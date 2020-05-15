SAES Getters S p A : Publication of the Company By-laws

Log in
SAES GETTERS S.P.A.

(SG)
05/15/2020 | 03:15pm EDT

SAES Group - Press release

PRESS RELEASE

Milan, May 15, 2020

Publication of the Company By-laws

SAES Getters S.p.A.: Notice is hereby given that Company By-laws, as modified by the Shareholders' Meeting held on April 21, 2020, have been made available to the public on the Company's website (www.saesgetters.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance/company-laws), in the 1INFO storage system managed by Computershare S.p.A. (www.1info.it) and at the Company's registered office.

Contacts:

Emanuela Foglia

Investor Relations Manager

Tel. +39 02 93178 273

E-mail:investor_relations@saes-group.com

1

Disclaimer

Saes Getters S.p.A. published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 19:14:03 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 167 M
EBIT 2020 17,0 M
Net income 2020 14,7 M
Finance 2020 106 M
Yield 2020 2,49%
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,31x
EV / Sales2021 1,14x
Capitalization 325 M
Chart SAES GETTERS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
SAES Getters S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAES GETTERS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 23,50 €
Last Close Price 20,10 €
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Massimo della Porta Chairman, Group CEO & Chief Innovation Officer
Giulio Riccardo Canale Vic Chairman, CEO, Group CFO, MD & General Manager
Andrea Dogliotti Non-Executive Director
Luigi Lorenzo della Porta Non-Executive Director
Adriano de Maio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAES GETTERS S.P.A.-33.77%351
KEYENCE CORPORATION-0.77%87 775
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-15.34%46 063
NIDEC CORPORATION-1.23%32 906
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-30.00%31 893
EATON CORPORATION PLC-20.91%29 964
Categories
Free services
