SAES Getters S p A : Publication of the Company By-laws

Milan, May 15, 2020

Publication of the Company By-laws

SAES Getters S.p.A.: Notice is hereby given that Company By-laws, as modified by the Shareholders' Meeting held on April 21, 2020, have been made available to the public on the Company's website (www.saesgetters.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance/company-laws), in the 1INFO storage system managed by Computershare S.p.A. (www.1info.it) and at the Company's registered office.

Contacts:

Emanuela Foglia

Investor Relations Manager

Tel. +39 02 93178 273

E-mail:investor_relations@saes-group.com