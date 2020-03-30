SAES Getters S p A : The Board of Directors modified the proposal for dividend distribution

SAES Group - Press Release

PRESS RELEASE

Milan, March 30, 2020

The Board of Directors modified the proposal for dividend distribution, reducing the amounts originally approved on March 12, 2020

The Board of Directors of SAES Getters S.p.A., gathered today in Lainate (MI), resolved to reduce the portion of the 2019 profit to be allocated to dividends, modifying the resolution of March 12, 2020. In particular, the total dividend proposed to the Shareholders' Meeting convened on April 21, 2020 will be €0.50 per ordinary share (compared to €0.78 approved on March 12, 2020) and €0.5166261 per savings share (compared to €0.796626 approved on March 12, 2020).

The SAES Group confirms its equity and financial solidity and the strategic guidelines for its future expansion. The decision was made only in the current situation of general uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 epidemic, whose duration and potential effects are not foreseeable at the moment.

The dividend will be paid on April 29, 2020; the share will trade ex-dividend starting from April 27, 2020 following the detachment of the coupon no. 36, while the record date related to the dividend payment is April 28, 2020.

Please note that the proposal for the distribution of the dividend that will be published within today in the 2019 financial statements already accepts the aforementioned amendment.

SAES Group

A pioneer in the development of getter technology, the SAES® Group is the world leader in a variety of scientific and industrial applications where stringent vacuum conditions are required. In 80 years of activity, the Group's getter solutions have been supporting technological innovation in the information display and lamp industries, in sophisticated high vacuum systems and in vacuum thermal insulation, in technologies spanning from large vacuum power tubes to miniaturized silicon-based microelectronic and micromechanical devices (MEMS).

Starting in 2004, by leveraging the core competencies in special metallurgy and in the materials science, the SAES Group has expanded its business into the advanced material markets, in particular the market of shape memory alloys, a family of materials characterized by super elasticity and by the property of assuming predefined forms when subjected to heat treatment. These special alloys, which today are mainly applied in the biomedical sector, are also perfectly suited to the realization of actuator devices for the industrial sector (domotics, white goods industry, consumer electronics, automotive and luxury sector).

More recently, SAES has expanded its business by developing a technological platform that integrates getter materials in a polymeric matrix. These products, initially developed for OLED displays, are currently used in new application sectors, among which implantable medical devices and solid-state diagnostics imaging. Among the new applications, the advanced food packaging is a significantly strategic one, in which SAES is offering a range of new products for sustainable packaging and aims to compete with fully recyclable and compostable solutions.

A total production capacity distributed in ten facilities, a worldwide-based sale & service network and over 1,000 employees allow the Group to form a truly global enterprise.

SAES Group is headquartered in the Milan area (Italy).

SAES Getters S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange Market, STAR segment, since 1986.

More information on the SAES Group are available in the website www.saesgetters.com.

This amount includes the increase of €0.016626 and €0.138549 as full recognition of the privileged dividend for the year 2019.

