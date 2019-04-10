Sacyr : collaborates with the celebration of the millennium of Santo Domingo de la Calzada (La Rioja)

10/04/2019
• The multinational and the cathedral chapter sign an agreement in which Sacyr will collaborate with different cultural activities. The first, a photographic exhibition about the construction of the Third Set of Locks of the Panama Canal.
Sacyr will collaborate with the celebration of the Millennium of the Birth of Santo Domingo de la Calzada and the Jubilee Year organized by the cathedral chapter of this town in La Rioja.
Today, the president of Sacyr, Manuel Manrique, and the abbot of the Chapter of the Cathedral, Francisco José Suárez, today signed a collaboration agreement by which the multinational will contribute to the events of the Millennium with 6,000 euros and with the organization of an exhibition on the Third Set of Locks of the Panama Canal.
The exhibition, which displays photographs of the construction by Sacyr of this milestone in world engineering, is open from today until September 30 at the Cloister of the San Francisco Convent. The exhibition has visited other locations such as Madrid, Seville, Malaga, A Coruña and Barcelona.
Manuel Manrique, member of the Honorary Committee
Manuel Manrique, who will be a member of the Honorary Committee of the Millennium, presided over by His Majesty the King, thanked the chapter's invitation to participate in the Millennium events. 'Sacyr is proud to contribute to an event as important as this one for Santo Domingo de la Calzada and to offer the visitors to this cathedral a project, the Panama Canal, which marks a milestone in 21st century engineering as churches did in the 12th century' said Manrique.
