Chapter of the Cathedral, Francisco José Suárez, today signed a collaboration agreement by which the multinational will contribute to the events of the Millennium with 6,000 euros and with the organization of an exhibition on the Third Set of Locks of the Panama Canal.

The exhibition, which displays photographs of the construction by Sacyr of this milestone in world engineering, is open from today until September 30 at the Cloister of the San Francisco Convent. The exhibition has visited other locations such as Madrid, Seville, Malaga, A Coruña and Barcelona.

Manuel Manrique, member of the Honorary Committee

Manuel Manrique, who will be a member of the Honorary Committee of the Millennium, presided over by His Majesty the King, thanked the chapter's invitation to participate in the Millennium events. 'Sacyr is proud to contribute to an event as important as this one for Santo Domingo de la Calzada and to offer the visitors to this cathedral a project, the Panama Canal, which marks a milestone in 21st century engineering as churches did in the 12th century' said Manrique.

Disclaimer

Sacyr SA published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 16:22:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SACYR SA
12:23pSACYR : collaborates with the celebration of the millennium of Santo Domingo de ..
PU
04/08ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES : Israeli Ormat, Spanish Sacyr Awarded Contract for Bolivian ..
AQ
04/08SACYR : 8/04/2019 Transmissions and purchases of capital undertakings
PU
04/08SACYR : sells 49% of seven concessions in Chile to the Toesca infraestructura fu..
PU
04/04SACYR : is awarded the construction of a geothermal plant in Bolivia
PU
04/02SACYR : will build the los Arejos - Níjar (Almería) high speed railway section f..
PU
03/21SACYR : The highway to the Coast 1 project, involving Sacyr, closes its financin..
PU
03/20SACYR : achives 23 new certifications from AENOR
PU
03/15BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA cooperating with authorities on spying ca..
RE
03/15SACYR : will build the building joining terminals 1 and 2 of the Tenerife sur ai..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 978 M
EBIT 2019 416 M
Net income 2019 212 M
Debt 2019 3 617 M
Yield 2019 3,33%
P/E ratio 2019 5,91
P/E ratio 2020 5,10
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
Capitalization 1 311 M
Chart SACYR SA
Duration : Period :
Sacyr SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SACYR SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,68 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Manuel Manrique Cecilia Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Mijangos Gorozarri General Manager-Finance
Matías Cortés Domínguez Director
Juan Miguel Sanjuan Jover Director
José Manuel Loureda Mantiñán Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SACYR SA32.22%1 477
VINCI22.19%59 317
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION13.51%40 463
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD12.89%29 056
LARSEN & TOUBRO-4.34%27 892
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD8.44%24 639
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About