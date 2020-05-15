SAES Getters S p A : Publication of the Company By-laws
05/15/2020 | 03:15pm EDT
SAES Group - Press release
PRESS RELEASE
Milan, May 15, 2020
Publication of the Company By-laws
SAES Getters S.p.A.: Notice is hereby given that Company By-laws, as modified by the Shareholders' Meeting held on April 21, 2020, have been made available to the public on the Company's website (www.saesgetters.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance/company-laws), in the 1INFO storage system managed by Computershare S.p.A. (www.1info.it) and at the Company's registered office.