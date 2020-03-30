Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  SAES Getters S.p.A.    SG   IT0001029492

SAES GETTERS S.P.A.

(SG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SAES Getters S p A : The Board of Directors modified the proposal for dividend distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 01:18pm EDT

SAES Group - Press Release

PRESS RELEASE

Milan, March 30, 2020

The Board of Directors modified the proposal for dividend distribution, reducing the amounts originally approved on March 12, 2020

The Board of Directors of SAES Getters S.p.A., gathered today in Lainate (MI), resolved to reduce the portion of the 2019 profit to be allocated to dividends, modifying the resolution of March 12, 2020. In particular, the total dividend proposed to the Shareholders' Meeting convened on April 21, 2020 will be €0.50 per ordinary share (compared to €0.78 approved on March 12, 2020) and €0.5166261 per savings share (compared to €0.796626 approved on March 12, 2020).

The SAES Group confirms its equity and financial solidity and the strategic guidelines for its future expansion. The decision was made only in the current situation of general uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 epidemic, whose duration and potential effects are not foreseeable at the moment.

The dividend will be paid on April 29, 2020; the share will trade ex-dividend starting from April 27, 2020 following the detachment of the coupon no. 36, while the record date related to the dividend payment is April 28, 2020.

Please note that the proposal for the distribution of the dividend that will be published within today in the 2019 financial statements already accepts the aforementioned amendment.

***

SAES Group

A pioneer in the development of getter technology, the SAES® Group is the world leader in a variety of scientific and industrial applications where stringent vacuum conditions are required. In 80 years of activity, the Group's getter solutions have been supporting technological innovation in the information display and lamp industries, in sophisticated high vacuum systems and in vacuum thermal insulation, in technologies spanning from large vacuum power tubes to miniaturized silicon-based microelectronic and micromechanical devices (MEMS).

Starting in 2004, by leveraging the core competencies in special metallurgy and in the materials science, the SAES Group has expanded its business into the advanced material markets, in particular the market of shape memory alloys, a family of materials characterized by super elasticity and by the property of assuming predefined forms when subjected to heat treatment. These special alloys, which today are mainly applied in the biomedical sector, are also perfectly suited to the realization of actuator devices for the industrial sector (domotics, white goods industry, consumer electronics, automotive and luxury sector).

More recently, SAES has expanded its business by developing a technological platform that integrates getter materials in a polymeric matrix. These products, initially developed for OLED displays, are currently used in new application sectors, among which implantable medical devices and solid-state diagnostics imaging. Among the new applications, the advanced food packaging is a significantly strategic one, in which SAES is offering a range of new products for sustainable packaging and aims to compete with fully recyclable and compostable solutions.

A total production capacity distributed in ten facilities, a worldwide-based sale & service network and over 1,000 employees allow the Group to form a truly global enterprise.

SAES Group is headquartered in the Milan area (Italy).

SAES Getters S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange Market, STAR segment, since 1986.

More information on the SAES Group are available in the website www.saesgetters.com.

  • This amount includes the increase of €0.016626 and €0.138549 as full recognition of the privileged dividend for the year 2019.

1

SAES Group - Press Release

Contacts:

Emanuela Foglia

Investor Relations Manager

Tel. +39 02 93178 273

E-mail:investor_relations@saes-group.com

Corporate Media Relations

Close to Media

Tel. +39 02 70006237

Nicola Guglielmi

E-mail: nicola.guglielmi@closetomedia.it

Sofia Crosta

E-mail: sofia.crosta@closetomedia.it

2

Disclaimer

Saes Getters S.p.A. published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 17:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAES GETTERS S.P.A.
01:18pSAES GETTERS S P A : The Board of Directors modified the proposal for dividend d..
PU
03/20SAES GETTERS S P A : Filing of documentation for the Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/20SAES GETTERS S P A : Call of Special Savings Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/20SAES GETTERS S P A : Call of Shareholders' Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting
PU
03/12SAES GETTERS S P A : The Board of Directors approved the 2019 results
PU
2019LIGHTLAB SWEDEN : and SAES Getters sign letter of intent for possible cooperatio..
AQ
2019SAES GETTERS S P A : Coated Films and Sacchital Group introduce new sustainable ..
PU
2019SAES GETTERS S P A : Novamont and SAES Group announce a technological partnershi..
PU
2019SAES GETTERS : The Board of Directors approved the consolidated results of the f..
PU
2019SAES GETTERS SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 185 M
EBIT 2019 30,0 M
Net income 2019 22,0 M
Finance 2019 113 M
Yield 2019 3,43%
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,89x
EV / Sales2020 0,92x
Capitalization 278 M
Chart SAES GETTERS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
SAES Getters S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAES GETTERS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 26,25  €
Last Close Price 17,50  €
Spread / Highest target 62,9%
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Massimo della Porta Chairman, Group CEO & Chief Innovation Officer
Giulio Riccardo Canale Vic Chairman, CEO, Group CFO, MD & General Manager
Andrea Dogliotti Non-Executive Director
Luigi Lorenzo della Porta Non-Executive Director
Adriano de Maio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAES GETTERS S.P.A.-42.34%308
KEYENCE CORPORATION-2.06%78 866
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-13.14%48 502
EATON CORPORATION PLC-21.30%30 669
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-40.23%27 888
KYOCERA CORPORATION1.23%21 797
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group