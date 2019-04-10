Sacyr : collaborates with the celebration of the millennium of Santo Domingo de la Calzada (La Rioja)

10/04/2019

• The multinational and the cathedral chapter sign an agreement in which Sacyr will collaborate with different cultural activities. The first, a photographic exhibition about the construction of the Third Set of Locks of the Panama Canal.

Sacyr will collaborate with the celebration of the Millennium of the Birth of Santo Domingo de la Calzada and the Jubilee Year organized by the cathedral chapter of this town in La Rioja.

Today, the president of Sacyr, Manuel Manrique, and the abbot of the Chapter of the Cathedral, Francisco José Suárez, today signed a collaboration agreement by which the multinational will contribute to the events of the Millennium with 6,000 euros and with the organization of an exhibition on the Third Set of Locks of the Panama Canal.